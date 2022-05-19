GlobalData Plc: Small Molecule Among the Most Marketed Neuroimmunology Products

The neuroimmunology drug development space is dynamic and of high value

LONDON, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuroimmune communication is complex, bidirectional, and mediated across both neural and humoral pathways. A neuroimmunology drug is an agent that aims to regulate immune system activity to treat neurological diseases with underlying immune pathologies. Of the innovator products marketed for the eight key indications covered in this report, the majority are indicated for multiple sclerosis (MS), followed by neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD), Alzheimer’s disease (AD), and for myasthenia gravis (MG). Most marketed neuroimmunology products are small molecules, followed by mAbs and recombinant proteins. The list of pipeline neuroimmunology therapeutics currently in development is extensive and holds numerous novel approaches to targeting neurological indications.

The Neuroimmunology Drug Development – Thematic Research Report offered by GlobalData Plc focuses on neuroimmunology drug development within eight key indications (MS, NMOSD, GBS, CIDP, MG, AD/MCI, PD, and ALS) across eight major pharmaceutical markets (8MM: the US, 4EU, the UK, Japan, and China).

Key Neuroimmunology Drug Development Market Trends

  • Industry Trends

  • Macroeconomic Trends

  • Regulatory Trends

The majority of marketed disease-modifying neuroimmunology products are those approved for the treatment of MS. With over 20 different disease-modifying therapy (DMT) products available, companies are forced to contend with the complexities of a crowded market. There are many ways in which companies seek to differentiate their products, including frequency of administration, method of administration, and side-effect amelioration. Most patients who experience MS exacerbations face the prospect of life-long treatment. As such, the development of novel MOAs for this disease form is still a major focus of the industry. For the non-MS indications, there are only a few neuroimmunology products currently approved.

Leading Neuroimmunology Drug Development Companies

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

  • Biogen

  • AstraZeneca

  • Johnson & Johnson

  • Merck KGaA

  • Novartis AG

  • Sanofi

  • UCB SA

  • Eisai Co Ltd

  • Eli Lilly and Co.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd is a biotechnology company that provides pharmaceuticals for the treatment of cancer, other autoimmune diseases, central nervous system disorders, ophthalmological disorders, infectious diseases, and respiratory diseases. The company also offers in-vitro diagnostics, tissue-based cancer diagnostics, and diabetes management solutions. In the neuroimmunology space, Roche has nine pipeline products in clinical development.

Neuroimmunology Drug Development Market Overview

Key trends

Industry Trends, Macroeconomic Trends, and Regulatory Trends

Key companies

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Biogen, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Sanofi, UCB SA, Eisai Co Ltd, and Eli Lilly and Co


Neuroimmunology Drug Development Market Report Scope

  • Overview of the neuroimmune system and its role in the pathology of eight key neurological diseases.

  • Overview of key trends in the neuroimmunology drug development space.

  • Evaluation of marketed and pipeline neuroimmunology drugs for the treatment of eight key neurological diseases, highlighting key mechanisms of action.

  • Evaluation of clinical trials for marketed and pipeline neuroimmunology drugs.

  • Market analysis of key neuroimmunology products in 2020 and 2025 plus an overview of key deals in the neuroimmunology space.

  • Overview of opportunities and unmet needs in the neuroimmunology space.

  • Analysis of companies developing neuroimmunology drugs, with a focus on major players.

Reasons to Buy

  • Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of neuroimmunology pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.

  • Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global neuroimmunology drug market.

  • Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the global neuroimmunology market in the future.

  • Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.

  • Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counterstrategies to gain a competitive advantage.

  • Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments, and strategic partnerships.

FAQs

What are the key trends in the neuroimmunology drug development market?
The key trends in the neuroimmunology drug development market are industry trends, macroeconomic trends, and regulatory trends.

Which are the leading companies in the neuroimmunology drug development market?
The leading companies in the neuroimmunology drug development market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Biogen, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Sanofi, UCB SA, Eisai Co Ltd, and Eli Lilly and Co.

