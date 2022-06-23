Gloria Estefan Praises Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show: 'They Killed It'

Gloria Estefan is weighing in on Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's joint performance during the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show.

Lopez, 52, teamed up with Shakira, 45, that year to put on an unforgettable show, where they became the first two Latina women to co-headline the coveted gig.

During Estefan's appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Tuesday, Cohen mentioned Lopez's recent Netflix documentary, Halftime, in which the "Jenny from the Block" singer said that she and Shakira both performing during the halftime show was "the worst idea in the world."

Estefan, 64, said while she has yet to see Lopez's project, she's heard things about it.

"This is the bottom line, you have very little time," she said of Shakira and J. Lo's performance at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium. "You have like 12 minutes or something to get things on and off the set. So could you do it [with] one person? Yes. But I think they wanted to throw a Miami and Latin extravaganza. They tried to pack in as much as possible and they killed it. An amazing show."

Estefan, who was also invited to perform for the halftime show that year, then joked, "Imagine what J. Lo would've said if I would've been the third. I literally would've come out, 'Come and shake your body,' out," she said, referencing the lyrics to her hit song, "Conga."

When asked by Cohen if she declined the invitation, Estefan said, "Yeah. Look, it's their moment. They're in a whole other thing. I've done a couple of Super Bowls. I didn't want to go on a diet in December. It's Christmas!"

Estefan previously performed for the halftime show in 1992, 1995, and 1999, per Billboard.

In Halftime, Lopez is shown having a tense conversation with her music director Kim Burse about how the show would realistically play out — namely, how she was concerned that she and Shakira wouldn't get the most out of the time they had when it came to putting on an impactful performance.

"We have six f---ing minutes. We have 30 seconds of a song, and if we take a minute, that's it, we've got five left," Lopez tells Burse in the film, per Entertainment Weekly. "But there's got to be certain songs that we sing, though. We have to have our singing moments. It's not going to be a dance f---ing revue. We have to sing our message."