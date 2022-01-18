Global Wireless Test Equipment Market to Reach US$7.7 Billion by the Year 2026

Abstract: Global Wireless Test Equipment Market to Reach US$7. 7 Billion by the Year 2026 . Given its wide ranging benefits and importance in validating functioning and performance of wireless networks and devices, wireless test equipment has emerged as an indispensable tool for participants across mobile communications industry, right from infrastructure equipment and consumer mobile device manufacturers to mobile network operators.

Advancements witnessed in the global wireless telecommunication sector are the key drivers of wireless testing equipment market growth. In addition, increase in mobile data consumer base is further stimulating the wireless test equipment demand. Furthermore, increase in mobile data offloading, as a result of growing mobile data users base adds to the demand growth of wireless testing equipment. The increase in HetNets and small cells demand is also propelling wireless test equipment demand growth. Growing demand for wireless systems is beginning to change the design requirements, necessitating manufacturers to hit the drawing board to design testing instruments engineered to meet demanding end-user requirements. For instance, with electronic gadgets shrinking in size and gaining in complexity, testing becomes a more complicated and more vital process for customers, presenting a major opportunity for testing manufacturers. The market is also gaining from increasing significant of big data for organizations and aggressive efforts to push next-generation wireless technologies like 5G. Latest advances in wireless technologies like Bluetooth, NFC and Wi-Fi are presenting new growth opportunities for market participants, while developments related to IoT and AI are opening new avenues for growth.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Wireless Test Equipment estimated at US$5.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period. Wireless Infrastructure Test Equipment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 8.4% CAGR to reach US$4.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Wireless Devices Test Equipment segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 45.9% share of the global Wireless Test Equipment market. The wireless infrastructure test equipment market is projected to experience a robust growth rate in the coming years owing to rising demand from end-use industries and contribution from key segments. These solutions are witnessing increasing uptake in the aerospace and defense sector, and gaining from strong focus of mobile network operators on enhanced network capabilities.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2026

The Wireless Test Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 27.6% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.5 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5% and 6.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$413.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. With market saturation limiting growth prospects in developed regions, developing countries are offering high growth potential for wireless test equipment market. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to present lucrative growth opportunities due to ongoing expansion of the telecommunication, IoT, cloud, and aerospace and defense sectors. Enormous growth in adoption of advanced smartphones, expanding coverage of 4G networks and impending launch of 5G network technology, and subsequent rise in number of people accessing data over mobile handsets, and establishment of new mobile phone manufacturing plants are also boosting market prospects for wireless test equipment in the region.


Select Competitors (Total 93 Featured)

  • Anritsu Corp.

  • AWT Global, LLC

  • Cobham AvComm

  • Cobham Wireless

  • DEKRA Testing and Certification, S.A.U.

  • Hermon Laboratories TI Ltd.

  • Keysight Technologies Inc.

  • LitePoint Corp.

  • Rohde & Schwarz GMBH & Co. KG

  • Spirent Communications Plc

  • Teradyne Inc.

  • Viavi Solutions Inc.




I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021?
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Communications Industry &
Implications for the Test Equipment Industry
An Introduction to Wireless Test Equipment
Robust Expansion of Mobile Communications Industry Drives
Opportunities for Wireless Test Equipment
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Developing Economies to Boost Long-term Growth
Wireless Infrastructure Test Equipment Market Exudes Immense
Growth Potential
Competition
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Industry Focus on Product & Service Quality Augurs Well
for Wireless Testing Equipment
Emerging Trends in the Wireless Industry to Drive Gains in the
Test Equipment Market
Growing Mobile Data Traffic and Resultant Network Complexities
Enhance Importance of Wireless Equipment Testing
EXHIBIT 2: World Internet Penetration Rate (in %) by Geographic
Region: 2020
EXHIBIT 3: Percentage of Mobile Device Website Traffic
Worldwide from 1st quarter 2018 to 1st quarter 2021
Mobile Internet Evolves into Mainstream Mobile Communication
Service
EXHIBIT 4: Global Mobile Data Traffic in EB/Month for the Year
2015, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
EXHIBIT 5: Global Mobile Internet Market: Percentage Breakdown
of Revenues by Mobile Internet Category (in %) for 2020
EXHIBIT 6: Device Ownership of Internet Users in %: 2020
EXHIBIT 7: Mobile Share of Daily Internet Time: 2015-2020
Increasing Proliferation of Smart Mobile Devices and Need for
High-Speed and Reliable Networks Fuels Need for Wireless Test
Equipment
EXHIBIT 8: Worldwide Shipments of Laptops and Tablet PCs
(in Million Units) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
Rising Adoption of Smartphones: Opportunities for Wireless Test
Equipment Market
EXHIBIT 9: Global Smartphone Shipments in Million Units: 2010-2021
EXHIBIT 10: Smartphone Adoption as Share of Total Population:
2016-2021
EXHIBIT 11: Smartphone Adoption Across Select Countries for 2020
Expanding LTE and LTE-A Network Coverage Augurs Well for the
Market
EXHIBIT 12: Global 4G LTE Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the
Years 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2024
EXHIBIT 13: Global Number of Mobile 4G LTE Subscriptions
(in Million) for 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
EXHIBIT 14: 4G Technology as % of Mobile Networks by Region for
2019 and 2025
5G Network Deployments: Opportunities for Wireless Test
Equipment Market
EXHIBIT 15: Global 5G Subscriptions (In Million) for Years
2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026
EXHIBIT 16: Percentage 5G Adoption by Region in 2025
EXHIBIT 17: Global Smartphone Subscription Breakdown by
Technology: 2019 and 2025
EXHIBIT 18: Global 5G Testing Equipment Market Breakdown by
End-User (in %) for 2020
EXHIBIT 19: 5G Testing Equipment Market in North America by
Equipment Type (in %) for 2020
COVID-19 Crisis Adversely Impacts Evolution of 5G
Wireless Testing Needs to Gear Up for Skyrocketing Complexity &
Twists Brought by 5G
Growing Demand for Mobile Applications Bodes Well for Wireless
Test Equipment Market
EXHIBIT 20: Percentage of Time Spent on Mobile Apps by Category
for 2021E
Expanding Wi-Fi Networks Drive Demand for Test Equipment
Wi-Fi 7 Creates Pressing Need for Testing to Evolve & Elevate
to Next Level
Advancements in Wireless Technologies to Propel Growth in
Wireless Testing Equipment Market
Testing Equipment Must Evolve in Parallel to Wireless Technology
Validating Design Performance for Next-Generation Wi-Fi Devices
Needs Upgrade to Test Equipment
Market to Benefit from the Rise in Cloud Computing
Developments in IoT to Present Growth Potential for the Market
EXHIBIT 21: Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion)
for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025
Spectrum Analyzers See Steady Growth in Demand Patterns
EXHIBIT 22: Global Spectrum Analyzers Market by End-Use Sector
(in %) for 2020
RF Spectrum Analyzers Gain Traction in the Communications Industry
Signal Generators: Multifunctional, Compact Signal Generators
Remain Indispensable for Test Engineers
EXHIBIT 23: World Signal Generators Market Breakdown of
Revenues (in %) by End-Use Segment for 2020
RF Signal Generators: Significant Growth in Store
One-Box Wireless Test Equipment Gains Prominence
Test Equipment Demand to Emerge from the Rise in Mobile Data
Offloading
NFV Technology Propels Demand for Wireless Test Equipment
EXHIBIT 24: Global Network Function Virtualization Market
(in US$ Million) for 2020 and 2027
Wireless Network Test Equipment Market to Remain in Upswing Mode
Mobile Network Drive Test Equipment: 5G Deployments to Boost
Market
Spiraling Test Metrics & Equipment Issues Add Cost & Stymie R&D
Process

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Wireless Test
Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Wireless Test Equipment by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Wireless Test Equipment
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Wireless
Infrastructure Test Equipment by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Wireless Infrastructure Test
Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Wireless Infrastructure
Test Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Wireless Devices
Test Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Wireless Devices Test
Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Wireless Devices Test
Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 10: USA Current & Future Analysis for Wireless Test
Equipment by Category - Wireless Infrastructure Test Equipment
and Wireless Devices Test Equipment - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 11: USA Historic Review for Wireless Test Equipment by
Category - Wireless Infrastructure Test Equipment and Wireless
Devices Test Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 12: USA 15-Year Perspective for Wireless Test Equipment
by Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wireless
Infrastructure Test Equipment and Wireless Devices Test
Equipment for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 13: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Wireless Test
Equipment by Category - Wireless Infrastructure Test Equipment
and Wireless Devices Test Equipment - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 14: Canada Historic Review for Wireless Test Equipment by
Category - Wireless Infrastructure Test Equipment and Wireless
Devices Test Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 15: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Wireless Test
Equipment by Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Wireless Infrastructure Test Equipment and Wireless Devices
Test Equipment for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Table 16: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Wireless Test
Equipment by Category - Wireless Infrastructure Test Equipment
and Wireless Devices Test Equipment - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 17: Japan Historic Review for Wireless Test Equipment by
Category - Wireless Infrastructure Test Equipment and Wireless
Devices Test Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 18: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Wireless Test Equipment
by Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wireless
Infrastructure Test Equipment and Wireless Devices Test
Equipment for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 19: China Current & Future Analysis for Wireless Test
Equipment by Category - Wireless Infrastructure Test Equipment
and Wireless Devices Test Equipment - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 20: China Historic Review for Wireless Test Equipment by
Category - Wireless Infrastructure Test Equipment and Wireless
Devices Test Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 21: China 15-Year Perspective for Wireless Test Equipment
by Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wireless
Infrastructure Test Equipment and Wireless Devices Test
Equipment for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Table 22: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Wireless Test
Equipment by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 23: Europe Historic Review for Wireless Test Equipment by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 24: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wireless Test
Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 25: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Wireless Test
Equipment by Category - Wireless Infrastructure Test Equipment
and Wireless Devices Test Equipment - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 26: Europe Historic Review for Wireless Test Equipment by
Category - Wireless Infrastructure Test Equipment and Wireless
Devices Test Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 27: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wireless Test
Equipment by Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Wireless Infrastructure Test Equipment and Wireless Devices
Test Equipment for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Table 28: France Current & Future Analysis for Wireless Test
Equipment by Category - Wireless Infrastructure Test Equipment
and Wireless Devices Test Equipment - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 29: France Historic Review for Wireless Test Equipment by
Category - Wireless Infrastructure Test Equipment and Wireless
Devices Test Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 30: France 15-Year Perspective for Wireless Test
Equipment by Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Wireless Infrastructure Test Equipment and Wireless Devices
Test Equipment for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Table 31: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Wireless Test
Equipment by Category - Wireless Infrastructure Test Equipment
and Wireless Devices Test Equipment - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 32: Germany Historic Review for Wireless Test Equipment
by Category - Wireless Infrastructure Test Equipment and
Wireless Devices Test Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 33: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Wireless Test
Equipment by Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Wireless Infrastructure Test Equipment and Wireless Devices
Test Equipment for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 34: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Wireless Test
Equipment by Category - Wireless Infrastructure Test Equipment
and Wireless Devices Test Equipment - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 35: Italy Historic Review for Wireless Test Equipment by
Category - Wireless Infrastructure Test Equipment and Wireless
Devices Test Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 36: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Wireless Test Equipment
by Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wireless
Infrastructure Test Equipment and Wireless Devices Test
Equipment for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 37: UK Current & Future Analysis for Wireless Test
Equipment by Category - Wireless Infrastructure Test Equipment
and Wireless Devices Test Equipment - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 38: UK Historic Review for Wireless Test Equipment by
Category - Wireless Infrastructure Test Equipment and Wireless
Devices Test Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 39: UK 15-Year Perspective for Wireless Test Equipment by
Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wireless
Infrastructure Test Equipment and Wireless Devices Test
Equipment for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 40: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Wireless Test
Equipment by Category - Wireless Infrastructure Test Equipment
and Wireless Devices Test Equipment - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 41: Spain Historic Review for Wireless Test Equipment by
Category - Wireless Infrastructure Test Equipment and Wireless
Devices Test Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 42: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Wireless Test Equipment
by Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wireless
Infrastructure Test Equipment and Wireless Devices Test
Equipment for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 43: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Wireless Test
Equipment by Category - Wireless Infrastructure Test Equipment
and Wireless Devices Test Equipment - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 44: Russia Historic Review for Wireless Test Equipment by
Category - Wireless Infrastructure Test Equipment and Wireless
Devices Test Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 45: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Wireless Test
Equipment by Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Wireless Infrastructure Test Equipment and Wireless Devices
Test Equipment for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 46: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Wireless
Test Equipment by Category - Wireless Infrastructure Test
Equipment and Wireless Devices Test Equipment - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 47: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Wireless Test
Equipment by Category - Wireless Infrastructure Test Equipment
and Wireless Devices Test Equipment Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 48: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wireless Test
Equipment by Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Wireless Infrastructure Test Equipment and Wireless Devices
Test Equipment for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Advancements in Communication Infrastructure Drives Test
Equipment Market
Strong Mobile Device Manufacturing Activity to Boost Demand for
Wireless Test Equipment
Market Analytics
Table 49: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Wireless
Test Equipment by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 50: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Wireless Test
Equipment by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 51: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Wireless Test
Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 52: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Wireless
Test Equipment by Category - Wireless Infrastructure Test
Equipment and Wireless Devices Test Equipment - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 53: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Wireless Test
Equipment by Category - Wireless Infrastructure Test Equipment
and Wireless Devices Test Equipment Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 54: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Wireless Test
Equipment by Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Wireless Infrastructure Test Equipment and Wireless Devices
Test Equipment for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

AUSTRALIA
Table 55: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Wireless Test
Equipment by Category - Wireless Infrastructure Test Equipment
and Wireless Devices Test Equipment - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 56: Australia Historic Review for Wireless Test Equipment
by Category - Wireless Infrastructure Test Equipment and
Wireless Devices Test Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 57: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Wireless Test
Equipment by Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Wireless Infrastructure Test Equipment and Wireless Devices
Test Equipment for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

INDIA
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 58: India Current & Future Analysis for Wireless Test
Equipment by Category - Wireless Infrastructure Test Equipment
and Wireless Devices Test Equipment - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 59: India Historic Review for Wireless Test Equipment by
Category - Wireless Infrastructure Test Equipment and Wireless
Devices Test Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 60: India 15-Year Perspective for Wireless Test Equipment
by Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wireless
Infrastructure Test Equipment and Wireless Devices Test
Equipment for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 61: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Wireless
Test Equipment by Category - Wireless Infrastructure Test
Equipment and Wireless Devices Test Equipment - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 62: South Korea Historic Review for Wireless Test
Equipment by Category - Wireless Infrastructure Test Equipment
and Wireless Devices Test Equipment Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 63: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Wireless Test
Equipment by Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Wireless Infrastructure Test Equipment and Wireless Devices
Test Equipment for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Wireless Test Equipment by Category - Wireless Infrastructure
Test Equipment and Wireless Devices Test Equipment -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 65: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Wireless
Test Equipment by Category - Wireless Infrastructure Test
Equipment and Wireless Devices Test Equipment Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Wireless
Test Equipment by Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Wireless Infrastructure Test Equipment and Wireless
Devices Test Equipment for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

LATIN AMERICA
Table 67: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Wireless
Test Equipment by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin
America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 68: Latin America Historic Review for Wireless Test
Equipment by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin
America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 69: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Wireless Test
Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 70: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Wireless
Test Equipment by Category - Wireless Infrastructure Test
Equipment and Wireless Devices Test Equipment - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 71: Latin America Historic Review for Wireless Test
Equipment by Category - Wireless Infrastructure Test Equipment
and Wireless Devices Test Equipment Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 72: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Wireless Test
Equipment by Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Wireless Infrastructure Test Equipment and Wireless Devices
Test Equipment for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

BRAZIL
Table 73: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Wireless Test
Equipment by Category - Wireless Infrastructure Test Equipment
and Wireless Devices Test Equipment - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 74: Brazil Historic Review for Wireless Test Equipment by
Category - Wireless Infrastructure Test Equipment and Wireless
Devices Test Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 75: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Wireless Test
Equipment by Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Wireless Infrastructure Test Equipment and Wireless Devices
Test Equipment for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 76: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Wireless Test Equipment by Category - Wireless Infrastructure
Test Equipment and Wireless Devices Test Equipment -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 77: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Wireless
Test Equipment by Category - Wireless Infrastructure Test
Equipment and Wireless Devices Test Equipment Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 78: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for
Wireless Test Equipment by Category - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Wireless Infrastructure Test Equipment and
Wireless Devices Test Equipment for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

MIDDLE EAST
Table 79: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Wireless
Test Equipment by Category - Wireless Infrastructure Test
Equipment and Wireless Devices Test Equipment - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 80: Middle East Historic Review for Wireless Test
Equipment by Category - Wireless Infrastructure Test Equipment
and Wireless Devices Test Equipment Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 81: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Wireless Test
Equipment by Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Wireless Infrastructure Test Equipment and Wireless Devices
Test Equipment for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

AFRICA
Table 82: Africa Current & Future Analysis for Wireless Test
Equipment by Category - Wireless Infrastructure Test Equipment
and Wireless Devices Test Equipment - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 83: Africa Historic Review for Wireless Test Equipment by
Category - Wireless Infrastructure Test Equipment and Wireless
Devices Test Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 84: Africa 15-Year Perspective for Wireless Test
Equipment by Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Wireless Infrastructure Test Equipment and Wireless Devices
Test Equipment for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 93
