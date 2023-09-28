Globaltec Formation Berhad (KLSE:GLOTEC) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Globaltec Formation Berhad's (KLSE:GLOTEC) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Globaltec Formation Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.038 = RM13m ÷ (RM424m - RM80m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Globaltec Formation Berhad has an ROCE of 3.8%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Electronic industry average of 13%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Globaltec Formation Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

Shareholders will be relieved that Globaltec Formation Berhad has broken into profitability. While the business was unprofitable in the past, it's now turned things around and is earning 3.8% on its capital. On top of that, what's interesting is that the amount of capital being employed has remained steady, so the business hasn't needed to put any additional money to work to generate these higher returns. So while we're happy that the business is more efficient, just keep in mind that could mean that going forward the business is lacking areas to invest internally for growth. So if you're looking for high growth, you'll want to see a business's capital employed also increasing.

In Conclusion...

To bring it all together, Globaltec Formation Berhad has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. And since the stock has fallen 28% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

