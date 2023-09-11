Gloomy weather getting you down? Summer’s not over yet

If you’re afraid Monday’s dismal gray morning is a sign that it’s time to pull out the sweaters, forecasters say Not. Just. Yet.

After a drizzly, cool Tuesday, forecasters expect to see things heat up again toward the end of the week.

Wednesday’s high will be in the mid 70s, and by Friday, it’ll be in the mid 80s. And the sun will be out all weekend.

Lows are predicted to dip down into the 50s, making for fine sleeping weather.

For those wondering if that’s normal, the answer is it’s a little above average. The average high in September in Olympia is 74 degrees, the average low is 46, and there are typically eight days of rain, according to weather.com.