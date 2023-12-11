Globetronics Technology Bhd (KLSE:GTRONIC) May Have Issues Allocating Its Capital

What underlying fundamental trends can indicate that a company might be in decline? When we see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) in conjunction with a declining base of capital employed, that's often how a mature business shows signs of aging. This combination can tell you that not only is the company investing less, it's earning less on what it does invest. In light of that, from a first glance at Globetronics Technology Bhd (KLSE:GTRONIC), we've spotted some signs that it could be struggling, so let's investigate.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Globetronics Technology Bhd is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = RM33m ÷ (RM331m - RM28m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, Globetronics Technology Bhd has an ROCE of 11%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Semiconductor industry average of 10%.

See our latest analysis for Globetronics Technology Bhd

roce

In the above chart we have measured Globetronics Technology Bhd's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Globetronics Technology Bhd.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

In terms of Globetronics Technology Bhd's historical ROCE movements, the trend doesn't inspire confidence. About five years ago, returns on capital were 25%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. On top of that, it's worth noting that the amount of capital employed within the business has remained relatively steady. Since returns are falling and the business has the same amount of assets employed, this can suggest it's a mature business that hasn't had much growth in the last five years. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on Globetronics Technology Bhd becoming one if things continue as they have.

Story continues

On a side note, Globetronics Technology Bhd has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 8.4% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

In Conclusion...

All in all, the lower returns from the same amount of capital employed aren't exactly signs of a compounding machine. In spite of that, the stock has delivered a 15% return to shareholders who held over the last five years. Either way, we aren't huge fans of the current trends and so with that we think you might find better investments elsewhere.

Globetronics Technology Bhd does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Globetronics Technology Bhd that you might be interested in.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.