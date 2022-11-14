The Global X-Ray Equipment Market is expected to grow by $3.34 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.65% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global X-ray Equipment Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the X-ray equipment market and it is poised to grow by $3. 34 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.

New York, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global X-Ray Equipment Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06359928/?utm_source=GNW

65% during the forecast period. Our report on the X-ray equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, growing demand for non-invasive diagnostic devices, and growth in the adoption of portable devices.

The X-ray equipment market analysis includes the technology segment and geographic landscape.



The X-ray equipment market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• Digital

• Analog



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies technological advances as one of the prime reasons driving the X-ray equipment market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing number of M&A and new product launches and the increasing popularity of online distribution channels will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the X-ray equipment market covers the following areas:

• X-ray equipment market sizing

• X-ray equipment market forecast

• X-ray equipment market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading X-ray equipment market vendors that include ACTEON Group, Agfa Gevaert NV, Canon Inc., Carestream Health Inc., Clermont Radiology LLC, DURR NDT GmbH and Co. KG, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp, GE Healthcare Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Hologic Inc., Konica Minolta Inc, MinXray Inc., New Medical Imaging Co ltd, Philips International BV, Shimadzu Corp., Siemens Healthineers AG, TOSHIBA CORP, Varex Imaging Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Shenzhen Mindray BioMedical Electronics Co. Ltd. Also, the X-ray equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06359928/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



