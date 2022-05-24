Gloucester head coach George Skivington signs new long-term contract

Gloucester head coach George Skivington has signed a new contract with the Gallagher Premiership club.

The Cherry and Whites said that Skivington, who took up the post almost two years ago, had agreed a long-term deal.

The club finished 11th in last season’s Premiership, but they are challenging for a play-off place this term.

🤝 Gloucester Rugby is delighted to announce that George Skivington has committed his future to Kingsholm having signed a new long term deal with the Cherry and Whites. 🍒 Read more & watch the full interview 👇 — Gloucester Rugby (@gloucesterrugby) May 24, 2022

Skivington’s team are fifth with one regular-season game left, standing two points behind Northampton, while they also reached the European Challenge Cup quarter-finals and Premiership Rugby Cup semi-finals.

Gloucester host Saracens on June 4, with Northampton entertaining Newcastle.

“I am massively grateful to the club for giving me this contract,” Skivington said.

“The club did take a punt on me. There were higher-profile coaches that they could have gone for, which would have been the easy option in terms of people’s perceptions.

“My ambition is to prove them right and show them that they have hired the right guy, and I will continue to do that.

“What we have done over the last couple of years is lay really good foundations. We’ve grown the way we play and the culture so that everyone knows what is expected of them day to day.”

Gloucester chief executive Lance Bradley added: “We have a long-term vision for success both on and off the field, and George has made, and continues to make, a significant contribution towards that.”