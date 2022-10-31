Glomac Berhad's (KLSE:GLOMAC) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

Glomac Berhad's (KLSE:GLOMAC) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to MYR0.015 on 29th of December. Based on this payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 5.3%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Glomac Berhad's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. However, Glomac Berhad's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 3.5% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 22%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from MYR0.05 total annually to MYR0.015. The dividend has fallen 70% over that period. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that dividend payments have been shrinking like a glacier in a warming world, we need to check if there are some bright spots on the horizon. It's encouraging to see that Glomac Berhad has been growing its earnings per share at 12% a year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

We Really Like Glomac Berhad's Dividend

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Glomac Berhad that investors should take into consideration. Is Glomac Berhad not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

