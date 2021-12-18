Globe-Trotter Releases Colorful Luggage Collab With GOLF le FLEUR*

Tyler, The Creator is keeping busy this holiday season with his label GOLF le FLEUR*. Having recently dropped a nail polish collection and perfume, the brand has now launched a luxe collaboration with Globe-Trotter.

GOLF's signature vibrant colors are applied to the British house's signature styles, including the Suitcase, Small Attaché and London Square. The exterior dons an ivory base, which is contrasted with pink, blue, green and orange hues. The interior of the pieces is lined with GOLF-branded graphics throughout.

Adding to the travel theme, the duo has designed a Passport Sleeve. Maintaining a similar color scheme, the accessory features text printed on the front that reads: "For the sun seekers who flew the coup. It's sugar in the air, so keep your eyes wide. Call me if you get lost. Welcome to the disco." Rounding out the partnership are a co-branded Luggage Tag and Sticker Pack.

Priced from $203 to $2,019 USD, the GOLF le FLEUR* x Globe-Trotter collection is now available online.