GlobeX Data Partners With ABC Affiliate News Radio Technology Program TECH Zone with Paul Amadeus Lane

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2020 / GlobeX Data Ltd. (SWISF)(SWIS.CN) ("GlobeX" or the "Company"), the leader in Swiss hosted cyber security and Internet privacy solutions for secure data management and secure communications, is pleased to announce that it has launched a new partnership with technology guru, Paul Amadeus Lane and his radio and TV technology show TECH Zone with Paul Amadeus Lane.

Paul Amadeus Lane is the host of "TECH Zone with Paul Amadeus Lane" on ABC News Radio Affiliate KMET-AM which also serves as Bureau Chief. Lane also is an accessibility consultant with the focus on gaming. Assistive and adaptive technologies. He has been a respective member of the media for many years. He has been a wheelchair user for over 25 years due to an automobile accident that left him a quadriplegic. This has inspired many colleagues and individuals he has interviewed and have come in contact with over the years. The tech world is his way of life. Tech Zone is widely distributed through iHeart RADIO, Spotify, ITunes and many more channels.

The Company is offering TECH Zone with Paul Amadeus Lane and all its viewers and listeners a promotional pricing for its DigitalSafe Secure Swiss Hosted Cloud Solution, through a landing page to be hosted on GlobeX Data's Swiss secure servers and accessible through www.paulamadeuslane.com.

DigitalSafe is the Company's Swiss hosted secure document management and collaboration cloud business tool, which comes with a data backup and recovery, secure file share, collaboration tool, a password manager and a secure email all in one. DigitalSafe's Secure Email uses a proprietary technology called SecureSend in order to eliminate BEC attacks and email phishing and hacking. DigitalSafe will be available to all of Paul Amadeus Lane's and TECH Zone's audience by the first week of June 2020.

Paul Lane, host of TECH Zone said: "Globex Data is an amazing company that is way before its time when it comes to keeping our data & privacy safe. Whether you are a Fortune 500 company to an individual they have a solution and protection for everyone. They are always on top of what's going on when it comes to cyber threats and how everyone can stay protected. I am honored to be partnered with this amazing company to not only share with the world about their amazing solutions but also educating the world when it comes to cyber security and keeping safe to the threats."

Alain Ghiai, CEO of GlobeX Data said: "We are thrilled to partner with Paul Amadeus Lane and TECH Zone. I have had the honor of being interview a few times by Paul and appear on his amazing show. There is so much good information that Paul brings to his viewers and listeners. The partnership will permit the TECH Zone's audience to benefit from the special promotional offer we are bringing exclusively in that partnership. Partnering with a technology media show is another way for GlobeX Data to tell its story to the consumer and business markets in the USA."

About GlobeX Data Ltd.

GlobeX Data Ltd. is a Cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure data management and secure communications. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted e-mails, and secure communication tools. GlobeX Data Ltd. sells its products through its approved wholesalers and distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "achieve", "could", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "outlook", "expect", "project" and similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes or that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. GlobeX cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond GlobeX's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the future of the Company's business; the success of marketing and sales efforts of the Company; the projections prepared in house and projections delivered by channel partners; the Company's ability to complete the necessary software updates; increases in sales as a result of investments software development technology; consumer interest in the Products; future sales plans and strategies; reliance on large channel partners and expectations of renewals to ongoing agreements with these partners; anticipated events and trends; the economy and other future conditions; and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in GlobeX's prospectus dated May 8, 2019 filed with the Canadian Securities Administrators and available on www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, GlobeX undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

