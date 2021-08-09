Global Zero Trust Security Market Report 2021-2028 Featuring Key Innovators, Market leaders, Emerging Players

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Zero Trust Security Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Deployment (Cloud, On-premises), by Security Type (Network, Endpoint), by Application Area, by Organization Size, by Authentication, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global zero trust security market size is expected to reach USD 59.43 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 15.2% from 2021 to 2028.

The market is driven by the need to protect enterprise digital environments by averting lateral movement, leveraging network segmentation, simplifying granular user-access control, and implementing layer 7 threat prevention. The robust solutions for implementing a zero-trust security environment ensure the protection of computers, programs, and networks from unauthorized access.

Moreover, preventing unwarranted access to critical data, as the adoption of technologies, such as cloud computing, Wi-Fi, and Internet of Things (IoT), coupled with outsourcing service, is increasing, is driving the growth of the market. The COVID-19 pandemic has further acted as a catalyst for market growth with enterprises investing in securing their networks, endpoints, and IT infrastructure with a zero-trust security framework.

The threat to digitally stored information from unauthorized access is also driven by changing technological landscape. While technology revolutionizes a business process, it also creates vulnerabilities in online protected data. In addition, while internet connectivity improves the operational task of the business by speeding up the process and improving accessibility, the risk of cyber attacks also increases rapidly.

Moreover, the rapid expansion of operational data exposed to cyber adversaries through mobile, other edge devices, and IOT and the dependence of companies on third-party vendors and service providers are some of the prevailing supply chain trends increasing the risk of cyberattacks to access information. Therefore, the implementation of a security solution ensures a zero-trust security environment in the organization to mitigate the risks arising from various business activities and internet connectivity.

The application of the zero trust model is parallel to the concept of cybersecurity as it focuses on preventing intrusion by securing the digital network. Several countries across the world introduced laws to prevent cybercrime and data theft, which is vital for safeguarding the BFSI, IT, telecom, defense, and healthcare, other major sectors.

The increasing internal and external threat of unauthorized data accessibility and cybercrime due to the political and personal interest of hackers or intruders for earning easy money further pressurizes governments to update their policies regularly.

Zero Trust Security Market Report Highlights

  • The Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to increasing awareness and threat of unauthorized access during cyber attacks

  • The multi-factor authentication segment led the global market in 2020 and will expand further at the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028

  • The growth can be attributed to the need to overcome the challenges of revenue loss and data loss risks in the era of confidential and vulnerable data, as multi-factor authentication presents multiple layers of identity verification to grant access to an authorized individual

  • North America led the global market in 2020 and will remain dominant even during the forecast years

  • The growth is credited to the high-security investment from the large enterprises across the regional industries, such as BFSI, that are at constant risk of cyber attacks as well as internal fraudsters

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Zero-Trust Security Market Variables, Trends, and Scope
3.1. Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping
3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.3. Market Dynamics
3.3.1. Market driver analysis
3.3.2. Market challenge/restraint analysis
3.4. Business Environment Analysis Tools
3.4.1. Industry analysis - Porter's five forces analysis
3.4.2. PEST analysis
3.5. Zero-trust Security Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 4. Zero-Trust Security Market: Security Type Estimates & Trends Analysis
4.1. Security type Market Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028
4.1.1. Network Security
4.1.2. Data Security
4.1.3. Endpoint Security
4.1.4. Cloud Security
4.1.5. Others

Chapter 5. Zero-Trust Security Market: Deployment Estimates & Trends Analysis
5.1. Deployment Market Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028
5.1.1. On-premises
5.1.2. Cloud

Chapter 6. Zero-Trust Security Market: Organization Size Estimates & Trends Analysis
6.1. Organization Size Market Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028
6.1.1. SMEs
6.1.2. Large Enterprises

Chapter 7. Zero-Trust Security Market: Authentication Estimates & Trends Analysis
7.1. Authentication Market Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028
7.1.1. Single-factor Authentication
7.1.2. Multi-factor Authentication

Chapter 8. Zero-Trust Security Market: Application Area Estimates & Trends Analysis
8.1. Application Area Market Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028
8.1.1. IT & Telecom
8.1.2. BFSI
8.1.3. Healthcare
8.1.4. Retail
8.1.5. Others

Chapter 9. Zero-Trust Security Market: Regional Estimates & Trend analysis
9.1. Regional Market Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

Chapter 10. Competitive Analysis
10.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants
10.2. Company/Competition Categorization (Key Innovators, Market leaders, Emerging Players)
10.3. Key Company Market Ranking Analysis, 2020

Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

  • Cisco Systems Inc.

  • Akamai Technologies

  • Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

  • Palo Alto Networks

  • McAfee Corporation

  • McAfee, LLC

  • Cloudflare Inc.

  • Palo Alto Networks

  • Trend Micro, Inc.

  • Symantec Corporation, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n3mo7v

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Springer's blast caps epic comeback in win over Red Sox

    An eighth-inning, three-run homer from George Springer provided the Blue Jays with the perfect ending to their triumphant 10-day, 11-game Rogers Centre return.

  • Peyton Manning gets in Tom Brady, Ray Lewis jokes but also gets emotional during HOF speech

    Manning didn't disappoint with his Hall of Fame acceptance speech.

  • Top 5 Canadian moments from Tokyo Olympics

    These Olympics were a giant success for Canada, and these five moments stood out above the rest.

  • Rockies 'disgusted' after fan appears to yell racial slurs at Marlins OF Lewis Brinson

    The fan remains unidentified.

  • Hornets first-rounder Kai Jones delivers dunk of the year candidate in Summer League debut

    It's the first week of Summer League and we might have the dunk of the year.

  • Idiot on the field at Dodger Stadium gets laid out by ball girl

    This looked like it hurt.

  • Mitchell puts a bow on Canada's best-ever Games

    Kelsey Mitchell won Canada's final medal of Tokyo's Olympic Games with a gold in women's sprint.

  • Lionel Messi confirms he's leaving Barcelona as reports of a PSG move heat up

    What seemed supremely unlikely less than a week ago is now, apparently, a reality.

  • Tokyo Olympics end with official hand-off to Paris for 2024 Games

    The Tokyo Games have officially come to an end, but the 2024 Paris Olympics already look like they're going to be a good time.

  • Brutal KO kick leads to Olympics disqualification of would-be winner in karate gold medal match

    Tareg Hamedi thought he had won the gold medal. Sajad Ganjzadeh learned it was his after waking up in a medical room.

  • Common mistakes fantasy managers make

    Scott Pianowski is joined by Matt Kelley, who discusses some of the most common mistakes that fantasy managers make and how you can take advantage of those mistakes. The guys also go over their unique perspectives of Kyle Pitts, Adam Trautman, Hunter Henry, Greg Kittle, Tony Pollard and more. In the process, they also discuss which teams to avoid completely, and which ones to load up on playmakers from. Then you’ll learn how to identify these teams by yourself. This episode will make you a smart fantasy player, whether you’re playing in a standard league, DFS or keeper.

  • Yankees, Braves and Phillies on the rise as rivals struggle

    Expectations were so high for the New York Yankees — and their roster is so strong on paper — that seemingly every emotional win is viewed as a potential turning point in their frustrating season. They won five games in a row this past week, although once again, it wasn't all good news. The Yankees have made some progress in the postseason race. They're still 6 1/2 games out of first place in the AL East, but they've won 10 of 13 while Boston has dropped 10 of 13. That leaves New York just 2 1/2

  • Beyond Gold: Behind the scenes at the Tokyo Olympics

    A look back at the last few weeks of the Tokyo Olympics through the eyes of the athletes and their social feeds.

  • Bulls finalize sign-and-trade deal for Ball with New Orleans

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls have finalized a sign-and-trade deal for point guard Lonzo Ball with with the New Orleans Pelicans. The announcement Sunday night comes after Ball agreed last week to a four-year, $85 million contract with Chicago. The Bulls sent Garrett Temple, Tomas Satoransky, a 2024 second-round draft pick and cash to New Orleans. Ball, a four-year veteran who turns 24 in October and entered the offseason as a restricted free agent, is coming off his most productive season. I

  • Lane Kiffin says Ole Miss football players, staff are 100 percent vaccinated

    The state of Mississippi ranks last in vaccination rate.

  • CF Montreal goalkeeper James Pantemis enters COVID-19 protocols

    WASHINGTON — CF Montreal says goalkeeper James Pantemis has been placed in COVID-19 protocols. The club says in a release that it "continues to follow and abide by all of the COVID-19 protocols as set out by the MLS." Montreal announced shortly before kickoff that Pantemis would not be available for Sunday's road game against D.C. United. Sebastian Breza started in his place, with veteran 'keeper Clement Diop available off the bench. Breza had six saves in his first-ever MLS start but Montreal d

  • Herbert, James excel in Chargers' scrimmage in front of fans

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers fans got to see a little bit of everything during their first opportunity to view a practice at SoFi Stadium. The Maine and The Offspring performed during a pregame concert, new coach Brandon Staley got his first time to go through a game routine, and Derwin James and Justin Herbert made big plays. “I’m so glad that we did this because this is so much different than a training camp practice. I think that adjustment is real,” Staley said. “I’m glad ou

  • White Sox sweep Cubs at Wrigley as Jiménez drives in 5 runs

    CHICAGO (AP) — Eloy Jiménez drove in five runs with two homers and a double, and the Chicago White Sox beat the crosstown Cubs 9-3 on Sunday night for their first sweep of a three-game series at Wrigley Field since May 2012. Jiménez and Andrew Vaughn hit two-run shots after Tim Anderson led off the game with a solo drive as the White Sox hit Zach Davies hard in a five-run first inning. The outburst put the AL Central leaders ahead early on a warm night with the wind blowing out at the iconic bal

  • Raptors re-sign restricted free agent Gary Trent Jr. to multi-year deal

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have re-signed restricted free agent Gary Trent Jr. to a multi-year contract. The 22-year-old guard had career-best numbers last season in 58 games and 38 starts between Toronto and the Portland Trail Blazers. He was dealt to Toronto alongside teammate Rodney Hood in a deal that saw the Blazers acquire Norman Powell at the NBA trade deadline. Trent Jr. posted averages of 16.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 31.8 minutes and shot .355 (44-124) from three-point range in 17 game

  • Marlins' Brinson target of fan's racial slur in Colorado

    DENVER (AP) — Lewis Brinson of the Miami Marlins was targeted by a fan at Coors Field who repeatedly shouted a racial slur at the Black outfielder when he batted in the ninth inning Sunday. The slur was clearly heard on the Bally Sports Florida telecast of the Marlins’ 13-8 loss to the Colorado Rockies. Marlins spokesman Jason Latimer said the team was aware of the clip. “Neither Lewis, nor any other Marlins on the field or in the dugout, heard what was shouted,” he said in a text message to The