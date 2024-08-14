Gloucester-Hartpury open title defence against Tigers

Gloucester-Hartpury are bidding to win a third straight English title [Getty Images]

Gloucester-Hartpury will open their title defence at home to Leicester Tigers on the opening weekend of the Premiership Women's Rugby 2024-25 season.

Sean Lynn's Gloucester side beat Bristol Bears in last season's final to secure back-to-back Premiership triumphs.

Their bid for a third straight title starts on 6 October, but attack coach Andrew Ford said they are not "putting any pressure on ourselves".

"We are fully aware that the league is getting stronger which is exactly what we want," he added.

Three-time winners Saracens, who finished second in the table before losing to Bristol in the semi-finals, start their campaign against Trailfinders on 5 October.

Bristol face Loughborough Lightning, while Harlequins take on Exeter Chiefs at Twickenham.

Sale Sharks have a bye in the opening round.

Premiership Women’s Rugby round one fixtures

All times BST

Saturday, 5 October

Saracens v Trailfinders Women (14:00)

Harlequins v Exeter Chiefs (15:00)

Loughborough Lightning v Bristol Bears (15:00)

Sunday, 6 October