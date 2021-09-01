Gloria Estefan Birthday Special: 5 Songs by the Grammy Winner That Sound a Whole Lot Like a Celebration

Gloria Estefan is a Cuban-American singer and songwriter who changed the world of music. The classic singer started her career as the lead singer in the group Miami Latin Boys, which later became known as Miami Sound Machine. Their song Conga got massive recognition, putting Gloria on the map. She is the reason why Latin artists are getting recognition in music. She is known to break down the barriers of Latin music in the international market and inspiring several Latin artists such as Shakira, Jlo, Ricky Martin, Selena Gomez to pursue music. Singer Gloria Estefan Urges Global Support for Cuban Protesters.

Just like her music, her career was also quite a journey. She has been awarded many accolades including three Grammys. She was also a favourite on the Billboard charts and was often on top of the list for her songs. Rhythm Is Gonna Get You, 1-2-3, Don't Wanna Lose You, Get On Your Feet, Here We Are, Coming Out of the Dark, Bad Boy, Oye!, Party Time and a remake of Turn the Beat Around became international chart-topping hits, and are still crooned by her fans.

Gloria Estefan has turned 64 today, and still creating music that is magic. She has ventured into acting and business as well and is winning in all these aspects of her life as well. To celebrate her special day, we decided to create a list of songs that prove why she is a celebration and her songs are a party of their own. Alex Trebek, Zac Efron Among Daytime Emmy Fiction and Lifestyle Winners.

Check Out Her Songs Below:

Don’t Wanna Lose You

This single is from the 1989 album Cuts Both Ways. It is a beautiful ballad expressing the emotions that we feel when we stop loving someone. The heartwarming lyrics and the melody makes you go all mushy. Don’t Wanna Lose You earned Estefan a Grammy Award nomination for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance.

Words Get in the Way

Words Get in the Way is a song from the 1985 Miami Sound Machine Album Primitive Love. The song is about how we sometimes struggle to share our true feelings with our loved ones. The song was Miami Sound Machine first song to crack the Top 5 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.

Turn the Beat Around

The single, Turn the Beat Around, is from the 1994 Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me album. It is a remake of a Vicky Sue Robinson song, and is equally enjoyable as the original one. The Latin-infused melody and the disco-inspired rhythms make you want to jump and dance instantly.

Rhythm is Gonna Get You

Rhythm is Gonna Get You is a song sung by Gloria Estefan for the 1987 Let it Loose album. The song has the Caribbean infused Latin beats with lyrics written by Enrique “Kiki” Garcia and Gloria Estefan. This song was their fourth Top 10 (and second Top 5) single on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.

Get on Your Feet

Get on Your Feet is another groovy sing by Gloria Estefan from the 1989 Cuts Both Ways album. The song takes you on an inspirational journey encouraging you to get up and work for your dreams.

Gloria Estefan is a legend and is rocking her 60s like a boss. Join us in wishing the singer a very happy birthday.