This is Glossier’s only sale of the year — everything is 25 percent off
When a brand that never has a sale announces their one sale of the year, it’s a pretty big deal. Glossier is certainly in the holiday mood — the brand just announced that everything on Glossier.com is 25 percent off between Nov. 26 – Nov. 30.
First things first, you don’t have a lot of time to shop, so be quick and get your Glossier goodies before the sale ends (or worse, everything sells out).
Second, you can also score up to 35 percent off when you shop sets. The Bestsellers Set, for example, is a $91 value but is currently priced at just $65.25. If you’re buying gifts for your friends and family, this is the way to go.
Too excited by this sale to narrow down the options on your own? Here are a few items to add to your cart right away.
Shop: The Bestsellers Set, $65.25 ($91 value)
Credit: Glossier
What’s included:
Boy Brow: A brow pomade that shapes, fluffs, and grooms brows into place.
Balm Dotcom: An ultra-moisturizing balm that’s packed with antioxidants and natural emollients for softer, smoother lips.
Milky Jelly Cleanser: A pH-balanced, creamy gel face wash made with a blend of five skin conditioners.
Original Pink Hoodie: The brand’s plush, ultra-cozy, slightly oversized hoodie with a fleecy-soft inside.
Shop: Finishing Touches Set, $62.25 ($94 value)
Credit: Glossier
What’s included:
Lash Slick: A mascara that curls and sculpts as it lengthens.
Cloud Paint: A lightweight, buildable cheek color that’s easy to blend.
Glossier You: A musk-based scent that’s creamy, comforting, clean and warm.
Shop: Boy Brow, $12 (Orig. $16)
Credit: Glossier
Shop: Lash Slick, $12 (Orig. $16)
Credit: Glossier
Shop: Invisible Shield, $18.75 (Orig. $25)
Credit: Glossier
