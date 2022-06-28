The Global Window Covering Market size is expected to reach $46.8 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 6.7% CAGR during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Window coverings are essential accessories for basic windows that allow them to be customized to meet specific needs. Window coverings are now required to keep the interior spaces of buildings comfortable due to rising temperatures in metropolitan areas.

Window coverings are an important feature of modern interior design as well as a requirement. The key factor driving the rapid expansion of the window covering the market in the forecast period is increased demand for residential and commercial structures.



Homes are being changed and re-designed to hold social and private spaces that reflect the concept of shared living as the globe becomes more urbanized. This opens up new prospects for market vendors who are researching development and consumption in both the residential and commercial sectors. Interior shutters, blinds, and shades account for the majority of the window coverings market share. Window coverings have progressed from aiding in the privacy of interior spaces to becoming an important home décor element. These coverings add functionality in terms of energy efficiency measures on a business level.



Only a few things stay constant over time in terms of home décor trends. Replacing window and door components, for example, remains a classic means of sprucing up interiors. Window treatments are an essential component of any house or business. They give light and air, and in many circumstances, they can improve the property’s overall appeal. Beyond these features, both interior designers and consumers recognize that these components are critical in increasing the room’s overall energy efficiency. Manufacturers are developing enhanced and more energy-efficient window coverings in response to current trends.



COVID-19 Impact



Home modifications became more popular with the onset of COVID-19. However, since house visits were restricted, market sellers reported a reduction in window covering sales. Furthermore, as a means of allowing economical home décor renovations, a substantial DIY sector evolved. Different technologies and advancements, such as sensor-based window coverings, and an increase in the number of smart houses, on the other hand, generate long-term growth potential.



COVID-19’s impact on the textile sector has a direct and negative impact on the window covering the market’s growth. Severe disruptions in the textile sector, particularly in Asian countries such as India and China, have had a significant impact on the global market.



Market Growth Factors



Environment Friendly Window Covers



Over the upcoming period, rising demand for environmentally friendly products is expected to drive new companies to enter the market. While market giants like Hunter Douglas have successfully leveraged the green blinds business potential over the years, companies like Apollo Blinds in the United Kingdom are adopting novel techniques to offer covering goods manufactured from recyclable and environmentally friendly textiles. Green materials, such as bamboo for blinds, decompose faster in landfills than synthetic fabrics and materials. As a result of the increased acceptance of bamboo across a larger variety of consumers, prospective window blinds and shades companies that use bamboo as their principal raw material have a lot of potential.



Growing Real Estate Industry around the World



During the projected period, the rising real estate industry is likely to promote market expansion. Over the next few years, the US market is expected to remain one of the most important markets for window blinds around the world. The rising popularity of prefabricated, modular, and manufactured homes is likely to increase blind demand in the near future across the country. Over the years, the Indian real estate industry has grown significantly. The India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) predicts that the Indian residential sector will grow significantly in the future years, owing to government support.



Market Restraining Factors



Government Regulations Regarding Corded Window Coverings



Various restrictions restricting corded window coverings have been enacted in recent years, most notably in Canada. Over the last three decades, Health Canada, a federal body, has been striving to reduce the hazards connected with corded blinds in Canada, prompted by an increase in the number of children dying as a result of this risk. To address this avoidable risk, Health Canada issued new corded window blinds regulations in May 2019 that limit the size of loops and cord lengths on blinds (both ready-made and bespoke) sold across the country. Governments in underdeveloped nations are anticipated to implement such rules in the future years to safeguard youngsters from this possible danger.



Technology Outlook



Based on Technology, the market is segmented into Manual and Automatic. The manual segment acquired the largest revenue share in the window covering market in 2021. These window covering products need to be operated by hand. As a result of increased urbanization, housing sizes have shrunk, necessitating the use of multipurpose furniture and window coverings. Advanced methods for hassle-free shade operation are being incorporated, as well as different light filtering options. Silhouette Duolite shades, for example, have been introduced by 3 Blind Mice Window Coverings, Inc. The Duolite system from the firm combines a light-filtering cloth shade in the front with an opaque room-darkening roller shade in the back. This integrated solution is great for a room that serves many functions, such as a bedroom and workplace.



Installation Outlook



Based on Installation, the market is segmented into Retrofit and New Construction. The retrofit segment acquired the highest revenue share in the window covering market in 2021. Renovation and retrofitting are popular trends in the residential sector, propelling the window coverings market. Following the relaxation of COVID-19 regulations, the segment was spurred by increased investments in house remodeling and the commencement of construction projects. The new construction segment procured a substantial revenue share in the window covering market in 2021. Expanding residential developments and the solid growth of the commercial building industry has stimulated demand for window coverings in newly constructed buildings. The expansion of fenestration systems in new industrial buildings is also driving the market.



Distribution Channel Outlook



Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Offline and Online. The offline segment acquired the largest revenue share in the window covering the market in 2021. Consumers choose home décor retailers with a broader assortment of patterns and colors, such as Home Center. Consumers in India choose wholesale markets since they are significantly less expensive than other markets. Another reason behind the dominance of the offline segment is that in the eyes of the consumers it is more trustworthy. These factors are anticipated to boost the segment in the future.



Application Outlook



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Residential and Commercial. The commercial segment obtained a significant revenue share in the window covering the market in 2021. Investments in the standardization of IT infrastructure and product advances have boosted the demand for new construction. Due to their improved insulating qualities, ease of operation, and effective space utilization, the replacement need for sliding and insulated profiles is increasingly driving demand for window covering in the commercial segment.



Type Outlook



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Blinds & Shades, Curtains, Shutters, and Others. The blinds and shades segment acquired the largest revenue share in the window covering the market in 2021. This is due to the development of new blinds and improved acoustic qualities of honeycomb blinds that allow end-users to minimize energy consumption and carbon emissions. Solar-blocking curtains and remote-controlled curtains are two examples of high-tech advancements that are becoming increasingly popular.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America acquired the largest revenue share in the window covering market in 2021. This is due to the increase in construction investment in public residential structures in the United States in 2021, according to the US Census Bureau. Construction investment increased 7.9% in the first 11 months of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020. Significant investments in home décor and upgrades are expected in the United States as a result of this.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Hunter Douglas N.V., The Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd., Welspun India Limited, Skandia Window Fashions, MechoShade Systems, LLC, Innovative Openings, Inc., Lotus & Windoware, Inc., Lafayette Venetian Blind, Inc., and Newell Brands, Inc.



Strategies deployed in Window Covering Market



Jul-2020: Hunter Douglas launched GreenScreen Sea-Tex fabric, a sustainable fabric made from recycled shoreline plastics. Hunter Douglas Screen Shades offer a layer of insulation at the window, keeping heat out during the summer and in during the winter, resulting in energy savings for the homeowner. The GreenScreen Sea-Tex fabric was an addition to the Hunter Douglas offering of sustainable products.



Sep-2019: Hunter Douglas launched the Feel Light Transformed, a brand marketing campaign. The Feel Light Transformed idea was forged out of intense consumer research to recognize brand and category perceptions and inquire about the most wanted window treatment features and advantages that would increase their value in the overall décor of a home.



Jan-2019: MechoShade released Mecho/5x, an innovative new design in manual shade lift technology. The Mecho/5x consists of a re-engineered chain pull that adds a greater angle of pull for enhanced versatility when there are furnishings, workspaces, or other objects in front of a window.



Apr-2018: Hunter Douglas released PowerView Motorization Smart Shades. These shades utilize smart technology and are fully automated. Homeowners can open and close curtains on command by utilizing the Hunter Douglas PowerView App or voice control with Amazon Alexa, the Google Assistant or Siri.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Technology



• Manual



• Automatic



By Installation



• Retrofit



• New Construction



By Distribution Channel



• Offline



• Online



By Application



• Residential



• Commercial



By Type



• Blinds & Shades



• Curtains



• Shutters



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Hunter Douglas N.V.



• The Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd.



• Welspun India Limited



• Skandia Window Fashions



• MechoShade Systems, LLC



• Innovative Openings, Inc.



• Lotus & Windoware, Inc.



• Lafayette Venetian Blind, Inc.



• Newell Brands, Inc.



