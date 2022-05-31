GlobalData Plc: AstraZeneca a Key Player in the Small Cell Lung Cancer Drugs Market
Small cell lung cancer (SCLC) is an aggressive form of lung cancer representing about 15% of all lung cancers
LONDON, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCLC is marked by an exceptionally high proliferative rate, a strong predilection for early metastasis, and a poor prognosis. Most patients have metastatic disease at diagnosis, with only one-third presenting earlier-stage disease that is amenable to potentially curative multimodality therapy.
The Small Cell Lung Cancer Marketed and Pipeline Drugs Market Research Report offered by GlobalData Plc looks at the data-driven overview of the current and future competitive landscape in small cell lung cancer therapeutics. This report includes an assessment of the disease epidemiology, leading marketed products with sales forecast, late-to-mid-stage pipeline products with phase transition success rate (PTSR), and the likelihood of approval (LoA) for small cell lung cancer. The report also analyzes the clinical and commercial landscapes of SCLC, as well as an assessment of deals, future market catalysts, key market players, and the future competitive environment.
Key Findings
There is a lack of treatment guidelines for SCLC globally.
There are three leading marketed drugs for the treatment of SCLC. AstraZeneca is a key player in the disease space.
Key players in the SCLC drug market have prioritized working with molecules either approved or in the end-stage of the pipeline for multiple oncology indications.
Commercial sponsors dominate clinical trial development in SCLC, with the US emerging as the key country for conducting trials in SCLC.
For more insights on small cell lung cancer marketed and pipeline drugs market, download a free report sample
Small Cell Lung Cancer Marketed Drugs Market Segmentation by Mechanism of Action
Enzyme Inhibitor
Genes, Nucleic Acids & Related Components Inhibitor
Protein & Peptide Inhibitor
Receptor Antagonist
Receptor Inhibitor
Small Cell Lung Cancer Marketed Drugs Market Analysis, by Mechanism of Action
For more insights, download a free report sample
Small Cell Lung Cancer Marketed Drugs Market Segmentation by Routes of Administration
Injections
Oral Therapies
Small Cell Lung Cancer Marketed Drugs Market Analysis, by Route of Administration
For more insights, download a free report sample
Small Cell Lung Cancer Marketed Drugs Market Segmentation by Molecule Type
Small Molecule
Biologic
Small Cell Lung Cancer Marketed Drugs Market Analysis, by Molecule Type
For more insights, download a free report sample
Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Drugs Market Segmentation by Development Stage
Pre-registration
Phase III
Phase II
Phase I
IND/CTA Filed
Preclinical
Discovery
Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Drugs Market Analysis, by Development Stage
For more insights, download a free report sample
Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Drugs Market Segmentation by Mechanism of Action
Enzyme Inhibitor
Protein & Peptide Inhibitor
Cytotoxic to Cell
Receptor Antagonist
Receptor Agonist
Receptor Inhibitor
Antigen Inhibitor
Genes, Nucleic Acids & Related Components Inhibitor
Protein & Peptide Activator
Biological Factor Inhibitor
Enzyme Activator
Biological Factor Activator
Ion Channel Blocker
Ligand Depletor
Transporter Inhibitor
Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Drugs Market Analysis, by Mechanism of Action
For more insights, download a free report sample
Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Drugs Market Segmentation by Routes of Administration
Injections
Oral
Topical
Inhalational
Suppository
Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Drugs Market Analysis, by Routes of Administration
For more insights, download a free report sample
Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Drugs Market Segmentation by Molecule Type
Biologic
Small Molecule
Oligonucleotide
Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Drugs Market Analysis, by Molecule Type
For more insights, download a free report sample
Leading SCLC Market Players
Genentech
Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine
IMPACT Therapeutics
Shanghai Haihe Biopharma
Innovent Biologics
Shenzhen Chipscreen Biosciences
Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group
Lee’s Pharmaceutical
Shanghai Henlius Biotech
Ipsen
Shanghai Junshi Bioscience
BeiGene
Zai Lab
Chugai Pharmaceutical
Bristol-Myers Squibb
Ono Pharmaceutical
Merck & Co
Jazz Pharmaceuticals/Pharma Mar
AstraZeneca
Roche
Small Cell Lung Cancer Marketed and Pipeline Drugs Market Overview
Major Development Stages
Pre-Registration, Phase III, Phase II, Phase I, IND/CTA Filed, Preclinical, And Discovery
Major Mechanism of Action
Transporter Inhibitor, Receptor Agonist, Receptor Antagonist, Ion Channel Blocker, Enzyme Inhibitor, Ligand Depletor, Receptor Inhibitor, Cytotoxic to Cell, Biological Factor Activator, Enzyme Activator, Protein & Peptide Inhibitor, Genes, Nucleic Acids & Related Components Inhibitor, Protein & Peptide Activator, Antigen Inhibitor, and Biological Factor Inhibitor
Major Routes of Administration
Oral Therapies, Injections, Suppository Therapies, Topical Therapies, and Inhalational Therapies
Major Molecule Type
Biologic, Small Molecule, and Oligonucleotide
Major Players
Genentech, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, IMPACT Therapeutics, Shanghai Haihe Biopharma, Innovent Biologics, Shenzhen Chipscreen Biosciences, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group, Lee’s Pharmaceutical, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Ipsen, Shanghai Junshi Bioscience, BeiGene, Zai Lab, Chugai Pharmaceutical, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Ono Pharmaceutical, Merck & Co, Jazz Pharmaceuticals/Pharma Mar, AstraZeneca, and Roche
Small Cell Lung Cancer Marketed and Pipeline Drugs Market Report Scope
GlobalData’s Small Cell Lung Cancer Marketed and Pipeline Drugs Assessment, Clinical Trials, Social Media and Competitive Landscape, 2022 Update combines data from the Pharma Intelligence Center with in-house analyst expertise to provide a competitive assessment of the disease marketplace.
Components of the report include:
Disease Landscape
Disease Overview
Epidemiology Overview
Treatment Overview
Marketed Products Assessment
Breakdown by Mechanism of Action, Molecule Type, and Route of Administration
Product Profiles with Sales Forecast
Pipeline Assessment
Breakdown by Development Stage, Mechanism of Action, Molecule Type, Route of Administration
Late-to-mid-stage Pipeline Drugs
Phase Transition Success Rate and Likelihood of Approval
Clinical Trials Assessment
Breakdown of Trials by Phase, Status, Virtual Components, Sponsors, Geography, and Endpoint Status
Enrolment Analytics, Site Analytics, Feasibility Analysis
Deals Landscape
Mergers, Acquisitions, and Strategic Alliances by Region
Overview of Recent Deals
Commercial Assessment
Key Market Players
Future Market Catalysts
Reasons to Buy
Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.
Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the small cell lung cancer market.
Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the global small cell lung cancer market in the future.
Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.
Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counterstrategies to gain a competitive advantage.
Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments, and strategic partnerships.
FAQs
What are the major mechanisms of action in the small cell lung cancer marketed drugs market?
The major mechanisms of action in the small cell lung cancer marketed drugs market are enzyme inhibitor, genes, nucleic acids & related components inhibitor, protein & peptide inhibitor, receptor antagonist, and receptor inhibitor.
What are the major routes of administration in the small cell lung cancer marketed drugs market?
The major routes of administration in the small cell lung cancer marketed drugs market are injections and oral therapies.
What are the major molecule types in the small cell lung cancer marketed drugs market?
The major molecule types in the small cell lung cancer marketed drugs market are small molecule and biologic.
What are the major mechanisms of action in the small cell lung cancer pipeline drugs market?
The major mechanisms of action in the small cell lung cancer pipeline drugs market are enzyme inhibitor, protein & peptide inhibitor, cytotoxic to cell, receptor antagonist, receptor agonist, receptor inhibitor, antigen inhibitor, genes, nucleic acids & related components inhibitor, protein & peptide activator, biological factor inhibitor, enzyme activator, biological factor activator, ion channel blocker, ligand depletor, and transporter inhibitor.
What are the major routes of administration in the small cell lung cancer pipeline drugs market?
The major routes of administration in the small cell lung cancer pipeline drugs market are oral therapies, injections, suppository therapies, topical therapies, and inhalational therapies.
What are the major molecule types in the small cell lung cancer pipeline drugs market?
The major molecule types in the small cell lung cancer pipeline drugs market are small molecule, oligonucleotide, and biologic.
What are the major development stages in the small cell lung cancer pipeline drugs market?
The major development stages in the small cell lung cancer pipeline drugs market are pre-registration, phase III, phase II, phase I, IND/CTA filed, preclinical, and discovery.
Which are the leading market players in the small cell lung cancer market?
The leading small cell lung cancer market players are Genentech, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, IMPACT Therapeutics, Shanghai Haihe Biopharma, Innovent Biologics, Shenzhen Chipscreen Biosciences, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group, Lee’s Pharmaceutical, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Ipsen, Shanghai Junshi Bioscience, BeiGene, Zai Lab, Chugai Pharmaceutical, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Ono Pharmaceutical, Merck & Co, Jazz Pharmaceuticals/Pharma Mar, AstraZeneca, and Roche
Related Reports
Gouty Arthritis (Gout) Marketed and Pipeline Drugs Assessment, Clinical Trials, Social Media and Competitive Landscape, 2022 Update – Click here
Anxiety Marketed and Pipeline Drugs Assessment, Clinical Trials, Social Media and Competitive Landscape, 2022 Update – Click here
Acquired (Autoimmune) Hemolytic Anemia Drugs in Development by Stages, Target, MoA, RoA, Molecule Type and Key Players – Click here
Renal Cell Carcinoma Marketed and Pipeline Drugs Assessment, Clinical Trials, Social Media and Competitive Landscape – Click here
Acute Coronary Syndrome Drugs in Development by Stages, Target, MoA, RoA, Molecule Type and Key Players – Click here
About us
GlobalData is a leading provider of data, analytics, and insights on the world's largest industries. In an increasingly fast-moving, complex, and uncertain world, it has never been harder for organizations and decision makers to predict and navigate the future. This is why GlobalData's mission is to help our clients to decode the future and profit from faster, more informed decisions. As a leading information services company, thousands of clients rely on GlobalData for trusted, timely, and actionable intelligence. Our solutions are designed to provide a daily edge to professionals within corporations, financial institutions, professional services, and government agencies.
Media Contacts
GlobalData
Mark Jephcott
Head of PR EMEA
mark.jephcott@globaldata.com
cc: pr@globaldata.com
+44 (0)207 936 6400