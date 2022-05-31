GlobalData Plc: AstraZeneca a Key Player in the Small Cell Lung Cancer Drugs Market

GlobalData Plc

Small cell lung cancer (SCLC) is an aggressive form of lung cancer representing about 15% of all lung cancers

LONDON, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCLC is marked by an exceptionally high proliferative rate, a strong predilection for early metastasis, and a poor prognosis. Most patients have metastatic disease at diagnosis, with only one-third presenting earlier-stage disease that is amenable to potentially curative multimodality therapy.



The Small Cell Lung Cancer Marketed and Pipeline Drugs Market Research Report offered by GlobalData Plc looks at the data-driven overview of the current and future competitive landscape in small cell lung cancer therapeutics. This report includes an assessment of the disease epidemiology, leading marketed products with sales forecast, late-to-mid-stage pipeline products with phase transition success rate (PTSR), and the likelihood of approval (LoA) for small cell lung cancer. The report also analyzes the clinical and commercial landscapes of SCLC, as well as an assessment of deals, future market catalysts, key market players, and the future competitive environment.

Key Findings

There is a lack of treatment guidelines for SCLC globally.

There are three leading marketed drugs for the treatment of SCLC. AstraZeneca is a key player in the disease space.

Key players in the SCLC drug market have prioritized working with molecules either approved or in the end-stage of the pipeline for multiple oncology indications.

Commercial sponsors dominate clinical trial development in SCLC, with the US emerging as the key country for conducting trials in SCLC.

Small Cell Lung Cancer Marketed Drugs Market Segmentation by Mechanism of Action

Enzyme Inhibitor

Genes, Nucleic Acids & Related Components Inhibitor

Protein & Peptide Inhibitor

Receptor Antagonist

Receptor Inhibitor





Small Cell Lung Cancer Marketed Drugs Market Analysis, by Mechanism of Action

Small Cell Lung Cancer Marketed Drugs Market Segmentation by Routes of Administration

Injections

Oral Therapies

Small Cell Lung Cancer Marketed Drugs Market Analysis, by Route of Administration

Small Cell Lung Cancer Marketed Drugs Market Segmentation by Molecule Type

Small Molecule

Biologic

Small Cell Lung Cancer Marketed Drugs Market Analysis, by Molecule Type

Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Drugs Market Segmentation by Development Stage

Pre-registration

Phase III

Phase II

Phase I

IND/CTA Filed

Preclinical

Discovery





Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Drugs Market Analysis, by Development Stage

Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Drugs Market Segmentation by Mechanism of Action

Enzyme Inhibitor

Protein & Peptide Inhibitor

Cytotoxic to Cell

Receptor Antagonist

Receptor Agonist

Receptor Inhibitor

Antigen Inhibitor

Genes, Nucleic Acids & Related Components Inhibitor

Protein & Peptide Activator

Biological Factor Inhibitor

Enzyme Activator

Biological Factor Activator

Ion Channel Blocker

Ligand Depletor

Transporter Inhibitor





Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Drugs Market Analysis, by Mechanism of Action

Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Drugs Market Segmentation by Routes of Administration

Injections

Oral

Topical

Inhalational

Suppository





Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Drugs Market Analysis, by Routes of Administration

Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Drugs Market Segmentation by Molecule Type

Biologic

Small Molecule

Oligonucleotide





Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Drugs Market Analysis, by Molecule Type

Leading SCLC Market Players

Genentech

Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine

IMPACT Therapeutics

Shanghai Haihe Biopharma

Innovent Biologics

Shenzhen Chipscreen Biosciences

Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group

Lee’s Pharmaceutical

Shanghai Henlius Biotech

Ipsen

Shanghai Junshi Bioscience

BeiGene

Zai Lab

Chugai Pharmaceutical

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Ono Pharmaceutical

Merck & Co

Jazz Pharmaceuticals/Pharma Mar

AstraZeneca

Roche

Small Cell Lung Cancer Marketed and Pipeline Drugs Market Overview

Major Development Stages Pre-Registration, Phase III, Phase II, Phase I, IND/CTA Filed, Preclinical, And Discovery Major Mechanism of Action Transporter Inhibitor, Receptor Agonist, Receptor Antagonist, Ion Channel Blocker, Enzyme Inhibitor, Ligand Depletor, Receptor Inhibitor, Cytotoxic to Cell, Biological Factor Activator, Enzyme Activator, Protein & Peptide Inhibitor, Genes, Nucleic Acids & Related Components Inhibitor, Protein & Peptide Activator, Antigen Inhibitor, and Biological Factor Inhibitor Major Routes of Administration Oral Therapies, Injections, Suppository Therapies, Topical Therapies, and Inhalational Therapies Major Molecule Type Biologic, Small Molecule, and Oligonucleotide Major Players Genentech, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, IMPACT Therapeutics, Shanghai Haihe Biopharma, Innovent Biologics, Shenzhen Chipscreen Biosciences, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group, Lee’s Pharmaceutical, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Ipsen, Shanghai Junshi Bioscience, BeiGene, Zai Lab, Chugai Pharmaceutical, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Ono Pharmaceutical, Merck & Co, Jazz Pharmaceuticals/Pharma Mar, AstraZeneca, and Roche

Small Cell Lung Cancer Marketed and Pipeline Drugs Market Report Scope

GlobalData’s Small Cell Lung Cancer Marketed and Pipeline Drugs Assessment, Clinical Trials, Social Media and Competitive Landscape, 2022 Update combines data from the Pharma Intelligence Center with in-house analyst expertise to provide a competitive assessment of the disease marketplace.

Components of the report include:

Disease Landscape

Disease Overview

Epidemiology Overview

Treatment Overview

Marketed Products Assessment

Breakdown by Mechanism of Action, Molecule Type, and Route of Administration

Product Profiles with Sales Forecast

Pipeline Assessment

Breakdown by Development Stage, Mechanism of Action, Molecule Type, Route of Administration

Late-to-mid-stage Pipeline Drugs

Phase Transition Success Rate and Likelihood of Approval

Clinical Trials Assessment

Breakdown of Trials by Phase, Status, Virtual Components, Sponsors, Geography, and Endpoint Status

Enrolment Analytics, Site Analytics, Feasibility Analysis

Deals Landscape

Mergers, Acquisitions, and Strategic Alliances by Region

Overview of Recent Deals

Commercial Assessment

Key Market Players

Future Market Catalysts

Reasons to Buy

Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the small cell lung cancer market.

Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the global small cell lung cancer market in the future.

Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counterstrategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments, and strategic partnerships.

FAQs

What are the major mechanisms of action in the small cell lung cancer marketed drugs market?

The major mechanisms of action in the small cell lung cancer marketed drugs market are enzyme inhibitor, genes, nucleic acids & related components inhibitor, protein & peptide inhibitor, receptor antagonist, and receptor inhibitor.

What are the major routes of administration in the small cell lung cancer marketed drugs market?

The major routes of administration in the small cell lung cancer marketed drugs market are injections and oral therapies.

What are the major molecule types in the small cell lung cancer marketed drugs market?

The major molecule types in the small cell lung cancer marketed drugs market are small molecule and biologic.

What are the major mechanisms of action in the small cell lung cancer pipeline drugs market?

The major mechanisms of action in the small cell lung cancer pipeline drugs market are enzyme inhibitor, protein & peptide inhibitor, cytotoxic to cell, receptor antagonist, receptor agonist, receptor inhibitor, antigen inhibitor, genes, nucleic acids & related components inhibitor, protein & peptide activator, biological factor inhibitor, enzyme activator, biological factor activator, ion channel blocker, ligand depletor, and transporter inhibitor.

What are the major routes of administration in the small cell lung cancer pipeline drugs market?

The major routes of administration in the small cell lung cancer pipeline drugs market are oral therapies, injections, suppository therapies, topical therapies, and inhalational therapies.

What are the major molecule types in the small cell lung cancer pipeline drugs market?

The major molecule types in the small cell lung cancer pipeline drugs market are small molecule, oligonucleotide, and biologic.

What are the major development stages in the small cell lung cancer pipeline drugs market?

The major development stages in the small cell lung cancer pipeline drugs market are pre-registration, phase III, phase II, phase I, IND/CTA filed, preclinical, and discovery.

Which are the leading market players in the small cell lung cancer market?

The leading small cell lung cancer market players are Genentech, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, IMPACT Therapeutics, Shanghai Haihe Biopharma, Innovent Biologics, Shenzhen Chipscreen Biosciences, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group, Lee’s Pharmaceutical, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Ipsen, Shanghai Junshi Bioscience, BeiGene, Zai Lab, Chugai Pharmaceutical, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Ono Pharmaceutical, Merck & Co, Jazz Pharmaceuticals/Pharma Mar, AstraZeneca, and Roche

