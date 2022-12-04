Globaltec Formation Berhad First Quarter 2023 Earnings: EPS: RM0.011 (vs RM0.005 in 1Q 2022)

Globaltec Formation Berhad (KLSE:GLOTEC) First Quarter 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: RM52.4m (up 51% from 1Q 2022).

  • Net income: RM3.03m (up 123% from 1Q 2022).

  • Profit margin: 5.8% (up from 3.9% in 1Q 2022). The increase in margin was driven by higher revenue.

  • EPS: RM0.011 (up from RM0.005 in 1Q 2022).

earnings-and-revenue-history
All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Globaltec Formation Berhad shares are up 3.3% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Globaltec Formation Berhad has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

