The Global Window Covering Market size is expected to reach $46.8 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 6.7% CAGR during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·9 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Window coverings are essential accessories for basic windows that allow them to be customized to meet specific needs. Window coverings are now required to keep the interior spaces of buildings comfortable due to rising temperatures in metropolitan areas.

New York, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Window Covering Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Technology, By Installation, By Distribution Channel, By Application, By Type, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 – 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06289304/?utm_source=GNW
Window coverings are an important feature of modern interior design as well as a requirement. The key factor driving the rapid expansion of the window covering the market in the forecast period is increased demand for residential and commercial structures.

Homes are being changed and re-designed to hold social and private spaces that reflect the concept of shared living as the globe becomes more urbanized. This opens up new prospects for market vendors who are researching development and consumption in both the residential and commercial sectors. Interior shutters, blinds, and shades account for the majority of the window coverings market share. Window coverings have progressed from aiding in the privacy of interior spaces to becoming an important home décor element. These coverings add functionality in terms of energy efficiency measures on a business level.

Only a few things stay constant over time in terms of home décor trends. Replacing window and door components, for example, remains a classic means of sprucing up interiors. Window treatments are an essential component of any house or business. They give light and air, and in many circumstances, they can improve the property’s overall appeal. Beyond these features, both interior designers and consumers recognize that these components are critical in increasing the room’s overall energy efficiency. Manufacturers are developing enhanced and more energy-efficient window coverings in response to current trends.

COVID-19 Impact

Home modifications became more popular with the onset of COVID-19. However, since house visits were restricted, market sellers reported a reduction in window covering sales. Furthermore, as a means of allowing economical home décor renovations, a substantial DIY sector evolved. Different technologies and advancements, such as sensor-based window coverings, and an increase in the number of smart houses, on the other hand, generate long-term growth potential.

COVID-19’s impact on the textile sector has a direct and negative impact on the window covering the market’s growth. Severe disruptions in the textile sector, particularly in Asian countries such as India and China, have had a significant impact on the global market.

Market Growth Factors

Environment Friendly Window Covers

Over the upcoming period, rising demand for environmentally friendly products is expected to drive new companies to enter the market. While market giants like Hunter Douglas have successfully leveraged the green blinds business potential over the years, companies like Apollo Blinds in the United Kingdom are adopting novel techniques to offer covering goods manufactured from recyclable and environmentally friendly textiles. Green materials, such as bamboo for blinds, decompose faster in landfills than synthetic fabrics and materials. As a result of the increased acceptance of bamboo across a larger variety of consumers, prospective window blinds and shades companies that use bamboo as their principal raw material have a lot of potential.

Growing Real Estate Industry around the World

During the projected period, the rising real estate industry is likely to promote market expansion. Over the next few years, the US market is expected to remain one of the most important markets for window blinds around the world. The rising popularity of prefabricated, modular, and manufactured homes is likely to increase blind demand in the near future across the country. Over the years, the Indian real estate industry has grown significantly. The India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) predicts that the Indian residential sector will grow significantly in the future years, owing to government support.

Market Restraining Factors

Government Regulations Regarding Corded Window Coverings

Various restrictions restricting corded window coverings have been enacted in recent years, most notably in Canada. Over the last three decades, Health Canada, a federal body, has been striving to reduce the hazards connected with corded blinds in Canada, prompted by an increase in the number of children dying as a result of this risk. To address this avoidable risk, Health Canada issued new corded window blinds regulations in May 2019 that limit the size of loops and cord lengths on blinds (both ready-made and bespoke) sold across the country. Governments in underdeveloped nations are anticipated to implement such rules in the future years to safeguard youngsters from this possible danger.

Technology Outlook

Based on Technology, the market is segmented into Manual and Automatic. The manual segment acquired the largest revenue share in the window covering market in 2021. These window covering products need to be operated by hand. As a result of increased urbanization, housing sizes have shrunk, necessitating the use of multipurpose furniture and window coverings. Advanced methods for hassle-free shade operation are being incorporated, as well as different light filtering options. Silhouette Duolite shades, for example, have been introduced by 3 Blind Mice Window Coverings, Inc. The Duolite system from the firm combines a light-filtering cloth shade in the front with an opaque room-darkening roller shade in the back. This integrated solution is great for a room that serves many functions, such as a bedroom and workplace.

Installation Outlook

Based on Installation, the market is segmented into Retrofit and New Construction. The retrofit segment acquired the highest revenue share in the window covering market in 2021. Renovation and retrofitting are popular trends in the residential sector, propelling the window coverings market. Following the relaxation of COVID-19 regulations, the segment was spurred by increased investments in house remodeling and the commencement of construction projects. The new construction segment procured a substantial revenue share in the window covering market in 2021. Expanding residential developments and the solid growth of the commercial building industry has stimulated demand for window coverings in newly constructed buildings. The expansion of fenestration systems in new industrial buildings is also driving the market.

Distribution Channel Outlook

Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Offline and Online. The offline segment acquired the largest revenue share in the window covering the market in 2021. Consumers choose home décor retailers with a broader assortment of patterns and colors, such as Home Center. Consumers in India choose wholesale markets since they are significantly less expensive than other markets. Another reason behind the dominance of the offline segment is that in the eyes of the consumers it is more trustworthy. These factors are anticipated to boost the segment in the future.

Application Outlook

Based on Application, the market is segmented into Residential and Commercial. The commercial segment obtained a significant revenue share in the window covering the market in 2021. Investments in the standardization of IT infrastructure and product advances have boosted the demand for new construction. Due to their improved insulating qualities, ease of operation, and effective space utilization, the replacement need for sliding and insulated profiles is increasingly driving demand for window covering in the commercial segment.

Type Outlook

Based on Type, the market is segmented into Blinds & Shades, Curtains, Shutters, and Others. The blinds and shades segment acquired the largest revenue share in the window covering the market in 2021. This is due to the development of new blinds and improved acoustic qualities of honeycomb blinds that allow end-users to minimize energy consumption and carbon emissions. Solar-blocking curtains and remote-controlled curtains are two examples of high-tech advancements that are becoming increasingly popular.

Regional Outlook

Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America acquired the largest revenue share in the window covering market in 2021. This is due to the increase in construction investment in public residential structures in the United States in 2021, according to the US Census Bureau. Construction investment increased 7.9% in the first 11 months of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020. Significant investments in home décor and upgrades are expected in the United States as a result of this.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Hunter Douglas N.V., The Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd., Welspun India Limited, Skandia Window Fashions, MechoShade Systems, LLC, Innovative Openings, Inc., Lotus & Windoware, Inc., Lafayette Venetian Blind, Inc., and Newell Brands, Inc.

Strategies deployed in Window Covering Market

Jul-2020: Hunter Douglas launched GreenScreen Sea-Tex fabric, a sustainable fabric made from recycled shoreline plastics. Hunter Douglas Screen Shades offer a layer of insulation at the window, keeping heat out during the summer and in during the winter, resulting in energy savings for the homeowner. The GreenScreen Sea-Tex fabric was an addition to the Hunter Douglas offering of sustainable products.

Sep-2019: Hunter Douglas launched the Feel Light Transformed, a brand marketing campaign. The Feel Light Transformed idea was forged out of intense consumer research to recognize brand and category perceptions and inquire about the most wanted window treatment features and advantages that would increase their value in the overall décor of a home.

Jan-2019: MechoShade released Mecho/5x, an innovative new design in manual shade lift technology. The Mecho/5x consists of a re-engineered chain pull that adds a greater angle of pull for enhanced versatility when there are furnishings, workspaces, or other objects in front of a window.

Apr-2018: Hunter Douglas released PowerView Motorization Smart Shades. These shades utilize smart technology and are fully automated. Homeowners can open and close curtains on command by utilizing the Hunter Douglas PowerView App or voice control with Amazon Alexa, the Google Assistant or Siri.

Scope of the Study

Market Segments covered in the Report:

By Technology

• Manual

• Automatic

By Installation

• Retrofit

• New Construction

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online

By Application

• Residential

• Commercial

By Type

• Blinds & Shades

• Curtains

• Shutters

• Others

By Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

o Rest of North America

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Russia

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Singapore

o Malaysia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• LAMEA

o Brazil

o Argentina

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Nigeria

o Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

• Hunter Douglas N.V.

• The Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd.

• Welspun India Limited

• Skandia Window Fashions

• MechoShade Systems, LLC

• Innovative Openings, Inc.

• Lotus & Windoware, Inc.

• Lafayette Venetian Blind, Inc.

• Newell Brands, Inc.

Unique Offerings

• Exhaustive coverage

• Highest number of market tables and figures

• Subscription based model available

• Guaranteed best price

• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06289304/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign defenceman Timothy Liljegren to two-year contract extension

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed defenceman Timothy Liljegren to a two-year contract extension with an average annual value of US$1.4 million. The 23-year-old Swede had 23 points (five goals, 18 assists) in 61 regular-season games with the Maple Leafs in 2021-22. He also appeared in two playoff games. Liljegren was selected by Toronto in the first round, 17th overall, of the 2017 NHL draft. He has 24 points (five goals, 19 assists) in 74 career regular-season games with the Maple Le

  • Okagbare doping case DQs Nigerian relay team from worlds

    Sprinter Blessing Okagbare's doping violations will keep her Nigerian teammates from participating in the 4x100 meter relay at next month's world championships. The Athletics Integrity Unit, which oversees doping cases in track, announced Monday it was extending Okagbare's 10-year ban by a year, and making it retroactive to June 13, 2021. That's six days before she competed at Nigeria's Olympic trials, with her relay squad qualifying for this year’s worlds. “Over the years, we have repeatedly se

  • Gilbert said De Grasse's big-game mentality will help him at post-COVID worlds

    LANGLEY, B.C. — Glenroy Gilbert is confident Andre De Grasse's positive COVID-19 won't derail his performance at next month's world track and field championships. Athletics Canada's head coach said his ability to perform when the stakes are highest will help him. "Andre is not the kind of guy that needs a lot," Gilbert said at the Canadian track and field championships on Thursday. "He can compete. We know that. And as long as he's confident in the work that he's done to get to Eugene — and he's

  • Kuhl tosses 3-hit shutout, Rockies beat Dodgers 4-0 at Coors

    DENVER (AP) — Chad Kuhl crouched in a tunnel at Coors Field, sharing the moment with his parents on a FaceTime call as his phone kept buzzing with other messages of congratulations. The fact that the best start of his career came against the powerful Los Angeles Dodgers only made the night even more special. Kuhl pitched a three-hitter for his first major league shutout and the Colorado Rockies beat Los Angeles 4-0 on Monday. “We all want to win, but it’s just been one of those personal goals fo

  • World's best throw this season for Canadian shot putter Sarah Mitton

    LANGLEY, B.C. — A day before unleashing the longest shot put by a woman in the world this year, Sarah Mitton and coach Richard Parkinson posed for a photo. They didn't dare post it, lest they jinx it. Standing in front of a sign that read "Shot put" at McLeod Athletic Park, Mitton held up two fingers. Parkinson curled his hand into a zero. Twenty metres. That was the goal. With her sixth and final throw on Saturday, the 26-year-old from Brooklyn, N.S., sent the shot soaring 20.33 metres at the C

  • Phillies' Harper has broken thumb after being hit by pitch

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper has a broken left thumb after being hit by a 97-mph fastball from Blake Snell in the fourth inning Saturday night against the San Diego Padres. The team announced the injury to the reigning NL MVP, who will be out indefinitely. He will undergo further evaluation in the next few days. Harper checked his swing and the pitch from Snell rode inside and high toward his shoulder before hitting him on the outside of the left hand. Harper im

  • Aaron Brown completes sprint double with 200-metre title at track and field nationals

    For all the national championship titles Aaron Brown has won throughout his lengthy sprinting career, these ones in the Township of Langley, B.C., this week felt a little different. On Sunday afternoon in sweltering heat, Brown sprinted past the rest of the field to win the men's 200-metre title in a time of 20.03 seconds. Jerome Blake finished second in a time of 20.32. In the women's 200m final, Natassha McDonald ran a personal best time of 22.67 to win the national title. While it was below t

  • Don't let Cooper's cliffhanger distract from Kadri's moment

    Lightning head coach Jon Cooper delivered a brief, emotional press conference after Nazem Kadri's controversial Game 4 overtime winner.

  • Bobby Webster reveals how long the Raptors have been tracking Christian Koloko

    Raptors GM Bobby Webster discusses where they had Christian Koloko ranked on their big board, how long they have been following his basketball career and more.&nbsp;

  • Daly hands Stanley Cup to Avalanche in Bettman's absence

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly presented the Stanley Cup to Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog on Friday night because Commissioner Gary Bettman was sidelined by the coronavirus. Bettman recently tested positive and was unable to produce enough negative results to get back to the series in time. That left Daly to give the traditional end-of-season speech and shake Landeskog’s hand before presenting the trophy. It’s the first time someone other than Bettman handed

  • Blue Jays have a ‘million-dollar arm’ in prospect Ricky Tiedemann

    Ricky Tiedemann is giving fans a major-league showcase for a minor-league price.

  • The untapped potential of Raptors’ Christian Koloko

    Amit Mann is joined by NBA Draft analyst Rafael Barlowe to look at the strengths and weaknesses of Christian Koloko, how he fits with the Toronto Raptors and why the 22-year-old center already has way more to his game than what he's shown so far. Full podcast that also touches on Ron Harper Jr. is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel

  • Rattlers use 2nd-half dominance to hand Alliance 6th consecutive loss

    Devonte Bandoo scored a game-high 28 points as the Saskatchewan Rattlers handed the Montreal Alliance their sixth loss in a row with a 98-86 win on Sunday in Saskatoon. For Montreal (3-8), who entered this one after a blowout loss to the Fraser Valley Bandits, a quick start led to an even faster collapse that the team never recovered from. A 10-2 run allowed the Alliance to take a 17-9 lead in the opening frame, six of which came from Nathan Cayo. However, Montreal ended up going scoreless for t

  • Bulldogs and Cataractes to face off with berth in Memorial Cup final on the line

    SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Special teams figure to play a prominent role when the Hamilton Bulldogs and Shawinigan Cataractes face off Monday night in the Memorial Cup semifinal. The Cataractes scored three power-play goals in a 3-2 win over the Bulldogs in the preliminary round last Thursday, including the winner by Olivier Nadeau with 12:54 remaining in regulation. Shawinigan had seven opportunities with the man advantage in all while Hamilton was 1 for 4. “We have to be more disciplined," said Bulldo

  • Schauffele wins at Travelers after Theegala's double bogey

    CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Xander Schauffele celebrated his one-year wedding anniversary Sunday with a dramatic victory in the Travelers Championship. The Olympic champion won with a three-stroke swing on the final hole, hitting to 3 feet for birdie after rookie Sahith Theegala took two shots to get out of a bunker and made a double bogey in the group ahead. A stroke in front entering the day, Schauffele finished with a 2-under 68 at TPC River Highlands to beat Theegala and J.T. Poston by two stroke

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup final on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup final games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Sunday, the Colorado Avalanche visit the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links

  • Tellez hits 2 HRs against former team, Brewers top Jays 10-3

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Rowdy Tellez hit a pair of two-run homers against his former team, leading the Milwaukee Brewers over the Toronto Blue Jays 10-3 Sunday. Milwaukee took two of three in the series between teams meeting for the first time since 2017. Tellez, traded from Toronto to the Brewers last July, homered in the first inning. He then connected in the second for his 13th home run. Milwaukee scored five times in the second. Tyrone Taylor led off with a double, Jace Peterson then reached on a p

  • Kemp, Brown, Murphy lead A's over Royals in 9-7 win

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Tony Kemp hit a two-run homer, Seth Brown and Sean Murphy combined for four RBIs, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Kansas City Royals 9-7 on Saturday. Kemp hit his second home run of the season in the eighth inning to wrap up a 3-for-5 afternoon. “I pulled a fastball inside foul and I had a feeling he would go back to the slider and he did,” Kemp said of his battle with Taylor Clarke. "I just tried to put a good swing on it and hit it out of the ballpark.” Brown hit a s

  • Avalanche D-man Cale Makar wins Conn Smythe as playoff MVP

    Cale Makar has won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP after leading the Colorado Avalanche to their first Stanley Cup title since 2001 and third in franchise history. Makar is the second defenseman to win the award over the past three years. He follows Victor Hedman of the Tampa Bay Lightning, the back-to-back defending champions eliminated by Colorado in the Stanley Cup Final on Sunday night. “We’ve seen him play this way from Day 1 of the season,” coach Jared Bednar said. “This guy is elite

  • Toronto Raptors draft centre Christian Koloko 33rd overall

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors believe they have filled a need by drafting Christian Koloko. The Raptors took Koloko 33rd overall on Thursday with Toronto's only pick in this year's NBA Draft. The seven-foot-one centre averaged 12.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game for the University of Arizona last season. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said he was intrigued by what the new addition might do for his defensive schemes. "Good shot blocker, really good defensive numbers, ranks really hi