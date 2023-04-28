Gloomy, unsettled weather to blanket Ontario to close out April

Sunny skies over Ontario will give way to a gloomy pattern that's set bring stubborn clouds, cooler temperatures, and several chances at precipitation—including the risk for snow in spots.

Parts of the province could see enough rain through early next week to push monthly rainfall totals above average as we inch our way into May.

Ontario’s impending dismal pattern arrives courtesy of a stream of Gulf moisture from the south meeting up with several upper-level lows swinging over the province.

These upper-level lows will provide the persistent lift needed to maintain day after day of clouds and occasional bouts of rain throughout southern and eastern Ontario.

Most areas from southern Ontario to the Nickel Belt can expect to see around 30-50 mm of precipitation through Monday, with higher amounts possible across eastern and northeastern sections of the province. This rain will tip April’s monthly precipitation totals above average by the time May 1 rolls around.

Occasional breaks in the clouds will provide some opportunities for sunshine heading into next week, but grey skies will dominate through the end of the month.

Forecasters expect unsettled conditions to continue lingering into the middle of next week as the upper-level low takes its time clearing out of the region.

This kind of pattern will force temperatures to fall on the cooler side of seasonal through the weekend. It’ll be so cool up north, in fact, that some folks in northern Ontario can expect snow this weekend.

A swath of 15-30+ cm of snow could fall north and northwest of Lake Superior through the weekend. Travel along portions of the Trans-Canada Highway will be difficult during the heavy snow.

Thumbnail image courtesy of Niyant N over Toronto, Ontario.

