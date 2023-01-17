Glossier Commits Deeper to Body Care With New Natural Deodorant Drop

Glossier introduces a beautifully packaged product to its body care category — Deodorant.

The Glossier Deodorant is an environment-friendly, refillable twist-up stick deodorant that embodies Glossier's product portfolio: exclusively and minimally chic. Created with sensitive skin in kind, the deo is far from your hippie experience of natural deodorants. It's formulated without all of the things that can disrupt the skin's pH level and cause irritation, such as aluminum, baking soda, acids and water. Instead, the brand added superfruit elderberry extract and coconut oil to keep the skin conditioned and rank smells at bay. There is also an addition of potato starch which absorbs sweat or moisture and keeps the armpits dry.

For the olfactory experience, which Glossier does well, the Deodorant is available in four scents: "Sandstone," inspired by the Big Sur. "Glossier You," the brand's signature fragrance scent. "Orange Blossom Neroli," most know from the brand's body care collection and an unscented option.

Glossier's Deodorant retails for $22 USD. Refills are $18 USD and are up for grabs now via the brand's website.