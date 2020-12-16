Global Wireless Building Management Services Industry
Global Wireless Building Management Services Market to Reach $52. 7 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Wireless Building Management Services estimated at US$11.
6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$52.7 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 24.1% over the period 2020-2027. Commercial, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 25.4% CAGR and reach US$40.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Other End-Uses segment is readjusted to a revised 20.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 23.4% CAGR
The Wireless Building Management Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 23.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 21.7% and 20.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 16.7% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 107-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Acuity Brands Lighting Inc.
Aruba Networks, Inc.
Cisco Systems, Inc.
CommScope, Inc.
Crestron Electronics, Inc.
Daintree Networks, Inc.
Digital Lumens
ElMeasure India Pvt., Ltd.
Enlighted, Inc.
EnOcean GmbH
Honeywell International, Inc.
Ideal Industries, Inc.
JETEC Electronics Co., Ltd.
Johnson Controls, Inc.
Kmc Controls
Legrand Group
Linear Technology Corporation
Lutron Electronics Co., Inc.
Open Mesh, Inc.
OSRAM GmbH
Schneider Electric SA
Seimens AG
Trend Control Systems Ltd.
