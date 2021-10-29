Abstract: Global Workwear Market to Reach $42. 7 Billion by 2026 . Workwear refers to any type of clothing that is paid for and issued by an employer to an employee for use during work hours.

Well-designed and comfortable workwear is capable of improving the productivity of the employees. The primary reason for issuing workwear is ensuring safety of the worker while simultaneously providing an employee with a corporate image or identity. Workwear is also deemed as an exceptional tool for advertising, and several employers opt in favor of issuing workwear to staff as a marketing tactic. In certain cases, workwear protects clothing worn by workers against weather conditions or soiling. However, workwear is not regarded as personal protective equipment (PPE), thereby not covering under its meaning high-visibility clothing, weather and wind-protected clothing for workers. The workwear market is composed of three distinct segments

General Workwear, Corporate Workwear, and Uniforms.



Irrespective of the economic performance of a country, workwear is a necessary apparel required by employees of any organization for appropriately performing their daily tasks. Image wear, also known as career wear or corporate wear represents the most attractive segment of the workwear market where employees wear one or more clothing item that best reflects and enhance their company`s image and offer marketing and branding benefits. Workwear primarily comprises General Workwear (including both while collar and blue collar employees); Corporate Workwear (image wear, career wear, and corporate clothing), and Uniforms (public sector employee clothing such as military, fire fighters, and police). Key workwear trends evolving across the world include the growing prominence of the athleisure workwear offering versatility, comfort, durability, and performance; emphasis on fashion and style with manufacturers offering trendier silhouettes and varied colors in workwear; rising focus on women workwear with more comfortable, performance driven, protective, and fitter workwear being designed for women utility and office workers; and expanding e-commerce network with distributors as well as manufacturers increasing their online retail presence owing to massive proliferation of the Internet.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Workwear estimated at US$32.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$42.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period. Apparel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.3% CAGR to reach US$33.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Footwear segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.9% share of the global Workwear market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $4.6 Billion by 2026



The Workwear market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.1 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 35.98% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$4.6 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 4.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$4.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period.



Healthy growth is projected for the market in the coming years driven by the huge population base of 20-35 years age group millennials worldwide, the major buyer category for almost all types of workwear. Rising employment of female workforce and young professionals and the transformation of workwear, particularly corporate wear, from conventional business suits to casual corporate wear are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for market expansion. Other important factors promoting market penetration include rising popularity of organic workwear and the growing role of Internet and social media in influencing decision making. In addition, the significant role of safety, comfort and functionality in workwear selection is anticipated to continue driving manufacturers to focus on fabric innovation. Recent workwear innovations poised to benefit market prospects include smart apparel in uniforms, wearable technologies in workwear, and stretch fabrics, organic fabrics, anti-microbial fabrics, and fabrics with moisture management, fire-resistance, stain-free and anti-creasing properties. The workwear market globally is also expected to gain momentum from the expansion of the foodservice industry, steady growth registered by the healthcare and social care sector, and resurgence of the construction industry along with generation of new employment opportunities in these sectors. While workwear have witnessed a noticeable evolution in the following centuries in terms of functionality, looks, designs and fabric, the requirement remains intact. Today, dress or uniform codes for workspaces and other environments are unwritten, and are generally accepted as a primary element of human appearance. Over the last decade, workwear has emerged as a vivacious industry that represents a promising and huge market.



By Application, Food & Beverage Segment to Reach $5.8 Billion by 2026



Global market for Food & Beverage (Application) segment is estimated at US$4.2 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach US$5.8 Billion by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 6.0% over the analysis period. The United States constitutes the largest regional market for Food & Beverage segment, accounting for 39.6% of the global sales in 2020. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 8.0% over the analysis period, to reach US$668 Million by the end of the analysis period.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021?

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

Industrial Workwear Reels Under the Pandemic Impact

COVID-19-Induced Spike in Unemployment Rate Impacts Workwear

Demand

EXHIBIT 2: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for

Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022

EXHIBIT 3: Global Unemployment Rate (%): 1990-2022

Business Wear Market Hit By Bankruptcy Cases and Store Closings

COVID-19 Redefines Workwear Trends

An Insight into the WFH Era

EXHIBIT 4: WFM Employees as a % of the Total Workforce

Workwear: An Introduction

Market Outlook

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

India & China: Unpenetrated Nature of the Market and Large

Working Age Population Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

EXHIBIT 5: 15-59 Years Population as a Percentage of Total

Population for Major Countries Worldwide

Huge Population of Working Age Individuals Worldwide: The

Fundamental Growth Driver

EXHIBIT 6: Global Labor Force Distribution by Region: 2020

EXHIBIT 7: Global Population Spread by Age Group, 20-65 (in %):

2020, 2025, and 2030

EXHIBIT 8: Global Labor Force Participation by Age Group, 20-65

(in %): 2020, 2025, and 2030

EXHIBIT 9: US Labor Force Participation by Age Group

(in Million and in %): 2025

The Prominence of Casual Wear Raises Concerns

Workwear Distribution

Direct Sales Dominate Over Rentals

Competition: A Highly Fragmented Market

Performance Apparel: A Major Opportunity

Functionality Advancements: A Key Product Differentiator

High Entry Barriers Hamper Entry of New Players

Key Strategies for Success

Challenges Faced by Workwear Manufacturers

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

COVID-19 Crisis Aids Workwear Evolution to New Sartorial Code

Marked by Comfort

Sustainability: A Key Trend in the Future Workwear and

Protective Clothing Market

Advanced Materials Enable High-Performance, Eco-Friendly Clothing

Need Grows for Distinct Workwear across Industries

Inclination towards ?Business Casuals? as Workwear among the

Millennials Change the Corporate Wear Dynamics

Blurring of Lines between Work, Home, Rest, and Travel for

Millennials Drive Demand for Casual Workwear

Global Millennial Population Facts & Figures: Important

Opportunity Indicators

EXHIBIT 10: Global Millennials Population by Region (2018):

Percentage Breakdown of Number of Millennials for North

America, Europe, China & Japan, Latin America and Rest of

World

EXHIBIT 11: Millennial Population as a Percentage (%) of Total

Population in Developing Countries: 2018

EXHIBIT 12: US Workforce Population by Age Group: 2009, 2019

and 2029

Rise in Significance of Functional Workwear Benefits Market Growth

Functional Clothing Gains Prominence Amid the Pandemic

Latest Fabric Technologies Make It Worthwhile to Invest in

Modern Workwear

Uniforms for Creative Workspaces: A Novel Workwear Trend

Growth in Working Women Population Boosts Demand for Women?s

Workwear

EXHIBIT 13: Median age of the Global Labor Force from 2010 to

2025, by Gender

EXHIBIT 14: Female Labor Force as a Percentage of Total Labor

Force: 1990-2019

EXHIBIT 15: Female Labor Force as a Percentage of Total Labor

Force (1990, 2000, 2010, and 2019) for Major Countries

Worldwide

Women?s Workwear Brands Gain Prominence

Corporate Wear Continues to be a Dynamic Market

Advent of Smart Technologies Fuel Demand for Workwear Wearables

Superior Attributes of FR Workwear over Traditional Workwear

Benefit Market Adoption

Workwear for Older and Plus-size Consumers: A Segment with Huge

Untapped Potential

Workwear Catches the Fancy of Designers to Emerge as Major

Fashion Trend

Increasing Popularity of Organic Workwear Lends Traction to

Market Growth

Imagewear: A Lucrative Market

Multi-Functional Workwear Continue to be in Demand in the Oil

and Gas Industry

Taking Worker Safety to New Levels

Healthcare and Social Care Industry Witnesses New Trends

As the Hospitality Sector Emerges from the Pandemic, Workwear

Gains Important Place as Part of Competitor Strategies

EXHIBIT 16: Hotel Occupancy Rate: 2018-2022

EXHIBIT 17: US Revenues Per Available Room (RevPar): 2019 to 2023

Multiple Benefits Drive Demand for Embroidered Workwear

Innovative Boots & Accessible Shirts Add Exciting Dimensions to

Construction Workwear

INNOVATIONS & ADVANCEMENTS

Nanotechnology: A Growing Area of Interest

Emergence of E-Textiles

3D Printing: A Game Changer

Fabrics with Moisture Management, Stretch Fabrics, Organic

Fabrics and Anti-Microbial Fabrics

BioFabrics

Tencel: The Wonder Fabric

GlenGuard FR by Glen Raven

Carhartt?s Full Swing Enhances Outwear Comfort

Innovations in Flame Resistant Workwear

Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthens Market

Prospects

Increase in Urban Population

EXHIBIT 18: World Urban Population in Million and as Percentage

of Total Population for the Period 1950-2050P

Expanding Middle Class

EXHIBIT 19: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as

a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035



