The global X-Ray detectors market is projected to reach USD 4.0 billion by 2027 from USD 3.1 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 5.2%

Factors such as early detection of disease conditions, early diagnosis of diseases, and rising target patient population are responsible for the increasing growth of this market. The Flat panel segment to hold the largest share of the market in 2021.

New York, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "X-Ray Detectors Market by Technology, Application - Global Forecast to 2027"
The Flat Panel segment held the largest market share in 2021. The large share of this segment can be attributed to easier positioning during clinical studies, lack of geometric distortion, and chemical processing.

The medical application segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Based on application, the X-Ray detectors market is segmented into medical, dental, industrial, veterinary, and security applications. The medical applications segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2022 to 2027 with the CAGR of 5.3% Factors such as rising cancers, a growing geriatric population, an increasing number of orthopedic cases, and cardiovascular procedures, the medical segment is witnessing higher CAGR during the forecast.

The market in Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.
Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share in 2021.This share can be attributed to a large number of target procedures (including cardiovascular, neurovascular, and oncology, among others) performed in the region coupled with the high prevalence of related diseases & disorders.

The X-Ray detectors market in the APAC region is expected to register a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period, primarily due to the growing number of hospitals in Asian countries, favorable government initiatives, growing healthcare industry, and increasing prevalence of target diseases & disorders in the region.Due to the increasing population in Asian countries and vast government policies and government schemes these are the reasons contributing to the high CAGR.

A breakdown of the primary participants referred to for this report is provided below:
• By Company Type: Tier 1–30%, Tier 2–42%, and Tier 3– 28%
• By Designation: C-level–10%, Director-level–76%, and Others–14%
• By Region: North America–40%, Europe–30%, Asia Pacific–22%, Latin America–6%, and the Middle East & Africa–2%

The prominent players in the X-Ray detectors market Varex Imaging Corporation (US), Canon Inc. (Japan), Agfa-Gevaert NV (Belgium), Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (US), Carestream Health, Inc. (US), Konica Minolta, Inc. (Japan), Rayence (US), Vieworks Co., Ltd (South Korea), Hamamatsu Photonics KK (Japan), iRay Technology (China), CareRay Medical Systems Co. (China), Analogic Corporation (US), and FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan).

Research Coverage
This report studies the X-Ray detectors market based on product,product design, end user and region.It also covers the factors affecting market growth, analyzes the various opportunities and challenges in the market, and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.

Furthermore, the report analyzes micromarkets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to five main regions (and the respective countries in these regions).

Reasons to Buy the Report
The report will enable established firms as well as entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would help them to garner a larger market share. Firms purchasing the report could use one or a combination of the below-mentioned strategies to strengthen their market presence.

This report provides insights on the following pointers:
• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the X-Ray detectors market.
• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the X-Ray detectors market.
• Market Development: Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions
• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the X-Ray detectors market.
• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the leading market players.
