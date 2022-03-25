Global Workflow Management Systems Markets Report 2022: Historical Data 2020-2021, Estimates for 2022 and 2024, & CAGR Projections through 2026

Company Logo

Global Workflow Management Systems Market

Dublin, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Workflow Management Systems: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an overview of the global market for workflow management systems and analyzes market trends.

Using 2020 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period 2021 through 2026. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on component, deployment type, organization size, industry and region.

The report also focuses on the major trends and challenges that affect the market and the competitive landscape. It explains the current market trends and provides detailed profiles of the major players and the strategies they adopt to enhance their market presence.

Report Includes

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic data from 2020 and 2021, estimates for 2022 and 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Highlights of the upcoming market potential for workflow management systems software and services, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments

Evaluation and forecast the global WFMS market size, forecasted growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis by component, deployment type, organization size, end-user industry, and region

In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning market drivers, market deterrents and other demographic and economic factors that will drive future demand for this market

Identification of the companies best positioned to meet this demand, because of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, or other development advantages

Review of recent industry trends, value chain analysis, competitive landscape, and COVID-19 implications on the global workflow management system market

Key merger and acquisition deals, product launches and developments, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations within the market for workflow management system

Company profiles of the major global players, including IBM Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, TIBCO Software Inc., Newgen Software Technologies, Xerox Corp., and Wrike Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Research Methodology

Intended Audience

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Market Overview

How Do Workflow Management Systems Work?

Benefits of Workflow Management System

Evolution of Workflow Management Systems

Difference Between Workflow Management Systems and Business Process Management Systems

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Opportunities

Market Challenges

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Component

Introduction

Software

Production Workflow Systems

Messaging-Based Workflow Systems

Web-Based Workflow Systems

Suite-Based Workflow Systems

Services

IT Consulting

Integration and Implementation

Training and Development

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Deployment Type

Introduction

Cloud

On-premises

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Organization Size

Introduction

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by End-User Industry

Introduction

BFSI

Government and Public Sectors

Healthcare

Energy and Utilities

Retail

IT and Telecom

Travel and Hospitality

Transportation and Logistics

Others

Aerospace and Defense

Construction and Real Estate

Media and Entertainment

Education

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

Introduction

North America Market Outlook

North American Market by Country

North American Market by Segment

European Market Outlook

European Market by Country

European Market by Segment

Asia-Pacific Market Outlook

Asia-Pacific Market by Country

Asia-Pacific Market by Segment

Rest of World (RoW) Market Outlook

RoW Market by Sub-region

RoW Market by Segment

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Market Competition

Strategic Analysis

Product Launches and Developments

Agreements, Collaborations and Partnerships

Acquisitions, Expansions and Investments

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Appian Corp.

Asana Inc.

Bizagi Ltd.

Cavintek Software Pvt. Ltd.

Clickup

Happierwork

Ibm Corp.

Integrify

Kissflow Inc.

Micro Focus International plc

Monday.Com Ltd.

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd.

Nintex Global Ltd.

Nulab Inc.

Oracle Corp.

Pegasystems Inc.

Pipefy

Proactive Software Ltd.

Process Street Inc.

Processmaker

Proprofs.Com

SAP Se

Scoro Software Ou

Smartsheet Inc.

Software AG

Tibco Software Inc.

Wrike Inc.

Xerox Holdings Corp.

Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd.

