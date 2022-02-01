Global Wire & Cable Compounds Market (2021 to 2026) - Increasing Demand for Electric Vehicles Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Wire & Cable Compounds Market by Type (Halogenated Polymers (PVC, CPE), Non-halogenated Polymers (XLPE, TPES, TPV, TPU), End-use Industry (Construction, Automotive, Power, Communication and others) and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wire & cable compounds market size is projected to grow from USD 12.5 billion in 2021 to USD 19.2 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.0% between 2021 and 2026.

Wire & cable compounds are specialty application materials used to formulate insulating and jacketing materials for wires & cables. They are also used in manufacturing semi-conductive shields for cables. These wire & cable compounds offer enhanced quality and performance standards which include new standards for safety, sustainability, and reliability as they provide high insulation properties. These wire & cable compounds are used in the construction, power, communication, and automotive industries. Wire & cable compounds have a major role in coating wires & cables as they provide safety insulation to the conducting wires

Halogenated polymers by type are the fastest-growing wire & cable compounds type of wire & cable compounds market in terms of value

Halogenated polymers are projected to register the highest CAGR in terms of value between 2021 and 2026. Halogenated polymers include polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and chlorinated polyethylene (CPE) which are widely used in various industries such as wire & cable, footwear, plastics, and packaging. PVC is used in a wider range of applications than CPE.

Construction is the fastest-growing end-use industry of wire & cable compounds market, in terms of value

Construction is the largest and is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use industry of wire & cable compounds during the period of study. In the construction industry, wire & cable compounds are used for commercial, residential, and industrial purposes for power transmission and low and medium-voltage cable applications.

APAC is the fastest-growing wire & cable compounds market

APAC is projected to register the highest CAGR in terms of value in the global wire & cable compounds market during the forecast period. APAC dominated the wire & cable compounds industry in 2020. The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market for wire & cable compounds owing to economic growth in emerging countries and a strong foothold in the developed countries in the market. The demand generated for wire & cable compounds from emerging countries is attributed to increased industrialization and urbanization. The demand generated from developed countries is majorly driven by the increased household spending due to the rapidly expanding middle class and rising disposable incomes.

Due to COVID-19, wire & cable compounds producers and numerous companies have halted their production sites across various countries that has led to reduced demand for wire & cable compounds, APAC countries. The recovery in the end-use industries with restoration in the supply chain would drive the wire & cable compounds demand during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Wire & Cable Compounds Market Size, by Value

4.2 Wire & Cable Compounds Market, by Type, 2020

4.3 Wire & Cable Compounds Market, by End-Use Industry, 2020

4.4 Wire & Cable Compounds Market Growth, by Key Countries

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Construction Sector is Highest Growing in All Regions

5.2.1.2 Increased Government and Private Sector Spending for Development of Renewable Energy Resources

5.2.1.3 Higher Demand for Lightweight and Fuel-Efficient Vehicles

5.2.1.4 Rising Demand for Advanced Wires & Cables in Offshore, Marine, Aerospace, and Oil & Gas Sectors

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Government Regulations Restricting the Use of Halogenated Polymers

5.2.2.2 Global Pandemic Led to Reduced Demand

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Electric Vehicles

5.2.3.2 Rising Demand from Emerging Markets

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Increasing Wireless Communication Technology

5.2.4.2 Maintaining Uninterrupted Supply Chains due to COVID-19

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.3 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.4 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.4 Technology Analysis

5.5 Ecosystem: Wire & Cable Compounds Market

5.6 Supply Chain Analysis

5.7 Value Chain Analysis

5.8 Selection of Raw Material

5.9 Impact of COVID-19

5.9.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Construction Industry

5.9.2 Shortage of Liquidity

5.9.3 Wire & Cable Compounds Market: Optimistic, Pessimistic, and Realistic Scenarios

5.9.3.1 Optimistic Scenario

5.9.3.2 Pessimistic Scenario

5.9.3.3 Realistic Scenario

5.10 Key Market for Import/Export

5.11 Case Study Analysis

5.12 Patent Analysis

5.13 Jurisdiction Analysis

5.14 Top Applicants' Analysis

6 Wire & Cable Compounds Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Halogenated Polymers

6.2.1 Halogenated Polymers Market, by Region

6.2.2 Polyvinyl Chloride (Pvc)

6.2.3 Chlorinated Polyethylene (Cpe)

6.3 Non-Halogenated Polymers

6.3.1 Non-Halogenated Polymers Market Size, by Region

6.3.2 Cross-Linked Polyethylene (Xlpe)

6.3.3 Thermoplastic Elastomers (Tpes)

6.3.4 Thermoplastic Olefins (Tpos)

6.3.5 Thermoplastic Polyurethane (Tpu)

6.3.6 Thermoplastic Vulcanates (Tpv)

7 Wire & Cable Compounds Market, by End-Use Industry

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Construction

7.2.1 Commercial

7.2.2 Residential

7.2.3 Industrial

7.2.4 Wire & Cable Compounds Market Size in Construction End-Use Industry, by Region

7.3 Power

7.3.1 Nuclear Power Plants

7.3.2 Windmill-Powered Plants

7.3.3 Wire & Cable Compounds Market Size in Power End-Use Industry, by Region

7.4 Communication

7.4.1 Medium/High Voltage Insulation Cables

7.4.2 Low Voltage Power Cable Insulation

7.4.3 Dielectric Insulation

7.4.4 Wire & Cable Compounds Market Size in Communication End-Use Industry, by Region

7.5 Automotive

7.5.1 Cables for Batteries

7.5.2 Electric or Hybrid Vehicles

7.5.3 Wire & Cable Compounds Market Size in Automotive End-Use Industry, by Region

7.6 Others

7.6.1 Wire & Cable Compounds Market Size in Other End-Use Industry, by Region

8 Wire & Cable Compounds Market, by Region

9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Market Share Analysis

9.3 Market Ranking

9.4 Market Evaluation Framework

9.5 Revenue Analysis of Top Market Players

9.6 Company Evaluation Matrix

9.6.1 Star

9.6.2 Pervasive

9.6.3 Participants

9.6.4 Emerging Leaders

9.7 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (Sme) Evaluation Matrix

10 Company Profiles

10.1 Key Companies

10.1.1 Dupont De Nemours, Inc.

10.1.2 Solvay S.A.

10.1.3 Evonik Industries Ag

10.1.4 Borouge

10.1.5 Avient Corporation

10.1.6 Eastman Chemical Company

10.1.7 Exxon Mobil Corporation

10.1.8 Hanwha Solutions Corporation

10.1.9 Siam Cement Group Public Company Limited

10.1.10 Trelleborg Ab

10.2 Other Key Players

10.2.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

10.2.2 Riken Technos Corporation

10.2.3 Showa Kasei Kogyo Co., Ltd.

10.2.4 Japan Polychem Corporation

10.2.5 Electric Cable Compounds Inc.

10.2.6 General Cable Technologies Corporation

10.2.7 Melos GmbH

10.2.8 Alphagary

10.2.9 Newgen Specialty Plastics Ltd.

10.2.10 Nuc Corporation

10.2.11 Otech Corporation

10.2.12 Plasgom

10.2.13 S&E Specialty Polymers

10.2.14 Shakun Polymers Limited

10.2.15 Sonneborn

10.2.16 Techno Vinyl Polymers India Ltd.

10.2.17 Teknor Apex Company

10.2.18 Web Industries, Inc.

10.2.19 Aum Udyog

11 Appendix

