Global Workflow Management Systems Markets Report 2022: Historical Data 2020-2021, Estimates for 2022 and 2024, & CAGR Projections through 2026
Dublin, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Workflow Management Systems: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an overview of the global market for workflow management systems and analyzes market trends.
Using 2020 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period 2021 through 2026. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on component, deployment type, organization size, industry and region.
The report also focuses on the major trends and challenges that affect the market and the competitive landscape. It explains the current market trends and provides detailed profiles of the major players and the strategies they adopt to enhance their market presence.
Report Includes
Analyses of the global market trends, with historic data from 2020 and 2021, estimates for 2022 and 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
Highlights of the upcoming market potential for workflow management systems software and services, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments
Evaluation and forecast the global WFMS market size, forecasted growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis by component, deployment type, organization size, end-user industry, and region
In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning market drivers, market deterrents and other demographic and economic factors that will drive future demand for this market
Identification of the companies best positioned to meet this demand, because of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, or other development advantages
Review of recent industry trends, value chain analysis, competitive landscape, and COVID-19 implications on the global workflow management system market
Key merger and acquisition deals, product launches and developments, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations within the market for workflow management system
Company profiles of the major global players, including IBM Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, TIBCO Software Inc., Newgen Software Technologies, Xerox Corp., and Wrike Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing This Study
Scope of Report
Information Sources
Research Methodology
Intended Audience
Geographic Breakdown
Analyst's Credentials
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
Market Overview
How Do Workflow Management Systems Work?
Benefits of Workflow Management System
Evolution of Workflow Management Systems
Difference Between Workflow Management Systems and Business Process Management Systems
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Market Opportunities
Market Challenges
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Component
Introduction
Software
Production Workflow Systems
Messaging-Based Workflow Systems
Web-Based Workflow Systems
Suite-Based Workflow Systems
Services
IT Consulting
Integration and Implementation
Training and Development
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Deployment Type
Introduction
Cloud
On-premises
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Organization Size
Introduction
Small and Medium Enterprises
Large Enterprises
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by End-User Industry
Introduction
BFSI
Government and Public Sectors
Healthcare
Energy and Utilities
Retail
IT and Telecom
Travel and Hospitality
Transportation and Logistics
Others
Aerospace and Defense
Construction and Real Estate
Media and Entertainment
Education
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region
Introduction
North America Market Outlook
North American Market by Country
North American Market by Segment
European Market Outlook
European Market by Country
European Market by Segment
Asia-Pacific Market Outlook
Asia-Pacific Market by Country
Asia-Pacific Market by Segment
Rest of World (RoW) Market Outlook
RoW Market by Sub-region
RoW Market by Segment
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape
Market Competition
Strategic Analysis
Product Launches and Developments
Agreements, Collaborations and Partnerships
Acquisitions, Expansions and Investments
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
Appian Corp.
Asana Inc.
Bizagi Ltd.
Cavintek Software Pvt. Ltd.
Clickup
Happierwork
Ibm Corp.
Integrify
Kissflow Inc.
Micro Focus International plc
Monday.Com Ltd.
Newgen Software Technologies Ltd.
Nintex Global Ltd.
Nulab Inc.
Oracle Corp.
Pegasystems Inc.
Pipefy
Proactive Software Ltd.
Process Street Inc.
Processmaker
Proprofs.Com
SAP Se
Scoro Software Ou
Smartsheet Inc.
Software AG
Tibco Software Inc.
Wrike Inc.
Xerox Holdings Corp.
Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd.
