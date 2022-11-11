Global Ytterbium Sputtering Target Market Size To Reach USD 37.2 Bn By 2030 | CAGR 5.2%

SPHERICAL INSIGHTS LLP

Companies Covered: Kurt J. Lesker Company, American Elements, ALB Materials, Heeger Materials, SCI Engineered Materials, Princeton Scientific Corp, Konfoong Materials International Co., Ltd, JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation, Vacuum Engineering and Materials Co., Sumitomo Chemicals Co., Ltd., Matsurf Technologies Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., NewFlex Technology, Fujikura, Daeduck GDS and others 30+ prominent key players we have added in the final report.

New York, United States , Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Ytterbium Sputtering Target Market Size Was Valued At $ 28.4 Bn In 2021. The Market Is Projected To Grow $ 37.2 Bn In 2030, At A CAGR Of 5.2%. As per the latest research report by Spherical Insights & Consulting.

Thin films that function as insulating layers or conductive channels are becoming more popular. Pure yttrium and terbium oxides, both with high melting points, can be used to create ytterbium-based sputtering targets. The need for Ytterbium Sputtering Targets is expected to expand significantly in the coming years due to rising end-use sectors such as information storage devices, computers, and data processing equipment. Sputtering targets are becoming more popular in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific as people become more accepting of modern technologies. Manufacturers use sintering technology to create larger sputtering targets such as sintered glass and completely treated glass. Sintering is the process of compacting and forming a solid mass of material using heat or pressure without melting it to the point of liquefaction. Deep-glass companies and glass makers are focusing on developing their coated glass production lines. Precious metal thin film materials produced by sintering are highly appreciated in the electronics industry, particularly in the semiconductor and magnetic disc industries.

The long target segment has dominated the market share in 2020 owing to the high usage of long target due to its long-lasting shelf life to ytterbium sputtering target. The rise of sputtering targets manufacturers for their end customers involved in fabrication of components connected to the end use sectors would be aided by demand from automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and solar panels. The integrated circuit held the largest market share of the global ytterbium sputtering target market attributing due to growing demand for thin-film manufacturing methods in the semiconductor sector and digital devices. Furthermore, during the review period, the ytterbium sputtering target finds enormous growth prospects in vapour deposition and optoelectronics.

North America region is dominating the market share of global ytterbium sputtering target market owing to the demand for stuttered thin film coating has increased due to the increased use of high-performance electronics. The need for sputtering targets has been spurred by the increased adoption of integrated circuits and other modern technologies like as mobile computing, IoT, and smart gadgets. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period of ytterbium sputtering target market due to the rising population and urbanization activities. Rising industrial growth, environmental concerns, increased disposable income, and increasing adoption of advanced technology fueling the demand for global ytterbium sputtering target market.

Key Companies & Recent Developments: The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Kurt J. Lesker Company (US), American Elements, ALB Materials, Heeger Materials, SCI Engi-neered Materials, Princeton Scientific Corp, NewFlex Technology (South Korea), Fujikura (Japan), Daeduck GDS (South Korea), and Interflex Co. Ltd. (South Korea) are among the key players in the ytterbium sputtering target market.

