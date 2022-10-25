Global Women's Health Therapeutics Market to Reach $29.9 Billion by 2027
Abstract: What’s New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
New York, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Women’s Health Therapeutics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033314/?utm_source=GNW
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year
Global Women’s Health Therapeutics Market to Reach $29.9 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Women’s Health Therapeutics estimated at US$12.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$29.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 15.9% CAGR and reach US$11.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Hormonal Infertility segment is readjusted to a revised 11.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.3% CAGR
The Women’s Health Therapeutics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.3% and 12% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.4 Billion by the year 2027.
Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Segment to Record 11.7% CAGR
In the global Polycystic Ovary Syndrome segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 13.3% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -
AstraZeneca
Bayer AG
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
CooperSurgical, Inc.
Eli Lilly and Company
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
GlaxoSmithKline plc
Merck & Co., Inc.
Mylan N.V.
Novartis AG
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033314/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Women’s Health Therapeutics - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Women’s Health Therapeutics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Women’s Health Therapeutics
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Women’s Health
Therapeutics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Postmenopausal Osteoporosis by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Postmenopausal Osteoporosis
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Postmenopausal
Osteoporosis by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hormonal Infertility by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Hormonal Infertility by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Hormonal Infertility by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polycystic Ovary Syndrome by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Polycystic Ovary Syndrome
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Polycystic Ovary
Syndrome by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Endometriosis by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Endometriosis by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Endometriosis by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contraceptives by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Contraceptives by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Contraceptives by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Menopause by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Menopause by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Menopause by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Women’s Health Therapeutics Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Women’s Health Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022
(E)
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Women’s Health Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal
Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome,
Endometriosis, Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA Historic Review for Women’s Health Therapeutics
by Application - Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal
Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis,
Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 28: USA 15-Year Perspective for Women’s Health
Therapeutics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility,
Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis, Contraceptives,
Menopause and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
CANADA
Table 29: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Women’s Health Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal
Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome,
Endometriosis, Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: Canada Historic Review for Women’s Health
Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal Osteoporosis,
Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis,
Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 31: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Women’s Health
Therapeutics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility,
Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis, Contraceptives,
Menopause and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
JAPAN
Women’s Health Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 32: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Women’s Health Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal
Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome,
Endometriosis, Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: Japan Historic Review for Women’s Health Therapeutics
by Application - Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal
Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis,
Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 34: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Women’s Health
Therapeutics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility,
Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis, Contraceptives,
Menopause and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
CHINA
Women’s Health Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 35: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Women’s Health Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal
Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome,
Endometriosis, Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: China Historic Review for Women’s Health Therapeutics
by Application - Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal
Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis,
Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 37: China 15-Year Perspective for Women’s Health
Therapeutics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility,
Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis, Contraceptives,
Menopause and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
EUROPE
Women’s Health Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 38: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Women’s Health Therapeutics by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: Europe Historic Review for Women’s Health
Therapeutics by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 40: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Women’s Health
Therapeutics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and
Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 41: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Women’s Health Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal
Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome,
Endometriosis, Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: Europe Historic Review for Women’s Health
Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal Osteoporosis,
Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis,
Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Women’s Health
Therapeutics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility,
Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis, Contraceptives,
Menopause and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
FRANCE
Women’s Health Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 44: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Women’s Health Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal
Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome,
Endometriosis, Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: France Historic Review for Women’s Health
Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal Osteoporosis,
Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis,
Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: France 15-Year Perspective for Women’s Health
Therapeutics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility,
Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis, Contraceptives,
Menopause and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
GERMANY
Women’s Health Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 47: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Women’s Health Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal
Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome,
Endometriosis, Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Germany Historic Review for Women’s Health
Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal Osteoporosis,
Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis,
Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Women’s Health
Therapeutics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility,
Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis, Contraceptives,
Menopause and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
ITALY
Table 50: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Women’s Health Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal
Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome,
Endometriosis, Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: Italy Historic Review for Women’s Health Therapeutics
by Application - Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal
Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis,
Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Women’s Health
Therapeutics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility,
Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis, Contraceptives,
Menopause and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Women’s Health Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022
(E)
Table 53: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Women’s
Health Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal
Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome,
Endometriosis, Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: UK Historic Review for Women’s Health Therapeutics by
Application - Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal
Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis,
Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: UK 15-Year Perspective for Women’s Health
Therapeutics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility,
Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis, Contraceptives,
Menopause and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
SPAIN
Table 56: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Women’s Health Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal
Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome,
Endometriosis, Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: Spain Historic Review for Women’s Health Therapeutics
by Application - Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal
Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis,
Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Women’s Health
Therapeutics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility,
Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis, Contraceptives,
Menopause and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
RUSSIA
Table 59: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Women’s Health Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal
Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome,
Endometriosis, Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Russia Historic Review for Women’s Health
Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal Osteoporosis,
Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis,
Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Women’s Health
Therapeutics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility,
Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis, Contraceptives,
Menopause and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 62: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Women’s Health Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal
Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome,
Endometriosis, Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Women’s Health
Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal Osteoporosis,
Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis,
Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Women’s Health
Therapeutics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility,
Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis, Contraceptives,
Menopause and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Women’s Health Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 65: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Women’s Health Therapeutics by Geographic Region -
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Women’s Health
Therapeutics by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 67: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Women’s Health
Therapeutics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 68: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Women’s Health Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal
Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome,
Endometriosis, Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Women’s Health
Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal Osteoporosis,
Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis,
Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Women’s Health
Therapeutics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility,
Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis, Contraceptives,
Menopause and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
AUSTRALIA
Women’s Health Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 71: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Women’s Health Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal
Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome,
Endometriosis, Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: Australia Historic Review for Women’s Health
Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal Osteoporosis,
Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis,
Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Women’s Health
Therapeutics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility,
Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis, Contraceptives,
Menopause and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
INDIA
Women’s Health Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Table 74: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Women’s Health Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal
Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome,
Endometriosis, Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: India Historic Review for Women’s Health Therapeutics
by Application - Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal
Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis,
Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: India 15-Year Perspective for Women’s Health
Therapeutics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility,
Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis, Contraceptives,
Menopause and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 77: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Women’s Health Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal
Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome,
Endometriosis, Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: South Korea Historic Review for Women’s Health
Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal Osteoporosis,
Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis,
Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Women’s Health
Therapeutics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility,
Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis, Contraceptives,
Menopause and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 80: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Women’s Health Therapeutics by Application -
Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic
Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis, Contraceptives, Menopause and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Women’s
Health Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal
Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome,
Endometriosis, Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Women’s
Health Therapeutics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal
Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis,
Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Women’s Health Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)
Table 83: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Women’s Health Therapeutics by Geographic Region -
Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Latin America Historic Review for Women’s Health
Therapeutics by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico
and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 85: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Women’s Health
Therapeutics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 86: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Women’s Health Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal
Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome,
Endometriosis, Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: Latin America Historic Review for Women’s Health
Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal Osteoporosis,
Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis,
Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Women’s Health
Therapeutics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility,
Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis, Contraceptives,
Menopause and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
ARGENTINA
Table 89: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Women’s Health Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal
Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome,
Endometriosis, Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Argentina Historic Review for Women’s Health
Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal Osteoporosis,
Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis,
Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Women’s Health
Therapeutics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility,
Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis, Contraceptives,
Menopause and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
BRAZIL
Table 92: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Women’s Health Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal
Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome,
Endometriosis, Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: Brazil Historic Review for Women’s Health
Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal Osteoporosis,
Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis,
Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Women’s Health
Therapeutics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility,
Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis, Contraceptives,
Menopause and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
MEXICO
Table 95: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Women’s Health Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal
Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome,
Endometriosis, Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Mexico Historic Review for Women’s Health
Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal Osteoporosis,
Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis,
Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Women’s Health
Therapeutics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility,
Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis, Contraceptives,
Menopause and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 98: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Women’s Health Therapeutics by Application -
Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic
Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis, Contraceptives, Menopause and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033314/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001