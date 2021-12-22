The Global Wood Packaging Market is expected to grow by $ 17.27 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4.72% during the forecast period

Global Wood Packaging Market 2021-2025 The analyst has been monitoring the wood packaging market and it is poised to grow by $ 17. 27 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4.

72% during the forecast period. Our report on the wood packaging market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the cost benefits associated with wood packaging and rise in global containerized cargo trade. In addition, cost benefits associated with wood packaging is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The wood packaging market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The wood packaging market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Pallets

• Cases and boxes



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• MEA

• South America

• North America

• Europe



This study identifies the increase in free trade agreements in Europeas one of the prime reasons driving the wood packaging market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on wood packaging market covers the following areas:

• Wood packaging market sizing

• Wood packaging market forecast

• Wood packaging market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading wood packaging market vendors that include Brambles Ltd., Greif Inc., Kamps Pallets Inc., Millwood Inc., Mondi Group, Nefab AB, PalletOne Inc., Rowlinson Packaging Ltd., Shur-way Group Inc., and UFP Industries Inc. Also, the wood packaging market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

