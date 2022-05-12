GlobalData Plc: Oncology Remains at the Forefront of the Companion Diagnostics Industry

Companion diagnostics (CDx) are developed in parallel to the drug using the drug-diagnostic co-development model

LONDON, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncology remains the largest segment for FDA-defined marketed drugs with CDx. The FDA has cleared or approved more than 40 CDx in the field of oncology. It is expected that oncology will likely remain the therapeutic area at the forefront of CDx in the future. Although precision medicine encompasses many areas, oncology is the area that is expected to exhibit high growth.

The Companion Diagnostics Thematic Research Report offered by GlobalData Plc looks at the CDx medical devices market and some of the oncology biomarkers, indications, and diagnostic technologies being utilized. The market for biomarker testing continues to increase due to increases in disease, awareness, improved accessibility to personalized medicine, and technological advancements.

Key Companion Diagnostic Technologies

  • Immunohistochemistry (IHC)

  • In Situ Hybridization (ISH)

  • Nucleic Acid Amplification (NAAT)

  • Sanger Sequencing

  • Next-Generation Sequencing

Immunohistochemistry is a widely used, antibody-based technique that detects the presence of specific antigens or proteins in tissue. Frequently, chromogenic detection methods are used to visualize antibody-antigen interactions, allowing for the evaluation of cellular localization and staining patterns in the context of tumor structures.

Key Technology Trends in the CDx Industry

  • Big data

  • Artificial intelligence (AI)

  • Biomarker testing

  • Laboratory developed tests

  • Next-generation sequencing

  • Liquid biopsies

Key Macroeconomic Trends in the CDx Industry

  • Decreasing cost of genetic testing

  • The collaboration between diagnostic and pharmaceutical companies

Key Regulatory Trends in the CDx Industry

  • Impact of clinical guidelines

Public Companies Associated with CDx Theme

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • Agilent Technologies

  • bioMerieux

  • Illumina

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific

Private Companies Associated with CDx Theme

  • Asuragen

  • Foundation Medicine

  • MilliporeSigma,

  • Roche Diagnostics International.

Companion Diagnostics Market Overview

Key Technologies

Immunohistochemistry (IHC), In Situ Hybridization (ISH), Nucleic Acid Amplification (NAAT), Sanger Sequencing, and Next-Generation Sequencing

Key Public Companies

Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, bioMerieux, Illumina, and Thermo Fisher Scientific

Key Private Companies

Asuragen, Foundation Medicine, MilliporeSigma, and Roche Diagnostics International

Companion Diagnostics Thematic Research Report Scope

  • Identifies those companies most likely to succeed in a world filled with disruptive threats.

  • Predicts how each theme will evolve and identify the leading and disrupting companies.

FAQs

What are the key CDx technologies?
The key technologies used in CDx are immunohistochemistry (IHC), in situ hybridization (ISH), nucleic acid amplification (NAAT), and gene sequencing methods such as Sanger sequencing and next-generation sequencing (NGS).

What are the key trends in CDx?
The key trends in CDx are technology trends, macroeconomic trends, and regulatory trends.

Which are the key public companies associated with CDx?
Some of the key public companies associated with CDx are Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, bioMerieux, Illumina, and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Which are the key private companies associated with CDx?
Some of the key private companies associated with CDx are Asuragen, Foundation Medicine, MilliporeSigma, and Roche Diagnostics International.

