Global Yogurt Drink Market (2022 to 2030) - Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report

Global Yogurt Drink Market

Dublin, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Yogurt Drink Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Conventional, Vegan), by Packaging (Bottles, Tetra Packs), by Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Online), and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global yogurt drink market is anticipated to reach USD 86.08 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. The growth of this market can be attributed to the rising incidence of lifestyle disorders and gut health concerns among millennials and the working population. The growing consumer preference for healthier snacking products has contributed significantly to the growth of this market in recent years. Yogurt drinks offer several advantages, such as improved gut health and immunity. The rising health consciousness among consumers has led to increased product demand.



Moreover, the advent of functional and fortified products in conventional market spaces has resulted in increased consumer awareness regarding healthy food habits; thus, market players are focusing on new product developments and flavor improvements to cater to the rising demand. These drinks are highly popular in western countries, especially in the U.S. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), yogurt provides important nutrients, including vitamins and calcium in adequate quantity. It is among the three popular healthy dairy products supported by the USDA besides cheese and fluid milk. The online distribution channel is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



The COVID-19 pandemic had a severe impact on the purchasing behavior of customers. While consumers typically prefer buying food products through offline stores, after thorough assessments of product formulations, ingredients, labels, etc., the pandemic and the resultant lockdowns led to a significant shift of consumer purchases to online channels. Thus, the sales of yogurt drinks through online channels have been increasing. Moreover, online platforms offer advantages, such as free product delivery, convenient payment methods, after-sales customer services, and hassle-free return policies. Interest in healthier products combined with consumer acceptance of fortified functional ingredients is well aligned with the increased demand for sugar-free yogurt.



Yogurt Drink Market Report Highlights

The introduction of savory and vegetable-based yogurts, such as beet, squash, and carrot, by brands, such as Blue Hill, and Kroger, is expected to bode well for the market.

The hypermarkets & supermarkets distribution channel segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021 owing to the availability of a variety of products from different brands.

Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021, mainly as a result of the growing consumer shift towards healthy snacking products and beverages.

The industry represents a market structure similar to that of an oligopoly, wherein a major share of the overall revenue is being accounted for by major players.

However, at present, the market is fragmented with the growing number of SMEs and local players in this industry space.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Yogurt drink Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Introduction

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Impact of COVID-19 on the Yogurt Drink Market

3.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.4.1. Sales/Retail Channel Analysis

3.4.2. Profit Margin Analysis

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.5.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.5.3. Industry Challenges

3.5.4. Industry Opportunities

3.6. Business Environment Analysis

3.6.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.6.1.1. Supplier Power

3.6.1.2. Buyer Power

3.6.1.3. Substitution Threat

3.6.1.4. Threat from New Entrant

3.6.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

3.7. Roadmap of Yogurt Drink Market

3.8. Market Entry Strategies



Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.1. Demographic Analysis

4.2. Consumer Trends and Preferences

4.3. Factors Affecting Buying Decision

4.4. Consumer Product Adoption

4.5. Observations & Recommendations



Chapter 5. Yogurt Drink Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2030

5.2. Vegan

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast for vegan 2017-2030 (USD Million)

5.3. Conventional

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast for conventional 2017-2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 6. Yogurt Drink Market: Packaging Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2030

6.2. Bottles

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast for bottles 2017-2030 (USD Million)

6.3. Tetra Packs

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast for tetra packs 2017-2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 7. Yogurt Drink Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Distribution Channel Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2030

7.2. Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

7.2.1. Market estimates and forecast through hypermarkets & supermarkets, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

7.3. Convenience Stores

7.3.1. Market estimates and forecast through Convenience Stores, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

7.4. Online

7.4.1. Market estimates and forecast through online, 2017-2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 8. Yogurt Drink Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 9. Competitive Analysis

9.1. Key global players, recent developments & their impact on the industry

9.2. Key Company/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, Emerging players)

9.3. Vendor Landscape

9.3.1. Key company market share analysis, 2021



Chapter 10. Company Profiles

10.1. Danone

10.1.1. Company Overview

10.1.2. Financial Performance

10.1.3. Product Benchmarking

10.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.2. Nestle

10.2.1. Company Overview

10.2.2. Financial Performance

10.2.3. Product Benchmarking

10.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.3. Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd.

10.3.1. Company Overview

10.3.2. Financial Performance

10.3.3. Product Benchmarking

10.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.4. General Mills Inc.

10.4.1. Company Overview

10.4.2. Financial Performance

10.4.3. Product Benchmarking

10.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.5. Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.

10.5.1. Company Overview

10.5.2. Financial Performance

10.5.3. Product Benchmarking

10.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.6. Chobani, LLC

10.6.1. Company Overview

10.6.2. Financial Performance

10.6.3. Product Benchmarking

10.6.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.7. Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited

10.7.1. Company Overview

10.7.2. Financial Performance

10.7.3. Product Benchmarking

10.7.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.8. Arla Foods amba

10.8.1. Company Overview

10.8.2. Financial Performance

10.8.3. Product Benchmarking

10.8.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.9. Lactalis Group

10.9.1. Company Overview

10.9.2. Financial Performance

10.9.3. Product Benchmarking

10.9.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.10. Benecol Limited

10.10.1.Company Overview

10.10.2.Financial Performance

10.10.3.Product Benchmarking

10.10.4.Strategic Initiatives



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/918aqp

