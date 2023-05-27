This globetrotting CEO has mastered the art of glamorous light packing

Annastasia Seebohm Giacomini is CEO of the Brilliant Minds Foundation – a platform connecting creative and influential individuals

When you split your time between three cities, you become a master at travelling light, explains Annastasia Seebohm Giacomini. ‘Hold luggage is not even up for discussion,’ she says. ‘I have a Rimowa cabin suitcase and a Longchamp expandable bag that goes on top. My shoes and make-up go in the Longchamp and my clothes go in the Rimowa.’

So what else does she always pack without fail? ‘Post-it notes. I plan what I’m wearing every day and every evening. So what goes in my suitcase are Post-its with when I’m wearing each look. I find it so useful.’

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

It helps that the Oxford-born executive, 36, has a ‘quite full’ wardrobe in Stockholm, Venice and Dubai (where her husband Cristian, an Italian businessman, is required to work in the winter months), especially given that they demand different looks: ‘In Stockholm, I’m a little bit more relaxed. I try to be more on the chic side in Italy, and then obviously Dubai has warmer weather.’

a - Alex Coman

Her overall style has changed since she left New York, where she lived as CEO of ‘bespoke concierge’ company Quintessentially. ‘It is definitely much more minimalist now – to the point where my team laugh at how much it has changed. Swedes are inherently cool and chic. They just have this sense of style. So I’ve been influenced by that.’

Her current role as CEO of the Brilliant Minds Foundation – a Sweden-based platform through which creative and influential individuals from around the world can collaborate and share ideas – requires her to hold her own among high-profile figures. The foundation’s annual summit in Stockholm next month will host Sean Penn, Trevor Noah and celebrated chef Daniel Humm. For her speech opening last year’s gathering, she wore a white top and trousers by Swedish label House of Dagmar. ‘White for me is like a blank canvas,’ she says. ‘It always feels clean and modern.’

If in doubt about what to wear, she reaches for a white dress – the ultimate iteration of which was the Roksanda design she chose for her civil wedding ceremony earlier this year in Venice. For the religious blessing, she wore a gown by London-based Benveniste Couture.

Disembarking a boat in Stockholm wearing a jumpsuit from By Malene Birger

Another favourite is a Magda Butrym piece she once wore on a photo shoot. ‘It is structured, slightly ruffled. It shows a little bit of my waist. It’s not something I would have picked by myself but I loved it so much that I bought it the next day.’ These days, she’s almost always clad in Scandinavian labels – Toteme, By Malene Birger, House of Dagmar – though Italian ‘stealth wealth’ staple Max Mara is another go-to: ‘It’s an amazing one-stop shop, and I often find it in airports.’

Even her very first designer purchase, about a decade ago, was in an airport. ‘It was the Chanel sunglasses with chains on the side. I had just closed a big deal at work, and it was my first bonus. I went straight to the shop at Heathrow on my way through. It was such a proud moment.’

That instinct for timeless, investment fashion has paid off in (three) well-stocked wardrobes that won’t date. All she needs to do is add Post-its.

Try these...

1

Clockwise from top left: V-neck jumpsuit, £130, Boden; Draped twill cami dress black £530 Toteme; Margeaux collarless blazer, £250, Reiss; Hayden cotton wide-leg trouser, £190, Cefinn; Lapis earrings, £145, Soru; Knit halter top, £59.95, Massimo Dutti;Babel leather mule, £140, Jigsaw

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.