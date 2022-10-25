Global Women's Health Therapeutics Market to Reach $29.9 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Women's Health Therapeutics Industry"
Global Women’s Health Therapeutics Market to Reach $29.9 Billion by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Women’s Health Therapeutics estimated at US$12.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$29.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 15.9% CAGR and reach US$11.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Hormonal Infertility segment is readjusted to a revised 11.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.3% CAGR

The Women’s Health Therapeutics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.3% and 12% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.4 Billion by the year 2027.



Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Segment to Record 11.7% CAGR

In the global Polycystic Ovary Syndrome segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 13.3% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -
AstraZeneca
Bayer AG
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
CooperSurgical, Inc.
Eli Lilly and Company
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
GlaxoSmithKline plc
Merck & Co., Inc.
Mylan N.V.
Novartis AG


