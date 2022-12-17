What’s with all the gloom in Miami — and when will the sun be back? What forecasters say

Gray skies are going to clear up — but not for a couple of days.

Forecasters with the National Weather Service in Miami expect the gloom to shroud South Florida through the weekend. The chance of rain on Saturday and Sunday is about 50%, with mostly cloudy skies.

“It’s great holiday shopping weather,” tweeted Jordan Patrick, a meteorologist with Local 10. “Cloudy skies and sporadic showers make for a great day to comb the malls!”

PESKY CLOUDS: It's great holiday shopping weather! Cloudy skies and sporadic showers today makes for a great day to comb the malls! Cloud cover will stick around for our Sunday Funday as well with a shower chance for the first half of the day pic.twitter.com/2ouznj1D6X — Jordan Patrick (@JPatrickWPLG) December 17, 2022

What’s causing the weekend gloom?

A weak front is parked over Florida. leading to the “dreary conditions,” the National Weather Service said in its forecast discussion on Saturday morning.

On Monday, when people are back to work and school, the weather looks better. Rain chance will dip to 20% Monday through the first part of Tuesday, according to the weather service.

“That is short-lived as more rain chances are anticipated,” NBC 6 meteorologist Chelsea Ambriz said on Twitter.

Indeed it will be. By Tuesday night and Wednesday, brace for more gray skies and even a grater rain chance of 70%, the weather service says.

Wet weather today and tomorrow morning before we see some brighter skies.. but that is short-lived as more rain chances are anticipated this week! pic.twitter.com/8GIDs5cw1s — Chelsea Ambriz (@ChelseaAmbrizTV) December 17, 2022

And while the rest of the country talks about the cold — especially the Miami Dolphins playing the Bills in frigid and snowy Buffalo Saturday night — South Florida is relatively balmy.

High temperatures through the weekend and into next week will be in the mid- to upper-70s. Overnight and early morning temperatures will dip into the mid- to upper-60s.

So while it looks like it’s going to snow in South Florida, you can go be brave and go outside in your shorts and a tank top.