Fiera Capital Appoints Anik Lanthier as President, Public Markets

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR

DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

MONTREAL, Sept. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Fiera Capital Corporation (TSX: FSZ) ("Fiera Capital" or the "Firm"), a leading independent investment management company, today announced the appointment of Anik Lanthier as President, Public Markets, effective October 13, 2020. Anik will be responsible for all of Fiera Capital's Public Markets activities globally which group the Firm's equity, fixed income, liquid alternatives and multi-asset class solutions offering.

Anik Lanthier, President, Public Markets, Fiera Capital (CNW Group/Fiera Capital Corporation) More

"Anik brings strong investment leadership and deep capital markets expertise across all asset classes with an outstanding track record of building, leading and developing high performing active investment teams, and we are thrilled that she is joining Fiera Capital to lead the evolution of our Public Markets platform," said Jean-Philippe Lemay, Global President and Chief Operating Officer, Fiera Capital. "Her reputation and results-driven approach will help Fiera Capital achieve its global ambitions and deliver on our value proposition to clients, shareholders and employees."

Anik brings more than 20 years of investment management industry experience to the Firm. In her most recent role as Senior Vice President and Global Head of Capital Markets at PSP Investments, she oversaw PSP Investments' internal fixed income, equity and absolute return investment teams, as well as its external manager platform and public markets operations and trading functions. Her previous work experiences include roles at another large public pension fund as well as with the Bank of Canada.

"I am excited to join Fiera Capital and share in the Firm's ambitious growth strategy, impeccable reputation and commitment to a culture of collaboration and investment excellence," said Anik Lanthier. "I look forward to working with the Firm's exceptional investment teams to drive the vision of making Fiera Capital a top tier global asset manager, recognized for its best-in-class solutions offering and trusted investment partnerships."

About Fiera Capital Corporation

Fiera Capital is a leading independent global asset management firm with approximately C$171.0 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2020. The Company provides institutional, private wealth and retail clients with access to full-service integrated money management solutions across traditional and alternative asset classes. Fiera Capital's depth of expertise, diversified investment platform and commitment to delivering outstanding service are core to our mission of being at the forefront of investment management science to create sustainable wealth for clients. Fiera Capital trades under the ticker FSZ on the Toronto Stock Exchange. www.fieracapital.com

Headquartered in Montreal, Fiera Capital, with its affiliates in various jurisdictions, has offices in over a dozen cities around the world, including New York (U.S.), London (UK), and Hong Kong (SAR).

In the U.S., asset management services are provided by the Company's U.S. affiliates who are investment advisers that are registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or exempt from registration. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training. For details on the particular registration of, or exemptions therefrom relied upon by, any Fiera Capital entity, please consult this webpage.

Story continues