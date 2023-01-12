Global Wireless Headphones Markets Report 2022: Market to Grow by $6.64 Billion to 2027 at a CAGR of 10.33%

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Wireless Headphones Market

Wireless Headphones Market
Wireless Headphones Market

Dublin, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wireless Headphones Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The wireless headphones market was valued at US$6.709 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.33%, to attain a value of US$13.352 billion by 2027.

The rapid adoption of technology has led to the development of new and advanced products. In addition, the miniaturization of these devices is leading to the wide adoption of wireless headphones for various purposes that include fitness, gaming, calling, and others.

Furthermore, there is also a substantial increase in the gaming population due to the rapid penetration of smartphones and the internet. All these factors are expected to collectively contribute to the wireless headphone market growth during the next five years.

Additionally, the booming adoption of wireless headphones in call centres, coupled with the growth in investments in new call centres, is further driving the demand for wireless earphones, thus bolstering the market growth during the next five years.

Moreover, the advancement of technology has led to the development of smartphones without headphone jacks, as the inclination of smartphone manufacturers to go wireless has also led to an upsurge in demand for wireless headphones, which is also considered a major factor boosting the market growth.

Also, the growing investments by the key market players in the form of R&D for the development and launch of new products, coupled with the entry of new players in the wireless headphones market, are some of the key factors propelling the opportunities for the market to grow in the near future.

In addition, the growing consumer requirements are also leading to the development and launch of products with considerably low prices to cater to the growing requirements of the middle-income group by various companies such as Realme and SkullCandy, among others, further showing the potential for the wireless headphones market to grow throughout the forecast period. However, the rising penetration of new market players in the truly wireless segment is also providing an impetus for the market to grow in the near future.

Similarly, other key smartphone manufacturers such as OnePlus, Mi, and Vivo, among others, have also announced their development of new truly wireless products and are expecting to enter the market by the end of 2020. This is also offering lucrative opportunities to the key market players to invest in the market and capture a greater market share over the other players.

In-Ear segment to hold a decent share

On the basis of type, the In-Ear wireless headphones market is projected to hold a substantial share in the market throughout the forecast period because of the high adoption of In-Ear products due to better sound quality, convenience, and durability, among others.

Furthermore, the Over-Ear segment is projected to witness healthy growth over the next five years, majorly on account of the growing gaming population coupled with the rising popularity of gaming consoles along with the integration of wireless connectivity technology in gaming consoles.

Online sales to show a robust growth

By the distribution channel, the offline segment is projected to hold a significant share throughout the forecast period primarily on account of the presence of a considerably large population base that is reluctant towards online shopping due to piracy and duplicity issues.

However, the online segment is projected to show robust growth during the next five years because of booming growth in the online sale of these products due to sale offers and dynamic pricing across the online platforms.

Bluetooth connectivity to hold a noteworthy share

By connectivity, the Bluetooth segment is expected to hold a notable share in the market throughout the forecast period due to the comparatively large number of product offerings by companies with Bluetooth connectivity.

Also, the recent development and launches of new Bluetooth products are one of the major factors supplementing the growth of this segment during the next five years.

APAC to show a healthy growth

The North American region is anticipated to hold a decent share on account of the early adoption of technology and the presence of key market players in the region.

The market in the Asia Pacific region will witness healthy growth on account of inclination towards the use of wireless headphones due to increasing purchasing power coupled with numerous domestic companies in countries like India and China, among others.

COVID-19 Insights:

COVID-19 had a positive impact on the global headphones market. The adoption of work-from-home models and online classes across several firms and educational institutions increased the consumption of wireless headphones. The growing penetration of OTT platforms globally further boosted the demand for high-quality, wireless headphones.

Competitive Insights

Prominent key market players in the wireless headphones market include Oppo, Boat, Sony corporation and Apple Inc., among others. These firms hold a significant market share owing to their good brand image and product offerings. The report also mentions recent deals and investments of different market players over the last two years.

Key Metrics

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

145

Forecast Period

2020 - 2027

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2020

$6.71 billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027

$13.35 billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

10.3%

Regions Covered

Global

Key Developments

  • In May 2022, Sony launched a new wireless headphones series, WH-1000. The WH-1000XM4 headphones feature superior noise cancellation, superb sound quality, and smart listening that adapts to the user's behaviour and location.

  • In January 2021, German-based Dixon partnered with Boat to produce twin wireless speakers. According to the contract, Dixon produced the products in an Indian facility ts high-quality audio equipment is renowned for its efficiency & style.,

  • In December 2021, Oppo launched Enco M32 in the Indian market. According to the Guangdong-based firm, the product features a stable ear wing design that fits users' ears precisely. Oppo claims that a combination of comfort and longer battery life can provide users with more usage time.

Competitive Environment and Analysis

  • Major Players and Strategy Analysis

  • Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness

  • Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

  • Vendor Competitiveness Matrix

Company Profiles

  • Apple, Inc.

  • Bose Corporation

  • Fujikon

  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.

  • Sony Corporation

  • LG Electronics

  • Skullcandy, Inc.

  • Harman International Industries, Incorporated

  • Panasonic Corporation

  • Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG

Segmentation

By Type

  • In-Ear

  • Over-Ear

  • On-Ear

By Connectivity

  • Bluetooth

  • Wi-Fi

  • NFC

By Technology

  • Active noise-cancelling headphones

  • Headsets

  • Ambient Sound Headphones

  • Bone Conducting Headphones

By Distribution Channel

  • Online

  • Offline

By Geography

  • North America

  • USA

  • Canada

  • Mexico

  • South America

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Spain

  • Middle East and Africa

  • Saudi Arabia

  • Israel

  • Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • South Korea

  • India

  • Thailand

  • Taiwan

  • Indonesia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rfa3im

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Latest Stories

  • Miami-Dade wins right to strip FTX name off Heat arena

    MIAMI (AP) — The naming rights deal between FTX and Miami-Dade County was terminated Wednesday by a federal bankruptcy court, a move that allows the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange's brand to be stripped from the arena where the NBA’s Miami Heat play. The order means that before long — and probably starting very soon — all FTX signage and advertising at the arena will be removed. There was no immediate word from the Heat or the county on when the process will begin. That will be a massive unde

  • Kuzma hits late 3-pointer to lift Wizards past Bulls, 100-97

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma broke a tie with a 3-pointer with 5.7 seconds left and the Washington Wizards beat the Chicago Bulls 100-97 on Wednesday night. Following a timeout, Kuzma drove to his right and hit a leaning shot as he floated toward the Wizards’ bench. Zach LaVine missed a 16-footer for Chicago with 2.3 seconds left, with Deni Avdija grabbing the last of his career-high 20 rebounds for Washington. Earlier, LaVine beat the shot clock to tie it at 97. Kuzma finished with 21 points. B

  • Tatum, Brown help Celtics escape with 121-116 win over Spurs

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 34 points, including the tiebreaking jumper with 33 seconds left, Jaylen Brown added 29 and the Boston Celtics beat the San Antonio Spurs 121-116 on Saturday. Boston maintained the NBA’s best record by winning for the sixth time in eight games. Tatum was serenaded with “MVP! MVP!” chants late in the first half while attempting a free throw. The All-Star rewarded the Celtics fans in attendance with his highest-scoring game since dropping 38 points against Ho

  • Brandon Belt explains why he chose Blue Jays over other teams

    New Blue Jays first baseman Brandon Belt met with the media on Wednesday and explained what went into his decision to pick Toronto in free agency. He also discussed how he's feeling after his surgery, what he expects his role will be in 2023, what type of leader he is, and much more.

  • Durant leaves Nets game in Miami with right knee injury

    MIAMI (AP) — Brooklyn forward Kevin Durant left in the second half of the Nets' game in Miami on Sunday night with a right knee injury. Durant appeared to be hurt when Heat forward Jimmy Butler fell into the Nets' forward on a drive late in the third quarter. Durant grabbed at his right knee after Butler, who had just driven to the basket, landed with his back to Durant and fell into him. Durant stayed in the game briefly, then went into the locker room for evaluation. The Nets quickly determine

  • Toronto Raptors ink guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to 10-day contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to a 10-day contract. The team did not disclose financial details when it announced the move Saturday. Wieskamp comes to Toronto from the NBA G League's Wisconsin Herd, where he's averaged 17 points, 16 rebounds and 29.4 minutes in 13 games this season. The six-foot-six, 205-pound native of Muscatine, Iowa, played 29 games for the San Antonio Spurs last season, averaging 2.1 points and 7.1 minutes. Wieskamp previously played th

  • Daboll staying consistent as Giants prepare for playoffs

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Brian Daboll isn't making a big deal about the New York Giants playing in their first postseason game in six years. There's no need. Everyone in the locker room and the team's headquarters understands the importance of the getting beyond the regular season. It's a step forward, a goal achieved for an organization that's floundered for the past decade. Now it's time to take the next step. Do something in the playoffs. Whether the Giants (9-7-1) have the talent to do t

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet denies report he turned down $114M extension prior to season

    Fred VanVleet reportedly had big money on the table ahead of the 2022-23 season.

  • Browns leave Clowney behind for finale vs Steelers

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Jadeveon Clowney's season is officially over — not that there was much of a question. The Cleveland Browns did not bring Clowney on their trip to Pittsburgh for the season finale after the defensive end was sent home from practice Friday for biting remarks he made about the organization and coaching staff. Before departing Saturday, the Browns officially downgraded Clowney to out. Coach Kevin Stefanski was intentionally vague Friday about Clowney's standing, but intimated the Br

  • Severson scores in OT, Devils rally to beat Rangers 4-3

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored at 2:47 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson’s first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New Jersey p

  • Bills safety Damar Hamlin released from the hospital

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, more than a week after he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated during a game at Cincinnati, after his doctors said they completed a series of tests. A news release from the Bills quoted Dr. Jamie Nadler as saying: “We have completed a series of tests and evaluation and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged.” Nadler said Ham

  • Banchero, Franz Wagner lead Magic past undermanned Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Paolo Banchero scored 25 points, Franz Wagner added 24 points and the Orlando Magic beat the Golden State Warriors 115-101 on Saturday night as the defending NBA champions dropped consecutive home games for the first time this season. The Magic won on the Warriors' home floor for the first time in more than 10 years. Anthony Lamb scored a career-high 26 points off the bench for Golen State, 14 of those in the opening quarter with four 3s. Donte DiVincenzo added 15 points and

  • Severson scores in OT, Devils rally to beat Rangers 4-3

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored at 2:47 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson’s first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New Jersey p

  • Marchenko hat trick lifts Blue Jackets over Hurricanes 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kirill Marchenko recorded his first career hat trick and scored in a shootout to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets over the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Saturday in a matchup of the Metropolitan Division’s best and worst teams. Carolina, which sits atop the division, has now lost three straight. Patrik Laine scored in the shootout, and Kent Johnson added the shootout game-winner and two assists for the Blue Jackets, who won for just the second time in their last 11 games. Joonas

  • Pastrnak scores twice, Bruins beat Sharks 4-2

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — David Pastrnak scored twice as the Boston Bruins beat the San Jose Sharks 4-2 on Saturday night. Brad Marchand had a goal and two assists, and Craig Smith also scored for the Bruins. Linus Ullmark made 26 saves for his 22nd win this season. Logan Couture and Mario Ferraro scored for the Sharks, and James Reimer made 25 saves. Erik Karlsson was held off the scoresheet, ending the veteran defenseman's 14-game point streak. Marchand's goal came just one minute into the game

  • Chargers say inexperience doesn't matter in playoff return

    COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Kyle Van Noy already has been everywhere the Los Angeles Chargers are trying to go on their franchise's first playoff trip in four years, and the veteran linebacker wants his new teammates to know their postseason inexperience means absolutely nothing on this journey. “It's just about who comes out there and plays better,” the two-time Super Bowl champion said Wednesday. “All the rest of it doesn't matter. I've told these guys that it's not about experience, and home-fi

  • Hurts refuses day off after NFC East champ Eagles clinch bye

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — With a division title clinched, a bye week ahead, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni essentially called for a snow day: Everyone stay home on Monday. Players and coaches, rest up. There’s a potentially lengthy postseason grind ahead. No thanks, Jalen Hurts said. The Pro Bowl QB asked Sirianni right after the Eagles wrapped up a 14-win season if they could get back to work. “Let’s go watch some tape,” Sirianni said Hurts told him. So Sirianni said Monday morning on his weekly radio sp

  • Tampa Bay Lightning, PWHPA to co-host women's games

    TAMPA, Fla. — The Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association and the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning will co-host a four-game Dream Gap Tour event in February. Four teams will participate in the Feb. 25-26 event at Advent Health Center Ice in Wesley Chapel, Fla. The PWHPA, which includes women's hockey stars Marie-Philip Poulin, Sarah Nurse, Hilary Knight and Kendall Coyne Schofield, was formed after the collapse of the Canadian Women's Hockey League (CWHL) in 2019. The 100-member PWHPA plays Se

  • Devils rally from 2 down, beat Rangers on Severson's OT goal

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored with 2:13 left in overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson's first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New J

  • Dobbs 'proud of effort' despite costly turnovers vs Jaguars

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — All Joshua Dobbs had to do was protect the football. He failed miserably. The journeyman quarterback who was signed off Detroit’s practice squad just a few weeks ago turned the ball over twice in the second half Saturday night, handing Jacksonville 10 points in a 20-16 loss that could haunt the Tennessee Titans for the next eight months. The Titans had done everything they needed to do to beat the Jaguars in a winner-take-all game to decide the AFC South. Derrick Henry