Gloss is Bringing the Physical Artwork of World-Renowned Artist Banksy into the Digital World in NFT Form

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2021 / Gloss (www.instagram.com/gloss), one of the world's largest arts and media companies, is bringing the physical artwork of world-renowned artist Banksy into the digital world through a non-fungible token (NFT). The company has created a 1/1 NFT titled ‘Banksy Warning Sign,' a digital recreation of one of Banksy's most critically important and politically charged artworks commemorating September 11.

The holder of the Banksy ‘Warning Sign' NFT will also receive a 5% equity share in the original 2006 artwork by Banksy titled ‘Warning Sign'. The original artwork has been certified by Pest Control, Banksy's Authentication Arm, and has been independently valued at between $2,000,000 and $3,000,000 USD.

"We wanted to create a NFT that is a re-elaboration and digitization of the original artwork by Banksy we own. It is an installation comprising of a CGI video production that we created with our team of talented artists. As the holder of the Banksy NFT will also own a stake in the original artwork by Banksy, the Banksy NFT we created will bridge the gap between the real and digital artworlds for the very first time."

"Given the significance of this artwork in what is the 20th anniversary of September 11, we wanted to create a whole new level of access and democratization to the artwork so that other people could also experience it. We want everyone to be able to participate - whether they have traditional art knowledge or crypto knowledge - so they can experience art and NFTs in a brand-new way."

A percentage of the proceeds from the sale of the Banksy ‘Warning Sign' NFT will be donated to the Fire Department New York Foundation. This organization represents and supports the New York firefighters who were the first responders on 9/11.

This groundbreaking combination of NFT and physical art is the first of its kind and will pay homage to those who lost their lives in 911, as well as the original artwork by Banksy.

The Banksy Warning Sign NFT is currently being auctioned on Opensea and will end at 4pm ET (NYC time) on Sunday 12th of December.

To learn more about the Banksy Warning Sign NFT or to purchase, go to https://www.glossnfts.com/banksywarningsign/.

