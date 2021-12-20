Glossier Must-Haves For Glowing Winter Skin

From left to right: Glossier

Between the icy-cold weather and the nonstop blast of radiators, winter is not exactly skin-friendly. As we head deeper into the cold-weather season, it’s imperative to up our skin care game in an effort to maintain healthy, moisturized skin. And that’s where cult-fave beauty brand Glossier comes to the rescue. Their lineup just so happens to include a variety of products that can help you keep that summer glow going year-round. So if you’re one of the few who are still skeptical of Glossier’s products after all these years, this is the perfect opportunity to give them a go.

Common winter skin woes include but are not limited to: dry skin, cracked lips, flaky scalps, breakouts, dullness and more. It’s a total drag every time. But even just a quick glance at Glossier’s ingredients lists makes it obvious that their popularity is not just a result of smart branding. Across the board, they use powerful botanical actives that drench your skin in healing, nourishing ingredients.

We’ve rounded up the ultimate list of Glossier must-haves for dewy, healthy, glowy and hydrated winter skin. Add a few to your Christmas list, pop them in a loved one’s stocking and keep them handy as we traverse down the long winter road.

