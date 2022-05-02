The Global Workforce Analytics Market is expected to grow by $ 1.62 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 15.11% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

11% during the forecast period. Our report on the workforce analytics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the demand for efficient workforce management and recruitment, rise in demand for cloud-based solutions, and use of automation in HR processes.

The workforce analytics market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The workforce analytics market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Retail

• BFSI

• Telecom and IT

• Healthcare

• Others



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the mobile applications for workforce analytics as one of the prime reasons driving the workforce analytics market growth during the next few years. Also, growth of ai-based workforce analytics and growing number of acquisitions and partnerships will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on workforce analytics market covers the following areas:

• Workforce analytics market sizing

• Workforce analytics market forecast

• Workforce analytics market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading workforce analytics market vendors that include Accenture Plc, Automatic Data Processing Inc., Beeline.com Ltd., Brightfield, Bullhorn Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Cornerstone, International Business Machines Corp., Jobvite Inc., Koch Industries Inc., Kronos Inc., Oracle Corp., Paycor Inc., PeopleStreme Pty Ltd., PredictiveHR, Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, Visier Inc., Workday Inc., Workforce Insight, and WorkForce Software. Also, the workforce analytics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

