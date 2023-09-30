Gloucester activists angry over plans to end waterways funding

Tony Aldridge said the funding is "vital" to keep waterways open

Protesters are urging the government to reverse a decision to axe funding waterways fearing they may have to close or will become derelict.

Up to 65 boats gathered in Gloucester Docks as activists expressed their opposition.

The government has said it can only provide funds until 2037, "in line with plans to reduce dependency" on grants.

The Canal and River Trust warned the decision would lead to the decline of its networks and the closure of canals.

Colin Brooks said the waterways are enjoyed by all for free, so it has no other source of income

Fund Gloucester's Waterway (FGW) treasurer Tony Aldridge, said it was "vital" to keep waterways open.

"We don't want things to get worse and derelict, because it will become a deterrent for people who benefit, walkers boaters and fishermen," he said.

FGW's chairman Colin Brooks said the funding was desperately needed to continue looking after the waterways' "massive infrastructure" that is free for the public to enjoy.

"There's 5,000 miles of waterways and 74 reservoirs. 1,500 locks that have gates that need replacing every 25 years and there are 30 tunnels," he said.

Around 65 boats gathered with activists at Gloucester Docks to take part in the protest

"Cuts have been proposed and locally other cuts have already been implemented. It's ridiculous and very frustrating.

"The waterways, as we see them today, have taken 70 years to get to where we are today. Millions of volunteers are doing thousands of hours of work to keep them going."

Gloucester MP Richard Graham said pressure from lots of people who love the waterways would be helpful in making sure it remains on politicians' agendas.

Richard Graham MP said the focus now needs to be on getting other sources of funding

"Politicians do care, we do want to listen," he said.

"There needs to be more focus on getting funding from organisations such as the National Lottery Heritage Fund."

The government said they support canals and recognise the benefits they bring to local communities. "When the Trust was established in 2012, it agreed to increasingly move towards alternative sources of funding," a spokesperson said.

Story continues

"In line with that agreement, we have awarded the trust a significant £550m in funding and are supporting them with a further £590m between now and 2037."

Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk