GlobalData Plc: AstraZeneca a Key Player in the Small Cell Lung Cancer Drugs Market

·8 min read
Small cell lung cancer (SCLC) is an aggressive form of lung cancer representing about 15% of all lung cancers

LONDON, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCLC is marked by an exceptionally high proliferative rate, a strong predilection for early metastasis, and a poor prognosis. Most patients have metastatic disease at diagnosis, with only one-third presenting earlier-stage disease that is amenable to potentially curative multimodality therapy.

The Small Cell Lung Cancer Marketed and Pipeline Drugs Market Research Report offered by GlobalData Plc looks at the data-driven overview of the current and future competitive landscape in small cell lung cancer therapeutics. This report includes an assessment of the disease epidemiology, leading marketed products with sales forecast, late-to-mid-stage pipeline products with phase transition success rate (PTSR), and the likelihood of approval (LoA) for small cell lung cancer. The report also analyzes the clinical and commercial landscapes of SCLC, as well as an assessment of deals, future market catalysts, key market players, and the future competitive environment.

Key Findings

  • There is a lack of treatment guidelines for SCLC globally.

  • There are three leading marketed drugs for the treatment of SCLC. AstraZeneca is a key player in the disease space.

  • Key players in the SCLC drug market have prioritized working with molecules either approved or in the end-stage of the pipeline for multiple oncology indications.

  • Commercial sponsors dominate clinical trial development in SCLC, with the US emerging as the key country for conducting trials in SCLC.

Small Cell Lung Cancer Marketed Drugs Market Segmentation by Mechanism of Action

  • Enzyme Inhibitor

  • Genes, Nucleic Acids & Related Components Inhibitor

  • Protein & Peptide Inhibitor

  • Receptor Antagonist

  • Receptor Inhibitor

Small Cell Lung Cancer Marketed Drugs Market Analysis, by Mechanism of Action

Small Cell Lung Cancer Marketed Drugs Market Segmentation by Routes of Administration

  • Injections

  • Oral Therapies

Small Cell Lung Cancer Marketed Drugs Market Analysis, by Route of Administration

Small Cell Lung Cancer Marketed Drugs Market Segmentation by Molecule Type

  • Small Molecule

  • Biologic

Small Cell Lung Cancer Marketed Drugs Market Analysis, by Molecule Type

Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Drugs Market Segmentation by Development Stage

  • Pre-registration

  • Phase III

  • Phase II

  • Phase I

  • IND/CTA Filed

  • Preclinical

  • Discovery

Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Drugs Market Analysis, by Development Stage

Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Drugs Market Segmentation by Mechanism of Action

  • Enzyme Inhibitor

  • Protein & Peptide Inhibitor

  • Cytotoxic to Cell

  • Receptor Antagonist

  • Receptor Agonist

  • Receptor Inhibitor

  • Antigen Inhibitor

  • Genes, Nucleic Acids & Related Components Inhibitor

  • Protein & Peptide Activator

  • Biological Factor Inhibitor

  • Enzyme Activator

  • Biological Factor Activator

  • Ion Channel Blocker

  • Ligand Depletor

  • Transporter Inhibitor

Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Drugs Market Analysis, by Mechanism of Action

Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Drugs Market Segmentation by Routes of Administration

  • Injections

  • Oral

  • Topical

  • Inhalational

  • Suppository

Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Drugs Market Analysis, by Routes of Administration

Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Drugs Market Segmentation by Molecule Type

  • Biologic

  • Small Molecule

  • Oligonucleotide

Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Drugs Market Analysis, by Molecule Type

Leading SCLC Market Players

  • Genentech

  • Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine

  • IMPACT Therapeutics

  • Shanghai Haihe Biopharma

  • Innovent Biologics

  • Shenzhen Chipscreen Biosciences

  • Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group

  • Lee’s Pharmaceutical

  • Shanghai Henlius Biotech

  • Ipsen

  • Shanghai Junshi Bioscience

  • BeiGene

  • Zai Lab

  • Chugai Pharmaceutical

  • Bristol-Myers Squibb

  • Ono Pharmaceutical

  • Merck & Co

  • Jazz Pharmaceuticals/Pharma Mar

  • AstraZeneca

  • Roche

Small Cell Lung Cancer Marketed and Pipeline Drugs Market Overview

Major Development Stages

Pre-Registration, Phase III, Phase II, Phase I, IND/CTA Filed, Preclinical, And Discovery

Major Mechanism of Action

Transporter Inhibitor, Receptor Agonist, Receptor Antagonist, Ion Channel Blocker, Enzyme Inhibitor, Ligand Depletor, Receptor Inhibitor, Cytotoxic to Cell, Biological Factor Activator, Enzyme Activator, Protein & Peptide Inhibitor, Genes, Nucleic Acids & Related Components Inhibitor, Protein & Peptide Activator, Antigen Inhibitor, and Biological Factor Inhibitor

Major Routes of Administration

Oral Therapies, Injections, Suppository Therapies, Topical Therapies, and Inhalational Therapies

Major Molecule Type

Biologic, Small Molecule, and Oligonucleotide

Major Players

Genentech, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, IMPACT Therapeutics, Shanghai Haihe Biopharma, Innovent Biologics, Shenzhen Chipscreen Biosciences, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group, Lee’s Pharmaceutical, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Ipsen, Shanghai Junshi Bioscience, BeiGene, Zai Lab, Chugai Pharmaceutical, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Ono Pharmaceutical, Merck & Co, Jazz Pharmaceuticals/Pharma Mar, AstraZeneca, and Roche

Small Cell Lung Cancer Marketed and Pipeline Drugs Market Report Scope

GlobalData’s Small Cell Lung Cancer Marketed and Pipeline Drugs Assessment, Clinical Trials, Social Media and Competitive Landscape, 2022 Update combines data from the Pharma Intelligence Center with in-house analyst expertise to provide a competitive assessment of the disease marketplace.

Components of the report include:

  • Disease Landscape

  • Disease Overview

  • Epidemiology Overview

  • Treatment Overview

  • Marketed Products Assessment

  • Breakdown by Mechanism of Action, Molecule Type, and Route of Administration

  • Product Profiles with Sales Forecast

  • Pipeline Assessment

  • Breakdown by Development Stage, Mechanism of Action, Molecule Type, Route of Administration

  • Late-to-mid-stage Pipeline Drugs

  • Phase Transition Success Rate and Likelihood of Approval

  • Clinical Trials Assessment

  • Breakdown of Trials by Phase, Status, Virtual Components, Sponsors, Geography, and Endpoint Status

  • Enrolment Analytics, Site Analytics, Feasibility Analysis

  • Deals Landscape

  • Mergers, Acquisitions, and Strategic Alliances by Region

  • Overview of Recent Deals

  • Commercial Assessment

  • Key Market Players

  • Future Market Catalysts

FAQs

What are the major mechanisms of action in the small cell lung cancer marketed drugs market?

The major mechanisms of action in the small cell lung cancer marketed drugs market are enzyme inhibitor, genes, nucleic acids & related components inhibitor, protein & peptide inhibitor, receptor antagonist, and receptor inhibitor.

What are the major routes of administration in the small cell lung cancer marketed drugs market?

The major routes of administration in the small cell lung cancer marketed drugs market are injections and oral therapies.

What are the major molecule types in the small cell lung cancer marketed drugs market?

The major molecule types in the small cell lung cancer marketed drugs market are small molecule and biologic.

What are the major mechanisms of action in the small cell lung cancer pipeline drugs market?

The major mechanisms of action in the small cell lung cancer pipeline drugs market are enzyme inhibitor, protein & peptide inhibitor, cytotoxic to cell, receptor antagonist, receptor agonist, receptor inhibitor, antigen inhibitor, genes, nucleic acids & related components inhibitor, protein & peptide activator, biological factor inhibitor, enzyme activator, biological factor activator, ion channel blocker, ligand depletor, and transporter inhibitor.

What are the major routes of administration in the small cell lung cancer pipeline drugs market?

The major routes of administration in the small cell lung cancer pipeline drugs market are oral therapies, injections, suppository therapies, topical therapies, and inhalational therapies.

What are the major molecule types in the small cell lung cancer pipeline drugs market?

The major molecule types in the small cell lung cancer pipeline drugs market are small molecule, oligonucleotide, and biologic.

What are the major development stages in the small cell lung cancer pipeline drugs market?

The major development stages in the small cell lung cancer pipeline drugs market are pre-registration, phase III, phase II, phase I, IND/CTA filed, preclinical, and discovery.

Which are the leading market players in the small cell lung cancer market?

The leading small cell lung cancer market players are Genentech, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, IMPACT Therapeutics, Shanghai Haihe Biopharma, Innovent Biologics, Shenzhen Chipscreen Biosciences, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group, Lee’s Pharmaceutical, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Ipsen, Shanghai Junshi Bioscience, BeiGene, Zai Lab, Chugai Pharmaceutical, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Ono Pharmaceutical, Merck & Co, Jazz Pharmaceuticals/Pharma Mar, AstraZeneca, and Roche

