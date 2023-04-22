The Global Wild Mint Oil Market Was Valued At USD 10.10 Billion In 2022, Is Projected To Grow At A CAGR Of 9.5% During The Forecast Period 2022 To 2030 | Data By Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd.

Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd

According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, Wild Mint Oil is an essential oil that is often used to make medicines and beauty items. Using a cold extraction method, the herb's oils are taken out to make Wild Mint Oil. Wild Mint Oil is used a lot in the health care field because it is good for your health.

Farmington, April 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Wild Mint Oil market was valued USD 10.10 Billion in 2022 and it is projected to surpass around USD 22.86 Billion by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030. The growth is likely to be driven by the rising demand for flavoring agents in many end-use industries, such as food and drinks, pharmaceuticals, and personal care and cosmetics. Aromatic essential oils are in higher demand because more people are worried about their health and want to use natural treatments. The leaves of the Mentha canadensis plant is used to make wild mint oil, which has a strong smell. In the Personal Care Products business, the market for Wild Mint Oil mixed with different boosters has grown by 4%. Organic Wild Mint Oil sales are up 2.7% because more people want to use organic cosmetics, personal care items, and herbal medicines.

Segmentation Overview:

Type Outlook:

Organic

This cool, relaxing oil is used in aromatherapy to wake up the mind, make it more flexible, and help people concentrate. It also cools the skin, makes it less red, and stops itching and discomfort.

Conventional

Most of the time, standard oils are the most cost-effective option because they don't need as much refining and re-engineering, which can be expensive.

Application Outlook

Pharmaceuticals

Essential oils have been studied for more than 60 years, but in recent decades there has been a renewed interest as people seek natural remedies.

Cosmetics

Cosmetic lubricants, A blend of skin-nourishing oils that absorb rapidly and leave a clean finish.

Personal Care

Peppermint oil is advertised as a topical treatment for migraines, muscle aches, joint pain, and itching.

House Care

Wild mint oil is one of the essential oils that has multiple applications.

Aromatherapy

Aromatherapy employs wild mint oil to stimulate the mind, enhance mental acuity, and aid in concentration.

Distribution Outlook

Direct

Direct Oil is a British company with extensive knowledge of heating oil. For more than a decade, they have assisted households across the nation in acquiring heating oil online.

Indirect

A company engages in indirect distribution when it sells in bulk to agents or retailers so that they can resell the products on its behalf. They store it, display it, and employ salespeople to distribute it to consumers.

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Because peppermint oil is readily available in grocery stores and superstores, it has a larger market share in modern commerce.

Pharmaceuticals

Numerous natural health products contain peppermint oil, but it is not a legal substance.

Specialty stores

Peppermint oil, also known as peppermint essential oil, can be found in the health and vitamin section of nearly all supermarkets.

E-commerce

The oil industry is beginning to recognize the benefits of using e-commerce to purchase, sell, and rent used and surplus materials and equipment.

Regional Analysis:

During the period encompassed by the forecast, it is anticipated that North America will hold the largest market share. Due to its antibacterial properties, peppermint oil is in high demand in the medical industry. From now until 2030, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to have the highest CAGR. This is due to the fact that new applications such as house care have a great deal of untapped potential.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 9.5% from 2023 to 2030. Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 22.86 billion By Type Organic

Conventional By Application Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Personal Care

House Care

Aromatherapy By Distribution Direct

Indirect

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Pharmaceuticals

Specialty stores

E-commerce By Companies UAB Saflora

Aromaaz International

Aksu Vital Natural Products and Cosmetics

Hey Gorgeous Skincare

Ultra International B.V.

Citromax S.A.C.I.

North American Herb and Spice

Lemongrass House

Jiangxi Global Natural Spice Co., Ltd.

Clovertree and others. Regions and Countries Covered North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Market Dynamics:

Market growth and trends: According to a new study, the global mint essential oil market demand is projected to reach USD 330.02 million by 2025, with a CAGR of 9.2% over the forecast period. By 2025, 66.38 kilotons of the goods will have been purchased. The growth is likely to be driven by the rising demand for flavoring agents in many end-use industries, such as food and drinks, pharmaceuticals, and personal care and cosmetics.

Opportunities: The Wild Mint Oil market is projected to grow quickly between 2022 and 2030, when the forecast is made. The market is growing slowly in 2021, but since more and more big players are using strategies, it is possible that the market will continue to grow over the next few years.

