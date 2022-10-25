Global Wireless Testing Market to Reach $17.8 Million by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Wireless Testing estimated at US$11. 8 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$17. 8 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 6.
1% over the period 2020-2027. Equipment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.9% CAGR and reach US$10.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.4% CAGR
The Wireless Testing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 37 Featured) -
Anritsu
Bluflux
Bureau Veritas
Dekra SE
Electro Magnetic Test, Inc.
Elements Materials Technology
Eurofins Scientific
EXFO
Gemalto NV
Intertek
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Wireless Testing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Consumer Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Consumer Electronics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Consumer Electronics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Energy & Power by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Energy & Power by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Energy & Power by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Medical Devices by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Medical Devices by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Wireless Testing Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2027
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wireless Testing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Wireless Testing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for Wireless Testing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Equipment by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 22: World 15-Year Perspective for Equipment by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT &
Telecommunications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: World Historic Review for IT & Telecommunications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 28: World 15-Year Perspective for IT & Telecommunications
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wireless Network Testing Technologies by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: World Historic Review for Wireless Network Testing
Technologies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 31: World 15-Year Perspective for Wireless Network
Testing Technologies by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wireless Device Testing Technologies by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: World Historic Review for Wireless Device Testing
Technologies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 34: World 15-Year Perspective for Wireless Device Testing
Technologies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Wireless Testing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wireless Testing by Application - Other Applications, IT &
Telecommunications, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Energy &
Power and Medical Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA Historic Review for Wireless Testing by
Application - Other Applications, IT & Telecommunications,
Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Energy & Power and Medical
Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 37: USA 15-Year Perspective for Wireless Testing by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
Applications, IT & Telecommunications, Consumer Electronics,
Automotive, Energy & Power and Medical Devices for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wireless Testing by Offering - Equipment and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA Historic Review for Wireless Testing by Offering -
Equipment and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 40: USA 15-Year Perspective for Wireless Testing by
Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Equipment
and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wireless Testing by Connectivity Technology - Wireless Network
Testing Technologies and Wireless Device Testing Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA Historic Review for Wireless Testing by
Connectivity Technology - Wireless Network Testing Technologies
and Wireless Device Testing Technologies Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 43: USA 15-Year Perspective for Wireless Testing by
Connectivity Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Wireless Network Testing Technologies and Wireless Device
Testing Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wireless Testing by Application - Other Applications, IT &
Telecommunications, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Energy &
Power and Medical Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Wireless Testing by
Application - Other Applications, IT & Telecommunications,
Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Energy & Power and Medical
Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Wireless Testing by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
Applications, IT & Telecommunications, Consumer Electronics,
Automotive, Energy & Power and Medical Devices for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wireless Testing by Offering - Equipment and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Wireless Testing by
Offering - Equipment and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 49: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Wireless Testing by
Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Equipment
and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wireless Testing by Connectivity Technology - Wireless Network
Testing Technologies and Wireless Device Testing Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Wireless Testing by
Connectivity Technology - Wireless Network Testing Technologies
and Wireless Device Testing Technologies Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 52: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Wireless Testing by
Connectivity Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Wireless Network Testing Technologies and Wireless Device
Testing Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Wireless Testing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wireless Testing by Application - Other Applications, IT &
Telecommunications, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Energy &
Power and Medical Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Wireless Testing by
Application - Other Applications, IT & Telecommunications,
Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Energy & Power and Medical
Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Wireless Testing by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
Applications, IT & Telecommunications, Consumer Electronics,
Automotive, Energy & Power and Medical Devices for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wireless Testing by Offering - Equipment and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Wireless Testing by
Offering - Equipment and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 58: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Wireless Testing by
Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Equipment
and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wireless Testing by Connectivity Technology - Wireless Network
Testing Technologies and Wireless Device Testing Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Wireless Testing by
Connectivity Technology - Wireless Network Testing Technologies
and Wireless Device Testing Technologies Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 61: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Wireless Testing by
Connectivity Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Wireless Network Testing Technologies and Wireless Device
Testing Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Wireless Testing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wireless Testing by Application - Other Applications, IT &
Telecommunications, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Energy &
Power and Medical Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: China Historic Review for Wireless Testing by
Application - Other Applications, IT & Telecommunications,
Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Energy & Power and Medical
Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: China 15-Year Perspective for Wireless Testing by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
Applications, IT & Telecommunications, Consumer Electronics,
Automotive, Energy & Power and Medical Devices for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wireless Testing by Offering - Equipment and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: China Historic Review for Wireless Testing by
Offering - Equipment and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 67: China 15-Year Perspective for Wireless Testing by
Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Equipment
and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wireless Testing by Connectivity Technology - Wireless Network
Testing Technologies and Wireless Device Testing Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: China Historic Review for Wireless Testing by
Connectivity Technology - Wireless Network Testing Technologies
and Wireless Device Testing Technologies Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 70: China 15-Year Perspective for Wireless Testing by
Connectivity Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Wireless Network Testing Technologies and Wireless Device
Testing Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Wireless Testing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wireless Testing by Application - Other Applications, IT &
Telecommunications, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Energy &
Power and Medical Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Wireless Testing by
Application - Other Applications, IT & Telecommunications,
Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Energy & Power and Medical
Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wireless Testing by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
Applications, IT & Telecommunications, Consumer Electronics,
Automotive, Energy & Power and Medical Devices for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wireless Testing by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Wireless Testing by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wireless Testing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wireless Testing by Offering - Equipment and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Wireless Testing by
Offering - Equipment and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 79: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wireless Testing by
Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Equipment
and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wireless Testing by Connectivity Technology - Wireless Network
Testing Technologies and Wireless Device Testing Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Wireless Testing by
Connectivity Technology - Wireless Network Testing Technologies
and Wireless Device Testing Technologies Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 82: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wireless Testing by
Connectivity Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Wireless Network Testing Technologies and Wireless Device
Testing Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Wireless Testing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 83: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wireless Testing by Application - Other Applications, IT &
Telecommunications, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Energy &
Power and Medical Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: France Historic Review for Wireless Testing by
Application - Other Applications, IT & Telecommunications,
Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Energy & Power and Medical
Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: France 15-Year Perspective for Wireless Testing by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
Applications, IT & Telecommunications, Consumer Electronics,
Automotive, Energy & Power and Medical Devices for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wireless Testing by Offering - Equipment and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: France Historic Review for Wireless Testing by
Offering - Equipment and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 88: France 15-Year Perspective for Wireless Testing by
Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Equipment
and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wireless Testing by Connectivity Technology - Wireless Network
Testing Technologies and Wireless Device Testing Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: France Historic Review for Wireless Testing by
Connectivity Technology - Wireless Network Testing Technologies
and Wireless Device Testing Technologies Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 91: France 15-Year Perspective for Wireless Testing by
Connectivity Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Wireless Network Testing Technologies and Wireless Device
Testing Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Wireless Testing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wireless Testing by Application - Other Applications, IT &
Telecommunications, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Energy &
Power and Medical Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: Germany Historic Review for Wireless Testing by
Application - Other Applications, IT & Telecommunications,
Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Energy & Power and Medical
Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Wireless Testing by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
Applications, IT & Telecommunications, Consumer Electronics,
Automotive, Energy & Power and Medical Devices for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wireless Testing by Offering - Equipment and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Wireless Testing by
Offering - Equipment and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 97: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Wireless Testing by
Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Equipment
and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wireless Testing by Connectivity Technology - Wireless Network
Testing Technologies and Wireless Device Testing Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Wireless Testing by
Connectivity Technology - Wireless Network Testing Technologies
and Wireless Device Testing Technologies Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 100: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Wireless Testing by
Connectivity Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Wireless Network Testing Technologies and Wireless Device
Testing Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 101: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wireless Testing by Application - Other Applications, IT &
Telecommunications, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Energy &
Power and Medical Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Italy Historic Review for Wireless Testing by
Application - Other Applications, IT & Telecommunications,
Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Energy & Power and Medical
Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 103: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Wireless Testing by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
Applications, IT & Telecommunications, Consumer Electronics,
Automotive, Energy & Power and Medical Devices for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wireless Testing by Offering - Equipment and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Wireless Testing by
Offering - Equipment and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 106: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Wireless Testing by
Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Equipment
and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wireless Testing by Connectivity Technology - Wireless Network
Testing Technologies and Wireless Device Testing Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: Italy Historic Review for Wireless Testing by
Connectivity Technology - Wireless Network Testing Technologies
and Wireless Device Testing Technologies Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 109: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Wireless Testing by
Connectivity Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Wireless Network Testing Technologies and Wireless Device
Testing Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Wireless Testing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 110: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wireless Testing by Application - Other Applications, IT &
Telecommunications, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Energy &
Power and Medical Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 111: UK Historic Review for Wireless Testing by
Application - Other Applications, IT & Telecommunications,
Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Energy & Power and Medical
Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 112: UK 15-Year Perspective for Wireless Testing by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
Applications, IT & Telecommunications, Consumer Electronics,
Automotive, Energy & Power and Medical Devices for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wireless Testing by Offering - Equipment and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 114: UK Historic Review for Wireless Testing by Offering -
Equipment and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 115: UK 15-Year Perspective for Wireless Testing by
Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Equipment
and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 116: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wireless Testing by Connectivity Technology - Wireless Network
Testing Technologies and Wireless Device Testing Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 117: UK Historic Review for Wireless Testing by
Connectivity Technology - Wireless Network Testing Technologies
and Wireless Device Testing Technologies Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 118: UK 15-Year Perspective for Wireless Testing by
Connectivity Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Wireless Network Testing Technologies and Wireless Device
Testing Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 119: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wireless Testing by Application - Other Applications, IT &
Telecommunications, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Energy &
Power and Medical Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 120: Spain Historic Review for Wireless Testing by
Application - Other Applications, IT & Telecommunications,
Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Energy & Power and Medical
Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 121: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Wireless Testing by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
Applications, IT & Telecommunications, Consumer Electronics,
Automotive, Energy & Power and Medical Devices for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 122: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wireless Testing by Offering - Equipment and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 123: Spain Historic Review for Wireless Testing by
Offering - Equipment and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 124: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Wireless Testing by
Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Equipment
and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 125: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wireless Testing by Connectivity Technology - Wireless Network
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033313/?utm_source=GNW
