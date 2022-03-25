Global Workflow Management Systems Markets Report 2022: Historical Data 2020-2021, Estimates for 2022 and 2024, & CAGR Projections through 2026

Global Workflow Management Systems Market

Dublin, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Workflow Management Systems: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an overview of the global market for workflow management systems and analyzes market trends.

Using 2020 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period 2021 through 2026. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on component, deployment type, organization size, industry and region.

The report also focuses on the major trends and challenges that affect the market and the competitive landscape. It explains the current market trends and provides detailed profiles of the major players and the strategies they adopt to enhance their market presence.

Report Includes

  • Analyses of the global market trends, with historic data from 2020 and 2021, estimates for 2022 and 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

  • Highlights of the upcoming market potential for workflow management systems software and services, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments

  • Evaluation and forecast the global WFMS market size, forecasted growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis by component, deployment type, organization size, end-user industry, and region

  • In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning market drivers, market deterrents and other demographic and economic factors that will drive future demand for this market

  • Identification of the companies best positioned to meet this demand, because of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, or other development advantages

  • Review of recent industry trends, value chain analysis, competitive landscape, and COVID-19 implications on the global workflow management system market

  • Key merger and acquisition deals, product launches and developments, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations within the market for workflow management system

  • Company profiles of the major global players, including IBM Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, TIBCO Software Inc., Newgen Software Technologies, Xerox Corp., and Wrike Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

  • Study Goals and Objectives

  • Reasons for Doing This Study

  • Scope of Report

  • Information Sources

  • Research Methodology

  • Intended Audience

  • Geographic Breakdown

  • Analyst's Credentials

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

  • Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

  • Market Overview

  • How Do Workflow Management Systems Work?

  • Benefits of Workflow Management System

  • Evolution of Workflow Management Systems

  • Difference Between Workflow Management Systems and Business Process Management Systems

  • Market Dynamics

  • Market Drivers

  • Market Opportunities

  • Market Challenges

  • COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Component

  • Introduction

  • Software

  • Production Workflow Systems

  • Messaging-Based Workflow Systems

  • Web-Based Workflow Systems

  • Suite-Based Workflow Systems

  • Services

  • IT Consulting

  • Integration and Implementation

  • Training and Development

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Deployment Type

  • Introduction

  • Cloud

  • On-premises

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Organization Size

  • Introduction

  • Small and Medium Enterprises

  • Large Enterprises

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by End-User Industry

  • Introduction

  • BFSI

  • Government and Public Sectors

  • Healthcare

  • Energy and Utilities

  • Retail

  • IT and Telecom

  • Travel and Hospitality

  • Transportation and Logistics

  • Others

  • Aerospace and Defense

  • Construction and Real Estate

  • Media and Entertainment

  • Education

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

  • Introduction

  • North America Market Outlook

  • North American Market by Country

  • North American Market by Segment

  • European Market Outlook

  • European Market by Country

  • European Market by Segment

  • Asia-Pacific Market Outlook

  • Asia-Pacific Market by Country

  • Asia-Pacific Market by Segment

  • Rest of World (RoW) Market Outlook

  • RoW Market by Sub-region

  • RoW Market by Segment

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

  • Market Competition

  • Strategic Analysis

  • Product Launches and Developments

  • Agreements, Collaborations and Partnerships

  • Acquisitions, Expansions and Investments

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

  • Appian Corp.

  • Asana Inc.

  • Bizagi Ltd.

  • Cavintek Software Pvt. Ltd.

  • Clickup

  • Happierwork

  • Ibm Corp.

  • Integrify

  • Kissflow Inc.

  • Micro Focus International plc

  • Monday.Com Ltd.

  • Newgen Software Technologies Ltd.

  • Nintex Global Ltd.

  • Nulab Inc.

  • Oracle Corp.

  • Pegasystems Inc.

  • Pipefy

  • Proactive Software Ltd.

  • Process Street Inc.

  • Processmaker

  • Proprofs.Com

  • SAP Se

  • Scoro Software Ou

  • Smartsheet Inc.

  • Software AG

  • Tibco Software Inc.

  • Wrike Inc.

  • Xerox Holdings Corp.

  • Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ypwns5


CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


