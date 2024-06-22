Gloucester-Hartpury seal comeback against Bristol to retain PWR title

Natasha Hunt and Zoe Aldcroft lift the trophy after Gloucester Hartpury’s victory over Bristol. Photograph: Harry Trump/Getty Images

Gloucester-Hartpury finished 18 points ahead of Bristol in the table, but for a long while here it seemed that simple maths is not the Bears’ strong point. Dave Ward’s outfit played like champions in the first half against opponents that defeated them twice in the league season, but Gloucester-Hartpury eventually overturned a 10-point half-time deficit for a second straight PWR title.

The champions had won 11 of the past 14 meetings between these sides in the competition, and dominated the season, but were out-scored by three tries to one before the break when the England front-rower Hannah Botterman was in destructive form. Gloucester-Hartpury also had to deal with a controversial TMO decision that denied them an early second-half try, but such was their second-half dominance it mattered little.

On a gloriously sunny Devon day the first quarter was about decisive defence. Evie Gallagher’s jackalling won a breakdown penalty for Bristol when their opponents were building ominously, while at the other end, Sam Monaghan pulled off a try-saving tackle on Abbie Ward.

That defensive supremacy ended with a spectacular 23-phase score by Bristol in which Botterman’s physicality and skill featured prominently. Courtney Keight finished on the left, released to the line by Gallagher after Holly Aitchison’s authoritative distribution was a highlight.

After Bethan Lewis made a dart in Bristol’s 22, this time it was Sarah Bern winning a breakdown penalty, and Gloucester-Hartpury were feeling the heat. The second row Monaghan was forced off injured on 18 minutes, Kate Williams coming on, but Gloucester-Hartpury were not distracted.

Lewis and Sarah Beckett were both involved in setting up the co-captain, Natasha Hunt, for a run in under the posts and Emma Sing converted to get the champions up and running. Bristol had displayed considerable flair with ball in hand, and now seamlessly switched to simple forward grunt. Lark Atkin-Davies rounded off a brilliant short-range drive to restore their lead at 10-7.

The Bears smoothly changed gears again, slick handling finished by Bern nearly crashing over on the left. But Gloucester-Hartpury were under pressure again and the outstanding Botterman powered over to stretch Bristol’s lead just before the break, 17-7: Gloucester-Hartpury surprisingly trailing at half-time. Although not surprising given they had coughed up nine penalties to Bristol’s one.

Bristol hoped for a solid start after the break, but Lewis soon crashed over. The referee, Sara Cox, awarded the try which was converted – a three-point game – but the TMO Nicki O’Donnell persuaded her to reverse her decision, arguing Meryl Smith had held it up. It was marginal at best.

Pip Hendy darted over to reduce the deficit and a brilliant conversion by Sing, the full-back, dragged Gloucester to within three. No TMO check this time. It was all Cherry and Whites now, spaces opening up everywhere in the Bristol defence, and Gloucester-Hartpury when Sing bashed over after a lovely pass by Lleucu George. Sing converted her own score.

Mia Venner raced in for Gloucester-Hartpury’s fourth try, again teed up by some brilliant distribution by George, and there was daylight on the scoreboard at 26-17. Hannah Jones, the outside centre, capitalised on more slick handling after a quick lineout to flop over for the champions’ fifth try of the afternoon and making it 24 unanswered points in the second half. Ella Lovibond, the Bristol replacement, sprinted over on the left wing, and Amber Reed converted well to reduce the gap to 11 points. But there was no denying Gloucester-Hartpury after a champion’s performance in the second half, Sing adding a late penalty for a 12-point win.