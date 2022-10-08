Glory Collision 4: Live results for Alistair Overeem’s return vs. Badr Hari (12:30 p.m. ET)

After 20 months away from competition, longtime heavyweight standout Alistair Overeem returns Saturday.

Overeem was released from his UFC deal 19 months ago and a few months later, signed a deal with Glory to return to the world of kickboxing. An injury took him out of his planned return nearly a year ago, but he finally is back

Overeem headlines Glory Collision 4 against one of the sport’s all-time greats, Badr Hari, at GelreDome in Arnhem, Netherlands. The card is available as an online pay-per-view at GloryFights.com in the U.S.

The fight is a rematch. Overeem knocked out Hari at K-1: Dynamite 2008 nearly 14 years ago. And to add to the intrigue, that also was the last time Overeem was in a pro kickboxing match. After that, his fights were exclusively in MMA, including 20 bouts with the UFC.

Check out all the fight-by-fight results and highlights below leading up to the big clash between Overeem and Hari in the main event.

Michael Boapeah vs. Sergej Braun

Division: Middleweight

Records: Boapeah 13-2-1 (6 KOs), Braun 42-11 (27 KOs)

Result:

Donegi Abena vs. Felipe Micheletti

Division: Light heavyweight

Records: Abena 24-9 (6 KOs), Micheletti 16-9 (5 KOs)

Result:

Cesar Almeida vs. Serkan Ozcaglayan

Division: Middleweight

Records: Almeida 46-7-1 (27 KOs), Ozcaglayan 43-6 (34 KOs)

Result:

Kevin Tariq Osaro vs. Levi Rigters

Division: Heavyweight

Records: Osaro 20-1-1 (9 KOs), Rigters 13-1 (6 KOs)

Result:

Champ Petchpanomrung Kiatmoo vs. Abraham Vidales – for featherweight title

Division: Featherweight

Records: Kiatmoo 164-36-3 (27 KOs), Vidales 15-1 (12 KOs)

Result:

Champ Tyjani Beztati vs. Stoyan Koprivlenski – for lightweight title

Division: Lightweight

Records: Beztati 22-4 (8 KOs), Koprivlenski 18-5 (6 KOs)

Result:

Tarik Khbabez vs. Sergej Maslobojev – for GK vacant light heavyweight title

Division: Light heavyweight

Records: Khbabez 47-9-1 (26 KOs), Maslobojev 35-5 (21 KOs)

Result:

Champ Tiffany van Soest vs. Sarah Moussaddak – for bantamweight title

Division: Bantamweight (121 pounds)

Records: Van Soest 23-6-2 (9 KOs), Moussaddak 6-1 (1 KO)

Result:

Badr Hari vs. Alistair Overeem

Division: Heavyweight

Records: Hari 106-16-2 (92 KOs), Overeem 10-4 (7 KOs)

Result:

