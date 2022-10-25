ReportLinker

Abstract: What’s New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

New York, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Women’s Health Therapeutics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033314/?utm_source=GNW

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year



Global Women’s Health Therapeutics Market to Reach $29.9 Billion by 2027



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Women’s Health Therapeutics estimated at US$12.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$29.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 15.9% CAGR and reach US$11.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Hormonal Infertility segment is readjusted to a revised 11.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.3% CAGR



The Women’s Health Therapeutics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.3% and 12% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.4 Billion by the year 2027.







Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Segment to Record 11.7% CAGR



In the global Polycystic Ovary Syndrome segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 13.3% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -

AstraZeneca

Bayer AG

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

CooperSurgical, Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Merck & Co., Inc.

Mylan N.V.

Novartis AG





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033314/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Women’s Health Therapeutics - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Women’s Health Therapeutics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Women’s Health Therapeutics

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Women’s Health

Therapeutics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Postmenopausal Osteoporosis by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Postmenopausal Osteoporosis

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Postmenopausal

Osteoporosis by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hormonal Infertility by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Hormonal Infertility by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Hormonal Infertility by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Polycystic Ovary Syndrome

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Polycystic Ovary

Syndrome by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Endometriosis by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Endometriosis by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Endometriosis by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Contraceptives by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Contraceptives by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Contraceptives by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Menopause by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Menopause by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Menopause by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Women’s Health Therapeutics Market Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Women’s Health Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022

(E)

Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Women’s Health Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal

Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome,

Endometriosis, Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA Historic Review for Women’s Health Therapeutics

by Application - Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal

Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis,

Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 28: USA 15-Year Perspective for Women’s Health

Therapeutics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility,

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis, Contraceptives,

Menopause and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



CANADA

Table 29: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Women’s Health Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal

Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome,

Endometriosis, Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: Canada Historic Review for Women’s Health

Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal Osteoporosis,

Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis,

Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 31: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Women’s Health

Therapeutics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility,

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis, Contraceptives,

Menopause and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



JAPAN

Women’s Health Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 32: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Women’s Health Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal

Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome,

Endometriosis, Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: Japan Historic Review for Women’s Health Therapeutics

by Application - Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal

Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis,

Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 34: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Women’s Health

Therapeutics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility,

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis, Contraceptives,

Menopause and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



CHINA

Women’s Health Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 35: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Women’s Health Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal

Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome,

Endometriosis, Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: China Historic Review for Women’s Health Therapeutics

by Application - Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal

Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis,

Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 37: China 15-Year Perspective for Women’s Health

Therapeutics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility,

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis, Contraceptives,

Menopause and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



EUROPE

Women’s Health Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 38: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Women’s Health Therapeutics by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: Europe Historic Review for Women’s Health

Therapeutics by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 40: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Women’s Health

Therapeutics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and

Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 41: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Women’s Health Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal

Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome,

Endometriosis, Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Europe Historic Review for Women’s Health

Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal Osteoporosis,

Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis,

Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Women’s Health

Therapeutics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility,

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis, Contraceptives,

Menopause and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



FRANCE

Women’s Health Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 44: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Women’s Health Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal

Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome,

Endometriosis, Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: France Historic Review for Women’s Health

Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal Osteoporosis,

Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis,

Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: France 15-Year Perspective for Women’s Health

Therapeutics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility,

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis, Contraceptives,

Menopause and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



GERMANY

Women’s Health Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 47: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Women’s Health Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal

Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome,

Endometriosis, Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Germany Historic Review for Women’s Health

Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal Osteoporosis,

Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis,

Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Women’s Health

Therapeutics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility,

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis, Contraceptives,

Menopause and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



ITALY

Table 50: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Women’s Health Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal

Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome,

Endometriosis, Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: Italy Historic Review for Women’s Health Therapeutics

by Application - Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal

Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis,

Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Women’s Health

Therapeutics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility,

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis, Contraceptives,

Menopause and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Women’s Health Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022

(E)

Table 53: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Women’s

Health Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal

Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome,

Endometriosis, Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: UK Historic Review for Women’s Health Therapeutics by

Application - Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal

Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis,

Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: UK 15-Year Perspective for Women’s Health

Therapeutics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility,

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis, Contraceptives,

Menopause and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



SPAIN

Table 56: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Women’s Health Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal

Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome,

Endometriosis, Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: Spain Historic Review for Women’s Health Therapeutics

by Application - Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal

Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis,

Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 58: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Women’s Health

Therapeutics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility,

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis, Contraceptives,

Menopause and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



RUSSIA

Table 59: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Women’s Health Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal

Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome,

Endometriosis, Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Russia Historic Review for Women’s Health

Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal Osteoporosis,

Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis,

Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Women’s Health

Therapeutics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility,

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis, Contraceptives,

Menopause and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 62: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Women’s Health Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal

Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome,

Endometriosis, Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Women’s Health

Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal Osteoporosis,

Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis,

Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 64: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Women’s Health

Therapeutics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility,

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis, Contraceptives,

Menopause and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Women’s Health Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 65: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Women’s Health Therapeutics by Geographic Region -

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Women’s Health

Therapeutics by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South

Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 67: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Women’s Health

Therapeutics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 68: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Women’s Health Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal

Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome,

Endometriosis, Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Women’s Health

Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal Osteoporosis,

Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis,

Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 70: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Women’s Health

Therapeutics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility,

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis, Contraceptives,

Menopause and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



AUSTRALIA

Women’s Health Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)

Table 71: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Women’s Health Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal

Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome,

Endometriosis, Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: Australia Historic Review for Women’s Health

Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal Osteoporosis,

Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis,

Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Women’s Health

Therapeutics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility,

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis, Contraceptives,

Menopause and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



INDIA

Women’s Health Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)

Table 74: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Women’s Health Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal

Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome,

Endometriosis, Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: India Historic Review for Women’s Health Therapeutics

by Application - Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal

Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis,

Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 76: India 15-Year Perspective for Women’s Health

Therapeutics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility,

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis, Contraceptives,

Menopause and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 77: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Women’s Health Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal

Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome,

Endometriosis, Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: South Korea Historic Review for Women’s Health

Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal Osteoporosis,

Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis,

Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 79: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Women’s Health

Therapeutics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility,

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis, Contraceptives,

Menopause and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 80: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Women’s Health Therapeutics by Application -

Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic

Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis, Contraceptives, Menopause and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Women’s

Health Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal

Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome,

Endometriosis, Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Women’s

Health Therapeutics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal

Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis,

Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Women’s Health Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)

Table 83: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Women’s Health Therapeutics by Geographic Region -

Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: Latin America Historic Review for Women’s Health

Therapeutics by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico

and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 85: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Women’s Health

Therapeutics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin

America Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 86: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Women’s Health Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal

Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome,

Endometriosis, Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: Latin America Historic Review for Women’s Health

Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal Osteoporosis,

Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis,

Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 88: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Women’s Health

Therapeutics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility,

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis, Contraceptives,

Menopause and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



ARGENTINA

Table 89: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Women’s Health Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal

Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome,

Endometriosis, Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Argentina Historic Review for Women’s Health

Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal Osteoporosis,

Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis,

Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Women’s Health

Therapeutics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility,

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis, Contraceptives,

Menopause and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



BRAZIL

Table 92: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Women’s Health Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal

Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome,

Endometriosis, Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: Brazil Historic Review for Women’s Health

Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal Osteoporosis,

Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis,

Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Women’s Health

Therapeutics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility,

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis, Contraceptives,

Menopause and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



MEXICO

Table 95: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Women’s Health Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal

Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome,

Endometriosis, Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Mexico Historic Review for Women’s Health

Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal Osteoporosis,

Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis,

Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 97: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Women’s Health

Therapeutics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility,

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis, Contraceptives,

Menopause and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 98: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Women’s Health Therapeutics by Application -

Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic

Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis, Contraceptives, Menopause and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033314/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



