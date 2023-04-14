ReportLinker

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

New York, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Women`s Health Diagnostics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361424/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Women`s Health Diagnostics Market to Reach $43.9 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Women`s Health Diagnostics estimated at US$28 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$43.9 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 5.8% over the period 2022-2030. Breast Cancer Testing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.4% CAGR and reach US$11.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Infectious Disease Testing segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10% CAGR



The Women`s Health Diagnostics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 5.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.8% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 41 Featured)

- Alere, Inc.

- GE Healthcare

- Hologic, Inc.

- Koninklijke Philips NV

- Quest Diagnostics, Inc.

- Siemens AG





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361424/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Women’s Health Diagnostics - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Women`s Health Diagnostics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Women`s Health Diagnostics

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Women`s Health

Diagnostics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Breast Cancer Testing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Breast Cancer Testing by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Breast Cancer Testing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Osteoporosis Testing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Osteoporosis Testing by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Osteoporosis Testing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cervical Cancer Testing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Cervical Cancer Testing by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Cervical Cancer Testing

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hospitals & Clinics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Hospitals & Clinics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Hospitals & Clinics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Diagnostic & Imaging Centers by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Diagnostic & Imaging

Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Diagnostic & Imaging

Centers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home

Care by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Home Care by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Home Care by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 25: World Women`s Health Diagnostics Market Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030



Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Infectious Disease Testing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: World Historic Review for Infectious Disease Testing

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for Infectious Disease

Testing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Prenatal Genetic Screening by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: World Historic Review for Prenatal Genetic Screening

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 31: World 16-Year Perspective for Prenatal Genetic

Screening by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pregnancy & Fertility Testing by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: World Historic Review for Pregnancy & Fertility

Testing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: World 16-Year Perspective for Pregnancy & Fertility

Testing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Women`s Health Diagnostics Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023

(E)

Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Women`s Health Diagnostics by Application - Breast Cancer

Testing, Infectious Disease Testing, Cervical Cancer Testing,

Osteoporosis Testing, Prenatal Genetic Screening, Pregnancy &

Fertility Testing and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 36: USA Historic Review for Women`s Health Diagnostics by

Application - Breast Cancer Testing, Infectious Disease

Testing, Cervical Cancer Testing, Osteoporosis Testing,

Prenatal Genetic Screening, Pregnancy & Fertility Testing and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: USA 16-Year Perspective for Women`s Health

Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Breast Cancer Testing, Infectious Disease Testing,

Cervical Cancer Testing, Osteoporosis Testing, Prenatal Genetic

Screening, Pregnancy & Fertility Testing and Other Applications

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Women`s Health Diagnostics by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics,

Diagnostic & Imaging Centers and Home Care - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA Historic Review for Women`s Health Diagnostics by

End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic & Imaging Centers and

Home Care Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: USA 16-Year Perspective for Women`s Health

Diagnostics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic & Imaging Centers and Home

Care for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Women`s Health Diagnostics by Application - Breast Cancer

Testing, Infectious Disease Testing, Cervical Cancer Testing,

Osteoporosis Testing, Prenatal Genetic Screening, Pregnancy &

Fertility Testing and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Women`s Health Diagnostics

by Application - Breast Cancer Testing, Infectious Disease

Testing, Cervical Cancer Testing, Osteoporosis Testing,

Prenatal Genetic Screening, Pregnancy & Fertility Testing and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Women`s Health

Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Breast Cancer Testing, Infectious Disease Testing,

Cervical Cancer Testing, Osteoporosis Testing, Prenatal Genetic

Screening, Pregnancy & Fertility Testing and Other Applications

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Women`s Health Diagnostics by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics,

Diagnostic & Imaging Centers and Home Care - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Women`s Health Diagnostics

by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic & Imaging Centers

and Home Care Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Women`s Health

Diagnostics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic & Imaging Centers and Home

Care for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Women`s Health Diagnostics Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Women`s Health Diagnostics by Application - Breast Cancer

Testing, Infectious Disease Testing, Cervical Cancer Testing,

Osteoporosis Testing, Prenatal Genetic Screening, Pregnancy &

Fertility Testing and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Women`s Health Diagnostics

by Application - Breast Cancer Testing, Infectious Disease

Testing, Cervical Cancer Testing, Osteoporosis Testing,

Prenatal Genetic Screening, Pregnancy & Fertility Testing and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Women`s Health

Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Breast Cancer Testing, Infectious Disease Testing,

Cervical Cancer Testing, Osteoporosis Testing, Prenatal Genetic

Screening, Pregnancy & Fertility Testing and Other Applications

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Women`s Health Diagnostics by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics,

Diagnostic & Imaging Centers and Home Care - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Women`s Health Diagnostics

by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic & Imaging Centers

and Home Care Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Women`s Health

Diagnostics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic & Imaging Centers and Home

Care for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Women`s Health Diagnostics Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Women`s Health Diagnostics by Application - Breast Cancer

Testing, Infectious Disease Testing, Cervical Cancer Testing,

Osteoporosis Testing, Prenatal Genetic Screening, Pregnancy &

Fertility Testing and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 54: China Historic Review for Women`s Health Diagnostics

by Application - Breast Cancer Testing, Infectious Disease

Testing, Cervical Cancer Testing, Osteoporosis Testing,

Prenatal Genetic Screening, Pregnancy & Fertility Testing and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: China 16-Year Perspective for Women`s Health

Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Breast Cancer Testing, Infectious Disease Testing,

Cervical Cancer Testing, Osteoporosis Testing, Prenatal Genetic

Screening, Pregnancy & Fertility Testing and Other Applications

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Women`s Health Diagnostics by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics,

Diagnostic & Imaging Centers and Home Care - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: China Historic Review for Women`s Health Diagnostics

by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic & Imaging Centers

and Home Care Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: China 16-Year Perspective for Women`s Health

Diagnostics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic & Imaging Centers and Home

Care for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Women`s Health Diagnostics Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Women`s Health Diagnostics by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Women`s Health Diagnostics

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 61: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Women`s Health

Diagnostics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and

Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Women`s Health Diagnostics by Application - Breast Cancer

Testing, Infectious Disease Testing, Cervical Cancer Testing,

Osteoporosis Testing, Prenatal Genetic Screening, Pregnancy &

Fertility Testing and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Women`s Health Diagnostics

by Application - Breast Cancer Testing, Infectious Disease

Testing, Cervical Cancer Testing, Osteoporosis Testing,

Prenatal Genetic Screening, Pregnancy & Fertility Testing and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Women`s Health

Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Breast Cancer Testing, Infectious Disease Testing,

Cervical Cancer Testing, Osteoporosis Testing, Prenatal Genetic

Screening, Pregnancy & Fertility Testing and Other Applications

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Women`s Health Diagnostics by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics,

Diagnostic & Imaging Centers and Home Care - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Women`s Health Diagnostics

by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic & Imaging Centers

and Home Care Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Women`s Health

Diagnostics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic & Imaging Centers and Home

Care for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Women`s Health Diagnostics Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 68: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Women`s Health Diagnostics by Application - Breast Cancer

Testing, Infectious Disease Testing, Cervical Cancer Testing,

Osteoporosis Testing, Prenatal Genetic Screening, Pregnancy &

Fertility Testing and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 69: France Historic Review for Women`s Health Diagnostics

by Application - Breast Cancer Testing, Infectious Disease

Testing, Cervical Cancer Testing, Osteoporosis Testing,

Prenatal Genetic Screening, Pregnancy & Fertility Testing and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: France 16-Year Perspective for Women`s Health

Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Breast Cancer Testing, Infectious Disease Testing,

Cervical Cancer Testing, Osteoporosis Testing, Prenatal Genetic

Screening, Pregnancy & Fertility Testing and Other Applications

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 71: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Women`s Health Diagnostics by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics,

Diagnostic & Imaging Centers and Home Care - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: France Historic Review for Women`s Health Diagnostics

by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic & Imaging Centers

and Home Care Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: France 16-Year Perspective for Women`s Health

Diagnostics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic & Imaging Centers and Home

Care for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Women`s Health Diagnostics Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 74: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Women`s Health Diagnostics by Application - Breast Cancer

Testing, Infectious Disease Testing, Cervical Cancer Testing,

Osteoporosis Testing, Prenatal Genetic Screening, Pregnancy &

Fertility Testing and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 75: Germany Historic Review for Women`s Health

Diagnostics by Application - Breast Cancer Testing, Infectious

Disease Testing, Cervical Cancer Testing, Osteoporosis Testing,

Prenatal Genetic Screening, Pregnancy & Fertility Testing and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Women`s Health

Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Breast Cancer Testing, Infectious Disease Testing,

Cervical Cancer Testing, Osteoporosis Testing, Prenatal Genetic

Screening, Pregnancy & Fertility Testing and Other Applications

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 77: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Women`s Health Diagnostics by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics,

Diagnostic & Imaging Centers and Home Care - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: Germany Historic Review for Women`s Health

Diagnostics by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic &

Imaging Centers and Home Care Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 79: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Women`s Health

Diagnostics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic & Imaging Centers and Home

Care for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 80: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Women`s Health Diagnostics by Application - Breast Cancer

Testing, Infectious Disease Testing, Cervical Cancer Testing,

Osteoporosis Testing, Prenatal Genetic Screening, Pregnancy &

Fertility Testing and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 81: Italy Historic Review for Women`s Health Diagnostics

by Application - Breast Cancer Testing, Infectious Disease

Testing, Cervical Cancer Testing, Osteoporosis Testing,

Prenatal Genetic Screening, Pregnancy & Fertility Testing and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Women`s Health

Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Breast Cancer Testing, Infectious Disease Testing,

Cervical Cancer Testing, Osteoporosis Testing, Prenatal Genetic

Screening, Pregnancy & Fertility Testing and Other Applications

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 83: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Women`s Health Diagnostics by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics,

Diagnostic & Imaging Centers and Home Care - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: Italy Historic Review for Women`s Health Diagnostics

by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic & Imaging Centers

and Home Care Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Women`s Health

Diagnostics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic & Imaging Centers and Home

Care for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Women`s Health Diagnostics Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023

(E)

Table 86: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Women`s

Health Diagnostics by Application - Breast Cancer Testing,

Infectious Disease Testing, Cervical Cancer Testing,

Osteoporosis Testing, Prenatal Genetic Screening, Pregnancy &

Fertility Testing and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 87: UK Historic Review for Women`s Health Diagnostics by

Application - Breast Cancer Testing, Infectious Disease

Testing, Cervical Cancer Testing, Osteoporosis Testing,

Prenatal Genetic Screening, Pregnancy & Fertility Testing and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: UK 16-Year Perspective for Women`s Health Diagnostics

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Breast

Cancer Testing, Infectious Disease Testing, Cervical Cancer

Testing, Osteoporosis Testing, Prenatal Genetic Screening,

Pregnancy & Fertility Testing and Other Applications for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 89: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Women`s

Health Diagnostics by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic &

Imaging Centers and Home Care - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 90: UK Historic Review for Women`s Health Diagnostics by

End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic & Imaging Centers and

Home Care Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: UK 16-Year Perspective for Women`s Health Diagnostics

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &

Clinics, Diagnostic & Imaging Centers and Home Care for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



SPAIN

Table 92: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Women`s Health Diagnostics by Application - Breast Cancer

Testing, Infectious Disease Testing, Cervical Cancer Testing,

Osteoporosis Testing, Prenatal Genetic Screening, Pregnancy &

Fertility Testing and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 93: Spain Historic Review for Women`s Health Diagnostics

by Application - Breast Cancer Testing, Infectious Disease

Testing, Cervical Cancer Testing, Osteoporosis Testing,

Prenatal Genetic Screening, Pregnancy & Fertility Testing and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Women`s Health

Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Breast Cancer Testing, Infectious Disease Testing,

Cervical Cancer Testing, Osteoporosis Testing, Prenatal Genetic

Screening, Pregnancy & Fertility Testing and Other Applications

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 95: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Women`s Health Diagnostics by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics,

Diagnostic & Imaging Centers and Home Care - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: Spain Historic Review for Women`s Health Diagnostics

by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic & Imaging Centers

and Home Care Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Women`s Health

Diagnostics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic & Imaging Centers and Home

Care for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



RUSSIA

Table 98: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Women`s Health Diagnostics by Application - Breast Cancer

Testing, Infectious Disease Testing, Cervical Cancer Testing,

Osteoporosis Testing, Prenatal Genetic Screening, Pregnancy &

Fertility Testing and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 99: Russia Historic Review for Women`s Health Diagnostics

by Application - Breast Cancer Testing, Infectious Disease

Testing, Cervical Cancer Testing, Osteoporosis Testing,

Prenatal Genetic Screening, Pregnancy & Fertility Testing and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Women`s Health

Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Breast Cancer Testing, Infectious Disease Testing,

Cervical Cancer Testing, Osteoporosis Testing, Prenatal Genetic

Screening, Pregnancy & Fertility Testing and Other Applications

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 101: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Women`s Health Diagnostics by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics,

Diagnostic & Imaging Centers and Home Care - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: Russia Historic Review for Women`s Health

Diagnostics by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic &

Imaging Centers and Home Care Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 103: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Women`s Health

Diagnostics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic & Imaging Centers and Home

Care for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 104: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Women`s Health Diagnostics by Application - Breast

Cancer Testing, Infectious Disease Testing, Cervical Cancer

Testing, Osteoporosis Testing, Prenatal Genetic Screening,

Pregnancy & Fertility Testing and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 105: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Women`s Health

Diagnostics by Application - Breast Cancer Testing, Infectious

Disease Testing, Cervical Cancer Testing, Osteoporosis Testing,

Prenatal Genetic Screening, Pregnancy & Fertility Testing and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361424/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



