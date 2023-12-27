All About Gloria and Emilio Estefan's Grandson Sasha Estefan-Coppola

Gloria Estefan’s grandson, Sasha Estefan-Coppola, released his first album with her at the age of 10

L. Busacca/Getty Gloria Estefan with her husband Emilio Estefan and their grandson Sasha Estefan-Coppola backstage at the 2023 Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala on June 15, 2023 in New York City.

Gloria and Emilio Estefan’s grandson, Sasha Estefan-Coppola, takes after his musical family members.

Sasha was born to Gloria’s older child, Nayib Estefan, and his wife, Lara Estefan-Coppola, in 2012. His grandmother told Good Morning America in 2022 that he started singing before he could even speak but Sasha affirmed he was never required to join the family business.

“It’s [Singing has] been something that I really enjoyed ... and not something that I’ve ever been forced to do and something that it’s just fun,” the young vocalist explained.

The family even recorded a Christmas album together in 2022.

"It was wonderful,” Gloria told PEOPLE of the music-making process. "We spent a couple months together in the studio. Sasha learned a lot. He stayed with me the whole time, even when I was there until 2:00 or 3:00 in the morning," she said.

Related: All About Gloria Estefan and Emilio Estefan's 2 Kids

Along with their shared musical talents, the “Conga” singer told Hello! magazine that she and her grandson have a great bond.

"Oh, my grandson, the light of my life," Gloria said. "He's so talented, and he's so sweet."

Here is everything to know about Gloria and Emilio Estefan’s grandson, Sasha Estefan-Coppola.

He was born in June 2012

Gloria Estefan Instagram Gloria and Emilio Estefan's grandson Sasha Estefan-Coppola.

Sasha was born to dad Nayib and mom Lara in Miami on June 21, 2012.

Gloria announced her grandson’s birth on X (formerly known as Twitter) less than an hour after his birth.

"My heart was already full [and] now it runs over! There's a new man in my life! Sasha Argento Estefan, our 1st grandson was born at 8:04!" the proud grandma wrote. "I'm in love!"

His name has a special meaning

Gloria Estefan Instagram Emilio Estefan and his grandson Sasha.

Shortly after announcing Sasha’s arrival, the “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You” songstress gave her fans insight into his unique moniker. “Sasha is a name of Russian descent that means 'benefactor of mankind,' ” she wrote on X.

Story continues

The name is one that had importance for Gloria and Emilio, as they almost chose it for their own son. “It was also the other name we had intended for Nayib,” she explained.

He started performing at an early age

Gloria Estefan Instagram Gloria and Emilio Estefan's grandson Sasha Estefan-Coppola in the recording studio.

Gloria spoke to PEOPLE about Sasha’s musical inclinations in December 2022.

“Since Sasha was little, he loved to put together little shows for the family after dinner,” she said, noting that the other Estefans would quickly join in.

The performances became an annual tradition for the family at Thanksgiving, which Gloria told PEOPLE is always hosted at her house.

Gloria and Emilio's daughter Emily elaborated on their dedication to this Turkey Day tradition on The View in 2022. According to the “Reigns” singer, one holiday ended with Gloria and Sasha, who also plays piano, singing a My Chemical Romance song to a waiter.

The family's unique holiday custom sparked the idea for the family’s song “Thankful.”

“In 2019, I said to them ... Let's write a little chorus, something short, and then Sasha, you can take the mic around to the different family members and they can say what they're thankful for,” Gloria told PEOPLE.

He released an album with Gloria in 2022

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Gloria Estefan with her daughter Emily Estefan and her grandson Sasha Estefan-Coppola and attend CBS Presents: A Home For the Holidays on Nov. 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

At the age of 10, Sasha released his first album, Estefan Family Christmas, with his grandmother Gloria, his grandfather Emilio, his aunt Emily and his parents Nayib and Lara. Sasha’s sleepy dog Quincy even made a cameo on the album with his snores.

Gloria spoke to PEOPLE about how the record came to be. “In 2021, Sasha said to me, 'I think something weird is happening with my voice when I try to sing higher notes,’ ” the Music of the Heart star remembered. “And I thought, 'Oh, here it comes, a puberty train.' And at that moment it hit me that it would be really great to capture his child voice,” she said.

The songstress pitched the idea of an album to her family, noting that it would be a great way to share their "little ... shows ... but done professionally and in a cool way.”

The result was a 17-track album full of holiday classics, such as “Last Christmas," "I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus,” which Sasha recorded with his parents and “I Wish I Could Be Santa Claus,” which Sasha sang with his grandfather.

"It turned out beautiful,” Gloria told PEOPLE of the song, which marked Emilio’s first time singing for an album. “He's got this innocence in his voice, and it really came through on that song. And singing with his grandson for him was incredibly special."

Related: Gloria Estefan and Emilio Estefan's Relationship Timeline

Sasha opened up about the project to The Miami Herald in 2022.

“I feel that some people that maybe don’t have a family or have someone to care for them could be part of our family when they listen to this album," he said.

He’s not afraid to give his family members musical feedback

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Emilio Estefan and his wife Gloria Estefan with their daughter Emily Estefan and their grandson Sasha Estefan-Coppola on the set of Univision's "Despierta America" on Oct. 10, 2022 in Doral, Florida.

In addition to lending his vocals to the family Christmas album, Sasha served as a co-producer alongside Gloria and Emily.

His aunt confirmed that he earned the title. “My mom often says there were times that it was 3 in the morning and Sasha was wide awake and still scolding us for being flat or sharp," Emily told The Miami Herald.

Gloria shared a similar sentiment with PEOPLE, saying, “Emily doesn't need to be produced in any way. Although Sasha would sit there and give her ideas!"

Despite being more musically experienced, Emily said that she and Gloria often took Sasha's advice. “We fully understand that he was right, like, he’s incredible,” she told The Miami Herald. “He’s unafraid. He contributes musically [and] vocally.”

He has performed with his grandmother

Theo Wargo/Getty Gloria Estefan and her grandson Sasha Estefan-Coppola perform onstage at the 2023 Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala on June 15, 2023 in New York City.

Gloria was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in June 2023, making history as the first female Latin artist to be honored. Sasha was by her side for the big event, joining the iconic singer onstage for a medley of her biggest hits, including “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You.”

The award-winner shared a carousel of photos from the event on her Instagram, including one that showed her and the young musician performing together. “So glad my family could be by my side tonight and that I was inducted alongside such incredibly talented people!!” Gloria wrote in the caption.

It wasn’t the first time the duo sang together live either: In 2022, they performed with Emily for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade.

He wrote Gloria a song for her birthday

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Gloria Estefan and her grandson Sasha Estefan-Coppola attend the "Father Of The Bride" Miami Premiere on June 14, 2022.

In 2018, a 6-year-old Sasha wrote and recorded a song for his grandmother’s birthday. “ ‘Cause when I close my eyes, I still can see your smile,” he crooned in an Instagram video posted on his mother’s account.

Gloria commented on the video in 2023. “That was five years ago and now he’s already recorded an album but this STILL makes me cry!" she wrote. “My Bebe is the BEST!!!”

Sasha followed it up with a second tune in September 2022, which Lara also shared in an Instagram video. In the clip, the preteen played the piano and sang a song that appeared to have Gloria tearing up as she listened from a nearby chair.

He is a fan of KISS

Gloria Estefan Instagram Gloria Estefan with her family, including her grandson Sasha Estefan-Coppola, with Gene Simmons of KISS.

Sasha’s talents may have been heavily influenced by his grandmother’s Latin dance and salsa music, but his taste in music is varied. In August 2019, Gloria shared an Instagram video from a KISS concert that she attended with her grandson.

“Sasha has loved #KISS since he was 2 and we’ve loved them way longer!” she captioned the clip.

The KISS mega-fan also got to go backstage at a concert with his mom Lara in 2020. The two snapped a shot next to the band’s VIP road case.

Gloria told The View in 2022 that Sasha first fell in love with the band after seeing them perform at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade. “We were subjected to five consecutive years of 'I Want to Rock and Roll All Night,' ” she joked.

He’s a good student

Gloria Estefan Instagram Gloria Estefan and her grandson Sasha Estefan-Coppola

In addition to his musical talents, Sasha is also doing well at school.

"He just got all A's on his report card in his new school,” Gloria raved to Hello! in 2023. “Last year, he got an award from the President, because all A's all year. So besides being a wonderful singer and musician, he's a great student.”

He skateboards in his spare time

Gloria Estefan Instagram Gloria Estefan's grandson Sasha Estefan-Coppola.

When he’s not performing or practicing his craft, Sasha likes to blow off steam on his skateboard.

In October 2020, Lara shared a sweet photo on Instagram of the young musician showing off a yellow-and-orange board covered in a plethora of stickers.

Sasha also sang about his love for the hobby in his family’s 2022 song “Thankful.”

“I love the chilly weather, my ugly Christmas sweater, skating with my crew in the park, (‘cause school is out, yay!),” he sang.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.