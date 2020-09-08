Global Wine Industry

Global Wine Market to Reach $434. 6 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Wine estimated at US$326. 6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$434.
6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Still Wine, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.2% CAGR and reach US$167.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Sparkling Wine segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $88 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR
The Wine market in the U.S. is estimated at US$88 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$93.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.3% and 3.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.2% CAGR.
Dessert Wine Segment to Record 3.3% CAGR
In the global Dessert Wine segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$43.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$53 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$62 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 20th edition of our report. The 1001-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Accolade Wines Australia Ltd.
- Bacardi Ltd.
- Brown-Forman Corp.
- Cantine Riunite & CIV S.C.Agr.
- Castel Group
- Caviro s.c.a
- Codorníu S.A.
- Constellation Brands Inc.
- E. & J. Gallo Winery
- Freixenet S.A.
- Grupo Peñaflor S.A.
- Gruppo Italiano Vini S.P.A.
- Henkell & Co. Sektkellerei KG
- J. García Carrión S.A
- LANSON-BCC
- LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton S.E.
- Miguel Torres S. A
- Pernod Ricard Groupe
- Remy Cointreau Group
- The Wine Group LLC
- Treasury Wine Estates Ltd.
- Vina Concha y Toro S.A.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Alcoholic Beverages: An Introductory Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Wine: A Niche Category within the Global Alcoholic Beverages
Sector
Wine Sector - Influenced by Myriad Factors
Mixed Trend in Wine Consumption Patterns
Diverse Range of Products Enhance the Addressable Market
Europe: Core Region for the Global Wine Industry
Wine Sector Identifies Substantial Opportunities Outside Europe
Global Market Outlook
Issues & Challenges
Declining Image of Alcohol Drinks among Health-Conscious Consumers
Climate Extremes Influence Wine Production
Counterfeit Wines
Anti-Alcohol Campaigns and Legislations
Competition
Market Structure
Wineries Deploy Various Different Strategies
Collaborations - Key to Market Success
Aggressive Marketing & Promotional Campaigns
New Product Launches: A Key Business Strategy
Enhancing Taste, Flavor and Quality Remains a Top Priority
Private Label Wines Give Stiff Competition to Leaders in
Matured Markets
Global Competitor Market Shares
Wine Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 &
2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Accolade Wines Australia Limited (Australia)
Bacardi Limited (Bermuda)
Brown-Forman Corporation (USA)
Cantine Riunite & CIV S.C.Agr. (Italy)
Castel Group (France)
Caviro s.c.a (Italy)
Codorníu, S.A. (Spain)
Constellation Brands, Inc. (USA)
E. & J. Gallo Winery (USA)
Freixenet S.A. (Spain)
Grupo Peñaflor S.A. (Argentina)
Gruppo Italiano Vini S.P.A. (Italy)
Henkell & Co. Sektkellerei KG (Germany)
J. García Carrión S.A (Spain)
Kendall-Jackson Wine Estates, Ltd. (USA)
LANSON-BCC (France)
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton S.E. (France)
Miguel Torres S. A (Spain)
Pernod Ricard Groupe (France)
Remy Cointreau Group (France)
The Schenk Group (Switzerland)
Treasury Wine Estates Limited (Australia)
Vina Concha y Toro S.A. (Chile)
The Wine Group LLC (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
New World Wines Make Robust Gains
Old World Wines Remain Major Segment
Still Wines: The Dominant Segment
Sparkling Wine Evolves into A Niche Category
Diverse Line of Products: Key Trait of Sparkling Wine Market
Champagne: Highly Distinguished Sparkling Wine
Prosecco’s Phenomenal Performance
New Variants Aim to Penetrate the Market
Rose Wine Set to Expand Market Share
Natural Wines Gain Traction
Organic Wine: The New Growth Vertical
Rice Wine Seeks Global Audience
Fortified Wines Gain Traction among Heavy Drinkers
Preference for Premium Wines Soars
On-Trade Channel: A Potential Revenue Generator
Wine Sales Remain High in Off-Trade Channel
Retail Stores: The High-Volume Distribution Medium
E-Commerce Evolves into High-Potential Sales Vertical
Social Media Emerges as New Promotion Tool
Wine Market Sees Packaging Diversification
Bag-in-Box for Extended Shelf Life
Canned Wine: The New Fad
Bourbon Barrels: The Upcoming Wine Aging Method
Precision Agriculture Methods & ’Tech’ Innovations to Aid Wine
Grape Growers
Lifestyle Trends & Cultural Issues Favor Wine Market
Busy Lifestyles
Disposable Incomes
Urban Population
Wine-Drinking Occasions
Dining Out
Desire for Trendy Drinks
Demand for Drinks Considered as Healthy
Religion
Tourism
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Wine Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Wine Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Wine Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Still Wine (Product Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Still Wine (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Still Wine (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Sparkling Wine (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Sparkling Wine (Product Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Sparkling Wine (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Dessert Wine (Product Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Dessert Wine (Product Type) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Dessert Wine (Product Type) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Fortified Wine (Product Type) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Fortified Wine (Product Type) Market Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Fortified Wine (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Wine Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 16: United States Wine Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Wine Market in the United States by Product Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 18: United States Wine Market Share Breakdown by Product
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 19: Canadian Wine Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Canadian Wine Historic Market Review by Product Type
in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 21: Wine Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of
Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 22: Japanese Market for Wine: Annual Sales Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 23: Wine Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 24: Japanese Wine Market Share Analysis by Product Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 25: Chinese Wine Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million
by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 26: Wine Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million
by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 27: Chinese Wine Market by Product Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Wine Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %)
for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: European Wine Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million
by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: Wine Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 30: European Wine Market Share Shift by Region/Country:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: European Wine Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 32: Wine Market in Europe in US$ Million by Product Type:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 33: European Wine Market Share Breakdown by Product Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 34: Wine Market in France by Product Type: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 35: French Wine Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million
by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 36: French Wine Market Share Analysis by Product Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 37: Wine Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 38: German Wine Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million
by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 39: German Wine Market Share Breakdown by Product Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 40: Italian Wine Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million
by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Wine Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million
by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 42: Italian Wine Market by Product Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 43: United Kingdom Market for Wine: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Wine Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 45: United Kingdom Wine Market Share Analysis by Product
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 46: Spanish Wine Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Spanish Wine Historic Market Review by Product Type
in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 48: Wine Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of
Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 49: Russian Wine Market Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Wine Market in Russia by Product Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 51: Russian Wine Market Share Breakdown by Product Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 52: Rest of Europe Wine Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 53: Wine Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by
Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: Rest of Europe Wine Market Share Breakdown by Product
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 55: Asia-Pacific Wine Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 56: Wine Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Wine Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Wine Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 59: Asia-Pacific Wine Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Wine Market Share Analysis by Product
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 61: Wine Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 62: Australian Wine Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 63: Australian Wine Market Share Breakdown by Product
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 64: Indian Wine Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 65: Indian Wine Historic Market Review by Product Type in
US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 66: Wine Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of
Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 67: Wine Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 68: South Korean Wine Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 69: Wine Market Share Distribution in South Korea by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Wine: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Wine Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific Wine Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 73: Latin American Wine Market Trends by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 74: Wine Market in Latin America in US$ Million by
Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 75: Latin American Wine Market Percentage Breakdown of
Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 76: Latin American Wine Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: Wine Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$
Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 78: Latin American Wine Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 79: Argentinean Wine Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 80: Wine Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Product
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 81: Argentinean Wine Market Share Breakdown by Product
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 82: Wine Market in Brazil by Product Type: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 83: Brazilian Wine Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 84: Brazilian Wine Market Share Analysis by Product Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 85: Wine Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 86: Mexican Wine Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million
by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 87: Mexican Wine Market Share Breakdown by Product Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 88: Rest of Latin America Wine Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Wine Market in Rest of Latin America by Product Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 90: Rest of Latin America Wine Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 91: The Middle East Wine Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 92: Wine Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 93: The Middle East Wine Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 94: The Middle East Wine Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: The Middle East Wine Historic Market by Product Type
in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 96: Wine Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012,2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 97: Iranian Market for Wine: Annual Sales Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 98: Wine Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Iranian Wine Market Share Analysis by Product Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 100: Israeli Wine Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 101: Wine Market in Israel in US$ Million by Product
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 102: Israeli Wine Market Share Breakdown by Product Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 103: Saudi Arabian Wine Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Wine Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$
Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 105: Saudi Arabian Wine Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 106: Wine Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: United Arab Emirates Wine Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 108: Wine Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 109: Wine Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Rest of Middle East Wine Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 111: Rest of Middle East Wine Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 112: African Wine Market Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 113: Wine Market in Africa by Product Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 114: African Wine Market Share Breakdown by Product Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 857
