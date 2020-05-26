Global's Spring Series Celebrate Record Ratings

2.4 Million Canadians Watched the Season 40 Finale of Survivor

Survivor Winners at War Delivers Largest Finale Audience in 15 Seasons

Global's 9-1-1, NCIS, The Blacklist, MacGyver, and Bull Track Year over Year Audience Growth for Spring 2020 Finales

TORONTO , May 26, 2020 /CNW/ - In one of the most anticipated seasons in franchise history, Survivor Winners at War captivated 2.4 million Canadians during the epic, 40th season finale on Global, making it the most-watched finale in 15 seasons*. Elsewhere on Global, spring finales for hit scripted series 9-1-1, NCIS, The Blacklist, MacGyver, and Bull all saw significant year over year audience growth for their season finales, all streaming now for a limited time on the Global TV App.

"During this time of social distancing, it's been truly heartening to connect Canadians with premium entertainment across Corus' vast network of platforms," said Doug Murphy , President and CEO, Corus Entertainment . "We're reaching audiences with more content, in more places, and through powerful networks like Global we're seeing immense audience growth on linear and through streaming platforms like the Global TV App and STACKTV."

Survivor Winners at War celebrated the show's milestone 20th anniversary by bringing 20 returning winners from past seasons to compete for a $2 million prize won by Tony Vlachos in a 12-4-0 vote over Natalie Anderson and Michele Fitzgerald . Due to COVID-19, the usual live finale for the winner reveal was replaced by a live video conference between Jeff Probst and the three finalists. The three hour finale on May 13 drew 2.4 million total viewers on Global, a year over year increase of 21% amongst total viewers and 11% for adults 25-54.

Additional Data Points for Survivor Winners at War

Survivor Winners at War finale grew its total audience by 13% from the season premiere

The Season 40 average AMA for total viewers was over 2.1 million and 907,000 for adults 25-54

Compared to last spring's season of Survivor , Season 40 saw growth in all key demos including: 11% amongst total viewers, 8% for adults 25-54, 19% with adults 18-34, and 12% for females 25-54

On social, overall mentions were up 172% compared to the previous Island of Idols finale in December with mentions and engagements reaching their highest during the 10 p.m. hour as fans reacted to the Season 40 winner reveal

Across Global streaming platforms for the first seven days the episode was available, Survivor Winners at War saw a 55% increase in streams across all platforms compared to the most recent finale in December

Additional Data Points for Other Global Series

9-1-1 grew its finale vs. last spring by 20% amongst total viewers and 32% with adults 25-54 with an additional year over year increase in season average AMA for total viewers and all key demos

NCIS grew its finale vs. last spring by 12% amongst total viewers and 25% for adults 25-54

The Blacklist finale, which featured supplementary animation to conclude the episode, more than doubled its finale vs. last last spring across total viewers and all key demos

Both MacGyver and Bull grew their finales compared to last season amongst total viewers and all key demos

Saturday Night Live 's special at home finale grew its audience by 30% amongst adults 18-34 compared to last year's finale and remains the #1 late night show in Canada

The Young and the Restless dominates daytime as the #1 show this spring among total viewers and females 25-54

Following the spring season, Global is ushering in new summer series featuring everyday people, professional athletes, and celebrities aplenty with comedic game show Game On!, reality series Tough As Nails, and Season 2 of Dwayne Johnson's heavyweight hit The Titan Games. Additional summer programming on Global will be announced at a later date.

Beyond Global's award-winning scripted and unscripted series, the Global TV App is also streaming hit shows from favourite networks like Adult Swim, National Geographic, Food Network Canada, HGTV Canada, W Network, HISTORY®, Showcase, Slice, and free, 24/7 access to local and national news feeds from Global News. Download the Global TV App today and log in with a TV provider subscription to access shows like Rick & Morty, The Incredible Dr. Pol, Vikings, Island of Bryan, Top Chef Canada, Outlander, The Sinner, Vanderpump Rules and so much more. All series are available live and on demand with a subscription to that network.

Global is a Corus Entertainment Network and is available through all major TV distributors, including: Shaw, Shaw Direct, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus, Cogeco, Eastlink, SaskTel and the new STACKTV, streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video Channels. The Global TV App is available on iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku streaming players, Roku TV™ models and at watch.globaltv.com.

Ratings Source: Numeris PPM Data,SP' 19 STD ( 1/7/2019 - 5/19/2019 ) vs. SP' 20 STD ( 1/6/2020 - 5/17/2020 ) confirmed until May 10/20, AMA(000), Ind. 2+ unless otherwise stated, Total Canada, Key Demos: A25-54, F25-54, A18-34//Daytime: M-F 9am – 6pm excluding news, CDN CONV ENG national networks, 5+ airings

* 8/27/2012 – 5/17/20, Ind. 2+, Finale + Reunion airings combined

Social Source: Brandwatch

Digital Source: Adobe Analytics

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (CJR-B.TO) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 34 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a suite of digital assets, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an established creator of globally distributed content through Nelvana animation studio, Corus Studios, and children's book publishing house Kids Can Press. The company also owns innovative full-service social digital agency so.da, and lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, HISTORY®, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX. Visit Corus at www.corusent.com.

