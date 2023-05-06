Glory for Frankie Dettori as he wins his final 2,000 Guineas - Getty Images/David Davies

Some things are just meant to be; Frankie Dettori winning the Qipco 2,000 Guineas on his final ride in the Classic at the course which has been home to him since he first landed in Britain as a 15-year-old unable to speak English was the perfect start to the jockey’s farewell tour.

Riding the Andrew Balding-trained Chaldean, Dettori, 52, kept it simple and was always to the fore in a lovely rhythm as his mount hit the front just inside the final furlong and consigned his prep race – when the jockey was knocked out of the saddle leaving the stalls – to be filed as a classic case of “it’ll be all right on the night”.

The long-striding chestnut colt, a well-backed 7-2 shot, and Dettori came home a length and three quarters in front of 125-1 outsider Hi Royal, with Royal Scotsman, an 11-1 shot who can be considered a little unlucky, a further half-length back in third on ground turned soft by an afternoon of incessant rain. Another long-priced colt, 150-1 chance Galeron, finished fourth.

Unlike in the Greenham Stakes a fortnight ago, this time the race could not have gone more to plan for the Chaldean camp and there was not the semblance of a mistake. Only a victory for Dettori on Saga, beaten a head earlier on Coronation day in the royal silks, could have made it any better for the effervescent jockey who Balding described as an “omnipresent superstar” in racing throughout his adult life.

“I’m not dreaming, am I?,” asked Dettori. “It is just so surreal. I feel like I’m dreaming. To win it is amazing. Now it is sinking in and the tears are coming.

Dettori and Chaldean romp home at Newmarket - PA/Nigel French

“I was in a fight with Oisin [Murphy, on the runner-up] and once I got rid of him I thought something was going to come. But I saw plenty of daylight and then I thought, ‘I can’t believe this is happening’. It is my last 2,000 Guineas, and to win it in front of my home crowd is amazing.

“It is difficult to win Classic races and to cap my last season with victory in one is beyond my wildest dreams. It has been tremendous after what happened at Newbury and I thought, ‘At least stay on this time’. My emotions are all over the place. I don’t know if I want to cry, laugh or enjoy it. I’m just so messed up at the moment.”

He added: “The crowd gave me an amazing cheer and my son is here and my wife is watching at home. It is my last one and it is even sweeter winning it. I’m looking forward to going home and rewatching it again and reliving the moment. I’ve had a tremendous career and to finish off like this, you couldn’t write it.

“It wasn’t his fault at Newbury as someone knocked my foot out of my iron [leaving the stalls]. Today was what mattered as this race makes stallions. He has won a Group One at two and now a Classic, and he is by Frankel. Full credit to Juddmonte as they have a good horse for the stallion shed in the future.”

Dettori’s victories in the Juddmonte silks include two Arcs on Enable, but they are relatively new to Balding’s colours room; Chaldean, named after a Babylonian tribe, was the first horse sent to the trainer by Juddmonte, the racing and breeding operation founded by the late Prince Khalid Abdullah.

“Chaldean’s a machine, isn’t he?,” said Balding, who also won the race in 2020 with Kameko. “For a while, I wasn’t sure he’d get past Oisin’s horse. But we know he can get extra lengths out of a horse. He made the most of an unconventional prep race [completing the Greenham riderless] but it did him some good because it got him out there if nothing else.

The famous victory leap out of the saddle for Dettori after winning his fourth 2,000 Guineas - PA/David Davies

“Frankie gave him a brilliant ride – what can’t you say about the jockey. They always looked to be travelling fairly comfortably. If we ever did try a mile and a quarter with him, it wouldn’t be until York in August. Although he’s in the Irish Guineas, he’s had a hard race today and the obvious next target is the St James’s Palace Stakes at Ascot.

“We’ve been looking forward to this race for a long while, so it’s a mix of relief and elation. It’ll sink in in a bit, but it’s a big deal. How lucky are we that the first horse Juddmonte sent us was Chaldean? Hopefully he is the first of many. He’s a joy to train, a total professional and a very good horse. Kameko couldn't go on the soft, but the ground comes all the same to this horse.”

The form of last season’s Dewhurst, when Chaldean beat Royal Scotsman, was nearly replicated yesterday but the race just did not pan out for Royal Scotsman. He broke too well, found himself without cover, ran too keen for three furlongs but still managed to look threatening going into the Dip, although his run petered out in the last 50 yards.

Aidan O’Brien had been worried about his two horses having to bring their overnight bags after security surrounding flights meant they could not arrive on the morning of the race as they usually would. Not blaming that, the master of Ballydoyle described the race as a “non-event” for his pair.

Auguste Rodin, the 13-8 favourite, was beaten 22 lengths in 12th, while the good-looking Little Big Bear finished plum last. Saturday, though, belonged to Dettori.