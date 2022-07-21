The Global Wireless LAN Controller Market is expected to grow by $ 629.87 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.21% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Wireless LAN Controller Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the wireless LAN controller market and it is poised to grow by $ 629. 87 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.

21% during the forecast period. Our report on the wireless LAN controller market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by enhancing connectivity for business enterprises, increasing adoption of smart devices, and growing demand for reliable wireless infrastructure.

The wireless LAN controller market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The wireless LAN controller market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Standalone

• Integrated



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the adoption of cloud-based technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the wireless LAN controller market growth during the next few years. Also, improvements in network security and increasing number of data-intensive applications will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on wireless LAN controller market covers the following areas:

• Wireless LAN controller market sizing

• Wireless LAN controller market forecast

• Wireless LAN controller market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading wireless LAN controller market vendors that include ALE International, Allied Telesis Holdings KK, Avaya Holdings Corp., Belden Inc., Belden Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., CommScope Holding Co. Inc., D Link Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., Extreme Networks Inc., Fortinet Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Juniper Networks Inc., LANCOM Systems GmbH, NETGEAR Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., ZTE Corp., and Zyxel Communications Corp. Also, the wireless LAN controller market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

