Glory days in the US for Wrexham's battle-hardened players

Paul Mullen of Wrexham meets fans of the club during a pre-season training session in North Carolina this week - Matthew Ashton/AMA/Getty Images

It is a measure of Wrexham’s rise, and their soaring popularity in the United States, that a group of League Two footballers could not walk around Chapel Hill, a town in North Carolina, without being recognised by the local population.

The attention has been a source of disbelieving laughter among the players, most of whom are still adapting to their bizarre new reality, and the truth is that this is just a small glimpse of what is to come.

Fans approaching them in the street, thousands of people paying to watch them train and then a sell-out match against Chelsea in a 50,000-seater stadium: this is Wrexham-mania in action, almost 4,000 miles from home, and it is hard to avoid the conclusion that these truly are the glory days for this club and their battle-hardened players.

League Two teams do not tend to cross the Atlantic for pre-season tours, and League Two players do not tend to have fanbases in the US. But then no football team has ever done what Wrexham have done since the Hollywood takeover of 2021 and, it has been clear here in the US, the usual rules no longer apply to the oldest club in Wales.

This is the power of Hollywood stars, television shows and — Wrexham’s new American supporters would no doubt argue — a good story. The Wrexham of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have captured the imagination in the States and, as they began their tour of the country with a friendly loss to Chelsea, it was obvious that their approach is working across the pond.

For many British football fans, it can be hard to fully understand the nature of the support for Wrexham within the US. The thought of a newly-promoted League Two side playing on a pre-season tour in this part of the world, with thousands of fans from all over the country travelling to watch them, remains a strange one.

It was remarkable to hear, at Wrexham’s open training session in North Carolina on Tuesday, a young supporter from Florida saying that he had fallen in love with the sport after watching a National League match between Wrexham and Southend United. Another American fan said travelling to Wrexham last season represented the “best sports moment of my life”.

For many in the US, it seems the lack of glamour in lower-league British football is part of the charm. A documentary series certainly emphasises the earthy reality of life at Wrexham, and deliberately so. But then, in contrast to that, there is the genuine glamour of the club’s owners, whose personal popularity got the collective ball rolling on this unique sporting project. Both boxes are ticked and the resulting product is being devoured in the US.

“The documentary introduced a whole new concept, in terms of the club and the team, into America,” says Shaun Harvey, the former chief executive of the English Football League who now serves as an advisor to the Wrexham board. “Americans wanted something they could get behind that was not divisive, that was not picking one club over another. When we started, Wrexham was a threat to nobody.”

Now, however, it might be time to start considering Wrexham as genuine competitors to the biggest Premier League sides. Not on a sporting level, of course (they were expectedly thrashed here on Wednesday by Chelsea, eventually losing 5-0) but on a commercial front. The US market is a hugely important one to Premier League sides and Wrexham are seizing chunks of it for themselves.

How many Premier League clubs, for example, would attract supporters from all 50 states for a friendly match? How many Champions League clubs would sell out a stadium of this size in this part of America? This is what little Wrexham are doing. There is no precedent.

Of course, Chelsea also played a significant part in the excitement here. On the evidence of a simple eye-test at the open training sessions, there were more Chelsea supporters than Wrexham supporters. But it was not by a huge amount and during the match itself the split appeared to be relatively even, if not slightly in Wrexham’s favour.

At the fan gathering before kick-off, Harvey was mobbed by supporters who wanted selfies with him, as one of the faces in the documentary. This is not the lifestyle that British football executives are accustomed to and he admitted that the attention, with supporters literally queuing for pictures, was “mad”.

Outside the stadium, meanwhile, fans were challenged to see if they could “throwzer as far as the Tozer” — in tribute to defender Ben Tozer, who has spent most of his career hurling long throws around the grounds of League Two. Can one be a global celebrity and lower-league journeyman at the same time? You can if you play for Wrexham.

In one of his first discussions with the owners, Harvey was told that Reynolds and McElhenney genuinely believed that Wrexham could one day become America’s favourite football team. Over the next two weeks, as they face LA Galaxy, Manchester United and Philadelphia Union, it could become clear that they are well on their way there.