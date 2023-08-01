Glorious Goodwood: when is it on, how to watch on TV and four horses to watch for the week

Quickthorn romped to victory in one of the 'steals' of the century - Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

One of the highlights of the the racing calendar started on August 1 as the the Qatar Goodwood Festival began on the South Downs.

Better known as Glorious Goodwood it is one of the must-see flat racing meetings, with many of the standout performers from June’s Royal Ascot bidding for more success on the famous, beautiful course near the south coast.

Here’s all you need to know about this year’s renewal, with information on the five horses to watch for the week here.

How many days is it on for?

Glorious Goodwood started on Tuesday, 1 August and runs through to Saturday, 6 August.

How do I watch it in the UK?

The meeting is broadcast live on free-to-air television every day on ITV1.

Goodwood race timetable

Day Two — Wednesday, August 2

13:50: Coral Handicap (Class 2) (3YO only) 1m 4f

14:25: Whispering Angel Oak Tree Stakes (Fillies’ & Mares’ Group 3) (Class 1) (3YO plus) 7f

15:00: Jaeger-Lecoultre Molecomb Stakes (Group 3) (Class 1) (2YO only) 5f

15:35: Qatar Sussex Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) (Class 1) (3YO plus) 1m

16:10: British EBF 40th Anniversary Alice Keppel Fillies’ Conditions Stakes (GBB Race) (Class 2) (2YO only) 5f

16:45: British European Breeders Fund EBF Fillies’ Handicap (Class 2) (3YO plus) 1m 2f

17:20: World Pool Handicap (Class 3) (3YO plus) 7f

Day Three — Thursday, August 3

13:50: Coral Kincsem Handicap (Class 2) (3YO only) 1m 2f

14:25: Markel Richmond Stakes (Group 2) (Class 1) (2YO only) 6f

15:00: John Pearce Racing Gordon Stakes (Group 3) (Class 1) (3YO only) 1m 4f

15:35: Qatar Nassau Stakes (Fillies’ And Mares’ Group 1) (British Champions Series) (Class 1) (3YO plus) 1m 2f

16:10: Jaeger-Lecoultre Nursery (Class 2) (2YO only) 7f

16:45: Buccellati Handicap (Class 3) (3YO only) 1m

17:20: Tatler British EBF Maiden Fillies’ Stakes (GBB Race) (Class 2) (2YO only) 7f

17:55: World Pool Handicap (Class 3) (3YO only) 5f

Day Four — Friday, August 4

13:50: Coral Goodwood Handicap (Class 2) (3YO plus) 2m 4½f

14:25: Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes (Group 3) (Class 1) (3YO only) 1m

15:00: Coral Golden Mile (Heritage Handicap) (Class 2) (3YO plus) 1m

15:35: King George Qatar Stakes (Group 2) (Class 1) (3YO plus) 5f

16:10: L’Ormarins King’s Plate Glorious Stakes (Group 3) (Class 1) (4YO plus) 1m 4f

16:45: Ire-Incentive It Pays To Buy Irish Nursery (Class 2) (2YO only) 6f

17:20: Coral Handicap (Class 3) (3YO only) 1m 3f

Day Five — Saturday, August 5

13:50: Coral Stewards’ Sprint Handicap (Class 2) (3YO plus) 6f

14:25: Coral Summer Handicap (Class 2) (3YO plus) 1m 6f

15:00: Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes (Fillies’ & Mares’ Group 2) (Class 1) (3YO plus) 1m 6f

15:35: Coral Stewards’ Cup (Heritage Handicap) (Class 2) (3YO plus) 6f

16:10: Racing Welfare Handicap (Class 2) (3YO only) 7f

16:45: British EBF 40th Anniversary Maiden Stakes (Class 2) (2YO only) 7f

17:20: Coral Handicap (Class 3) (3YO plus) 1m 1f

Latest news: Marquand guides 16-1 Quickthorn to runaway success

By Marcus Armytage at Goodwood

Quickthorn gave Hughie Morrison his first Group One winner on the Flat for 16 years when the 16-1 gelding opened up an extraordinary 20-length lead at one stage in the Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup and managed to maintain the gallop to come home six lengths clear of the field.

There will be those who say that winning jockey Tom Marquand stole the race and others will say his weighing-room colleagues went to sleep at the wheel behind him, but one thing is for sure – it is rare to see it happen in a race at this level.

As Morrison pointed out, much as the jockey set the perfect fractions he had the perfect partner – an out and out galloper who has done it before.

Quickthorn has already won two Group Twos including the Lonsdale at York by 14 lengths doing the same thing so it was not as if his running style was not advertised but on Tuesday it all fell spectacularly into place in a big one for him – a bit of juice in the ground and a course whose topography gave him a natural breather just when he would have needed it on the downhill stretch from half a mile out to three out.

After what is sure to be a contender for ride of the year, Marquand said: “He’s such a fun horse. He goes out wearing his heart on his sleeve. Everyone knows what you’re going to do and tries to stop him. Huge credit to Hughie and Lady Blyth, his owner-breeder.

“He’s had some great days but deserved a Group One. It was just a case of finding a rhythm and wherever that puts you, it puts you. Once I let him off at the three pole I knew he’d get home unless there was something exceptional behind us. It was a big performance.”.

Frankie Dettori, who described the race as “bizarre,” at least got his last Glorious Goodwood off to a winning start when Kinross won the World Pool Lennox Stakes for the second time.

Four horses to watch:

Paddington (Qatar Sussex Stakes, Wednesday)

The outstanding miler of the season so far looked a bit stretched at a mile and a quarter in the Eclipse – even though he won it. A return to a mile, at which he looked very special in the St James’s Palace Stakes, should mean it is Aidan O’Brien’s colt’s race to lose. The only thing against him is that he has not missed too many dances since winning a handicap in March but even a sub-par effort should be enough.

Inspiral got a bit tired in the closing stages of the Queen Anne but will need to be on her A game to give Frankie Dettori a final Sussex.

Paddington is the outstanding miler of the season so far - Getty Images/Alan Crowhurst

La Isla Mujeres (EBF Fillies Handicap, Wednesday)

Another from Ralph Beckett’s yard. She appears to be improving very quickly and even allowing for the fact that you get wider winning margins on soft ground her seven length win at Salisbury last time suggests she might not be hanging around in handicaps for much longer. By Lope de Vega, she will handle any amount of rain. Hector Crouch, a former Gary Moore pupil, is a jockey going places too.

Blue Rose Cen (Qatar Nassau Stakes, Thursday)

It seems a while since the French have brought their best on cross-channel raids – that maybe something to do with the better prize money at home, the lack of really good horses in France over the past half-dozen years and, in August, the fact the French tend to give their best horses and themselves a rest on the beach at Deauville.

But Blue Rose Cen, trained by Christopher head, the fifth generation of the famous French racing family, looks top drawer. She is on a winning sequence of five, won the French Oaks by four lengths and goes on the ground. Even last year’s winner Nashwa will be pushed to beat her.

Nostrum (Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes, Friday)

Well fancied for the Guineas but missed it with an issue before being brought back with typical patience by Sir Michael Stoute at Newmarket’s July meeting where he was very impressive in a Listed race.

Many armchair trainers thought he should be pitched in against Paddington in the Sussex Stakes but that is not his trainer’s style and he is taking him up through the grades. It has the added advantage that Ryan Moore can ride him. Might not want it too soft but might well be capable of putting it up to Paddington at a later date.

